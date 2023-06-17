ELLPORT

Good Stewards Holdings LLC to Bobbi Aiken & Paul Aiken

Stacy L Konyak, Stacy L Burtner & Curtis Konyak to Stacy L Konyak & Curtis L Konyak

Antoinette Main to Joseph Anderson & William B Weller

Petti & Anderson Properties & Investments LLC & Anderson & Petti Properties & Investments LLC to Adam J Drake

William Hrabosky Jr & Bobbie D Hrabosky to Timothy W Hrabosky & Brianne Hrabosky

William R Kastner & Susan J Kastner to Jack Thomas Brown

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Tydagio LLC to T D G Holdings Co LLC

Second Ward

John P Morgan EST, John Paul Morgan Jr EST & John Paul Morgan EST to Mary Lou Morgan

Corinne C Borselli to Corinne C Borselli & Blake J Rutter

Third Ward

Kathleen J Varrato, Kathleen J Kasper, Andrea Jo Varrato & John Stenger to Matthew Kotomski

Federal National Mortgage Assoc & Fannie Mae to Joshua Bates

Fourth Ward

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquistion Corp to Matthew Reed & Joseph Pelloni

Earl D Cooper & Lydia M Cooper to Jeffrey A Boots, Carrie M Boots & Lydia M Cooper

Joseph Anderson, Megan L Anderson, William B Weller & Kayla R Weller to Aaron L Johnston & Jessica Johnston

Fifth Ward

Marian Gib to George Gib Jr

Norma L Maloney EST, Norma Maloney EST & Bobbie D Hrabosky to Bobbie D Hrabosky & William F Hrabosky Jr

David P Lutz & Sara Lutz to Kathleen Berezniak & Joseph Robert Nehrbas

ENON VALLEY

BKMO2 LLC & BKMO2 LLC to Johnny R Hostetler & Rebecca Ann Hostettler

Sabrina Roser & Robert Jr Roser to Alexandria Nicole Jackson & Tyresse Lamar Jackson

Florence R Braden EST to Karen L Pietsch & James K Pietsch

Florence R Braden EST to Karen L Pietsch & James K Pietsch

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Zachary James Julian to William Russell Cade

Trevor Scott Phillippi to Katlin Wyona Phillippi

U S Bank NA Trustee, C I M Trust 2021 NR3 Mortgage Back Notes Series 2021 NR3 & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to C I M REO 2021 NR3 LLC

Eric J Shirley, Marianne Shirley & Marianne S Shirley to Eric J Shirley Trustee, Marianne S Shirley Trustee & Shirley Revocable Trust

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Janet Lynn Huda & Marcia A Boothby to Wayne C Huston & Megan B Huston

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Donna P Kline to Tracy Lee Kline

Jeffrey L Gallagher to Spencer M Gallagher & Riley M Gallagher

Marcy Freeman & Marcy L Apodaca to Marcy Freeman & Donnie Freeman

Russell E Smith Jr & Kimberly D Smith to Russell E Smith Jr & Kimberly D Smith

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Timothy M Barber & Anne E Barber to Timothy M Barber Trustee, Ann E Barber Trustee & Barber Timothy M & Ann E Revocable Living Trust

Enno Rose & Camala A Rose to Justin T McCormick

Marie Eskew Miller to Lisa A Epperson & John D Epperson

Norma Kelley to Norma Kelley & Kathleen Torres

Harry A Flannery & Maureen L Flannery to Linda W Flannery

Michael Peluso & Stephanie Peluso to Joseph Flora & Valerie Flora

Jason A Powell, Jamie L McCormick & Laura R McCormick to Patrick Eakin & Courtney Buttermore

Sean S Christofferson to Jamie L McCormick & Jason A Powell

Dale A Drebus EST & Dale Drebus EST to Vickie Schlehr

Tanner F McFall to Isaac H Beachem

George H Forster EST & George H Forster Sr EST to Kyle A Monteleone & Megan A Hazlett

Shane Merryman & Lindsey Merryman to Nicholas W Turner & Elizabeth P Turner

Michael Dennis Yeagley EST to Debra Ann Yeagley

Robert J Hamilton & Ashley N Hamilton to Adam S Turner & Jenna R Turner

Carol Ann Seinkner EST to Jodi Taylor

Cynthia W Garvin Trustee & Garvin Family Trust to Hal C Dyer

Bruce K Leidy & June C Leidy to David Charles Dufrense Laubly

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Phillip D Gallo & Nancy L Gallo

NEW BEAVER

Sara A Paden & Sara A Houk to Tyler Bobin

Cody A Blair & Amanda M Blair to Cody A Blair

Thomas J Dudash Jr to Thomas J Dudash Jr & Emma J Dudash

Karen R Fleeson EST to Danna Fleeson & Michael A Fleeson Sr

NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Brian F Levine to Z E R Holdings LLC & ZER Holdings LLC

James A Rugh Jr to Z E R Holdings LLC & ZER Holdings LLC

Georgia A Ross to Shaymaa Thamer Abdul A Duroobi

Terry Bush to Jeremy Rauscher & Justin B Bridges

Liza M Shaftic, Liza M Flynn & Anthony Flynn to Richard Hugh Jamison & Linda Susan Jamison

Robert T Reagle & Nancy J Reagle to Richard E Miller

Second Ward

David S Grennek Trustee, Grennek Mary M Family Trust, Grennek Stephen Family Trust & Grennek Stephen & Mary M Family to Gian Oliva & Miriah Mascetta

Timothy M Barber & Ann E Barber to Timothy M Barber Trustee, Ann E Barber Trustee & Barber Timothy M & Ann E Revocable Living Trust

Charles A Nero to Jordan B Lyles

April L Mills to NPG PA1 LLC

Jerry W Garver & Mary L Garver to Douglas James Garver Sr & Tammy Lynn Maxwell

Richard A Pelini Restatement Revocable Intervivors Trust & Michael Pelini Trustee to Sood Enterprises LLC

Mina Abdo to Real Estate Service Support Group LLC

Ivry Glamore & Cynthia Gilamore to Berne Renehan Zandon LLC

Rhonda Aluisia to Rhonda Alusia & Michele Alusia

John D Docherty to Braden Lee Yeager

Richard D Bardash & Wanda L Bardash to Bardash Richard D Irrevocable Trust, Bardash Wanda Irrevocable Trust & Bardash Richard D & Wanda L Irrevocable Trust

Federal National Mortgage Assoc & Fannie Mae to Stafford Montondo

Lawrence Frederick & Donna Frederick to BBE LLC

Karen Logan to Christine Newell

Mark Fee & Rachael Fee to J C M Property Holdings LLC

Leonardo Cardy to Kyle Williams

Steven G Weintraub Trustee, Sidney S Weintraub Trustee & Weintraub Living Trust to Jeffrey Schmid

Olde Library Office Complex Partnership to Human Services Center

Edward J McTaggart Trustee, Monica L McTaggart Trustee, McTaggart Edward & Monica Living Trust, McTaggart Edward Living Trust & McTaggart Monica Living Trust to Robert J Wertz & Elaine Wertz

Robert J Troutman & Lara Troutman to Kasjia D Latham

Joseph J Mercurio to 343 Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC & Three Hundred Forty Three Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC

Terry L Weidner to Todd Parks

Third Ward

Lauren M Whiteside & Enmer Compain to David H Owens & Tawnya L Owens

Jessica F Phillips, Daniel D Phillips Jr & Jessica F Schultz to Brock Garver

Nancy J Houk EST to Rhonda Curiale & Douglas Houk

Matty Viggiano to Tiffany Viggiano

Justin C McDanel to Jacob E Myers

Kylee M Bruno, Kylee M French & Brian French to J C M Property Holdings LLC

Lu Ann Kelly to Joseph E Kelly, Thomas J Kelly & Shawn M Kelly

DON Enterprises Inc to John Carroll & Debra Curry Carroll

Clara Perretti & Rosemary Lesniak

Fourth Ward

CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman

Ian Freeman to Emerson Properties LLC

Maria L Brightshue to Presley Ornelas & Cecilia Ornelas

New Castle Area School District, New Castle School District of & New Castle School District to Disability Options Network

Joan C Snyder to Carrie Maticic

Raymond Ornelas & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Blue Raven Oil LLC & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County

William M Mayer Jr EST, William Martin Mayer Jr EST, Robert Carl Johnson, Robert C Johnson, Kenneth W Johnson, Kathleen Johnson Burt & Ronald Stanley Burt to Barbara A Ferrucci

Christina A Graner & Christina Ann Swartz to Stevielyn Smith

Redwood Investments Inc to Redwood Investments Inc

Ella Simmons to Patricia Murray

Michael D Fitzharris & Susan M Fitzharris to Fitzhariss Dennis Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzhariss Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzharris Michael Dennis & Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Michael Dennis Fitzharris Trustee & Susan Fitzharris Trustee

Chabad Lubavitch of Weston Inc, Mendel Spalter & Yehudis Spalter to Logan Mooers

Mary Lou Cook to Linda M Cook

Driz LLC & Drizz LLC to Jean Robert Derisme

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Juan Urena & Magaly Fernandez Urena

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Faye McLafferty & Michael McLafferty

T O W D Point Mortgage Trust 2019 1, U S Bank NA Trustee & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to Rene Ornelas

Thomas J Klingensmith to Stacy L Klingensmith

Fifth Ward

Howard L Miller to Clarence Zook

Khalid Chatta, Khalid P Chatta to Khalid P Chatta Trustee, Fozia Chatta Trustee to Chatta Living Trust

Ian Freeman to MSC Enterprises LLC

Samuel A Flora Jr & Erika Flora to Christopher M Gibson

Fischost Properties LLC to Michelle Heemer

Gary J Temperato & Judith A Temperato to Ryan S Temperato

Jason Ruffley & Joyce Ruffley to Jason Ruffley

Jerome S Armstrong, Chadria D Goggins & Chadria Armstrong to Sherry A Block

Sixth Ward

Saints Properties LLC to Left Coast LLC & Eye of Needle LLC

Walter Wendall Hallman & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

MS Asset Recovery LLC to Johnson Crunkleton Real Estate LLC & Crunkleton Johnson Real Estate LLC

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Deborah A Currie

Seventh Ward

Sharon Tommelleo to Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal

CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman

Sharon Tommelleo to QRS Global LLC

Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal & Robert Regal to Advantage PA Properties LLC

Ian Freeman to Sunsetarch Properties LLC

Gerald Cangey, Debra Cangey & Leanne M Cangey to Samuel Fuller & Diane Rudy

William Zarlingo & Beth A Simari Zarlingo to Peter Klingensmith

Eighth Ward

Bevan Family Limited Partnership & Lowe Development LLC to Jemmell Clark

NEW WILMINGTON

Robert A Latta & Karen A Latta to Ethan A Pagley

Mistretta Building Partnership, Mistretta T David Partner & Mistretta Leola E Partner to Alyce Marcotuli & Adele Marcotuli

Joseph N Canciello, Nicole J Canciello & Nicole J Parish to Joseph Canciello & Nicole J Canciello

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Sandra E Chandler to Heather E Chandler & Megan S Monstwil

Nathan Paul Young EST & Nathan P Young EST to Jamie L Young

Penny Anderson to Keystone Properties For America LLC

Robert Covert & Joyce Lukac to Robert Covert

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Sandy Jones to Jonathan McIlvenny & Kaitlyn McIlvenny

Thomas D McClymonds & Margaret McClymonds to Travis A Kroner

William H Grant EST, Cynthia L Grant, April Lindner, Charles Grant & Candice Grant to Cynthia L Grant

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Lisa Macklin, Jason Macklin, Joseph Kollar, Martin Kollar IV, Jacqueline Kollar & Robert Kollar to Abraham A Yoder & Sally Ann Yoder

James L Goodge EST & James L Goodge Jr EST to Julia M Goodge

Salvatore P Rosile to Jason Gadsby

William M Beck & Beverly J Beck to Matthew G Forrester & Lucy Forrester

Tim Bobosky & Hazel Bobosky to David Ziegler Jr & Anne M Ziegler

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

William T Bintrim, Stacia J Bintrim & Stacie J Bintrim to Bintrim William T & Stacia J Irrevocable Trust

James Lee Strawhecker to Frederick L Cardullo & Mary Jane Cardullo

E Long Holdings Inc to Tammy Sue Mirabella

Laurel Community Housing LLC to James L Strawhecker

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

John A Bowser to Patrick R Llewellyn & Stephanie N Llewellyn

Alan W Zeigler & Shirleen K Zeigler to Richard M Wagner

James P McKenna & Taylor D McKenna to Kaitlyn Heacock & Austin Heacock

Omar Abdoe & Thomasina B Abdoe to Taylor McKenna & James McKenna

Michele Renee Dodge, Michele Renee Fair, Marni Ann Watkins, Marni Ann Fair, Melissa Kathleen Fair & Melissa Kathleen Swogger Lanning to Michael P Haben & Jennifer L Haben

Stephanie N Llewellyn & Patrick R Llewellyn to Thomas Butler & Loretta Butler & Renee Butler

Michael J Hietsch & Kim R Hietsch to Martin J Lockwood & Marilyn J Lockwood

Constance A Zingaro to Joella M Kustra, Gabriella A Budai & Christina M Evanoski Neff

Stephanie Lauffer, Kristin Shay & Melissa Matrazzo to Claudia Cole

Marty P McCowin to Louise M Ferilla

Clara P Chiavernini & Catherine Nocera to Fred Chiaverini, Rena Kirsch & Catherine Nocera

Jerry N Ferilla & Louise M Ferilla to Alex Kapres

Donna L Marketich & Donna Marketich to Brian K Marketich & Dylan A Marketich

Harry W F Lyons Sr & Patricia A Lyons to Harry W F Lyons Jr

Nancy J Houk to Jason E Streckeisen & Florence A Streckeisen

Robert E Hawthorne EST to Melissa Beth Der Hovanesian

William D Fletcher to Carolyn Ritchie

Harold Wayne Stalker EST to Shawn Howard Stalker

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Lynsie Ann McElninny & Jeffrey Evan McElhinny to Lynsie Ann McElhinny

Jacob E Holzhauser & Stephanie L Holzhauser to Jacob E Holzhauser

Elaine M McFarland & John E McFarland to Ibrohim Contessa & Lisa Contessa

Steven W Kramer Jr & Patricia F Kramer to Marilyn Bush & John Bush

Allen Quimby & Deloris L Quimby to Kipp A Quimby & Chadd W Quimby

Gerald H Jones, Susan Elaine Jones & Susan E Jones to Gerald Herman Jones Trustee, Susan Elaine Jones Trustee, Jones Gerald Family Trust, Jones Susan Family Trust & Gerald & Susan Jones Family Trust

Patricia Jo Works Colbert & Robert Colbert to Robert D Colbert Trustee, Patricia J Colbert Trustee, Colbert Robert D & Patricia J Revocable Living Trust, Colbert Robert D Revocable Living Trust & Colbert Patricia J Revocable Living Trust

Donald J Hanicak & Nancy A Hanicak to Hanicak Donald J Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Hanicak Nancy A Irrevocable Grantor Trust & Hanicak Donald J & Nancy A Irrevocable Grantor Trust

Anthony Lee Kingsley to Michael A Hamilton

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Michael Haben, Jennifer L Haben & Michael P Haben to Justin I Heitzenrater

Citizens Bank NA & Citizens Bank of PA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Walter B Black Sr & Carole A Black to Crystal Black

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Valerie M Paglia to Thomas Catracchia & Ashton Catracchia

UNION TOWNSHIP

Steven E Cline & Diana Cline to Jensen Leigh McCue & Joseph Richard Passerrello Jr

JD Realty Trust & John Albano Trustee to Caldwell Logistics LLC

SPN Assoc PLP to Trinity Holdings LLC

Ronnie C Ernst & Elizabeth C Ernst to Andrew J Montanile

JCM Real Estate Holdings LLC to Katie Lynn Spickler & Logan Markus McDonald

Delfin Gibert & Laura Andolfi to David H Bees & Barbara C Bees

Anthony P Richards & Patricia Ann Richards to Christina Heaney

John E Roberts EST, Teri L Cowens & Teri Cowens to G J R Capital Ventures LLC

Mark A Macek & Cynthia P Macek to Dennis M Doyle & Karen M Doyle

Cheryl L Battles to Mark Julian & Robert Edkert

VOLANT

WAMPUM

Ronald N Scala Jr EST to William S Francis & Alice Christine Francis M

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Travis Sholler to Dry Bones Ministries

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Howard P Campbell EST to Derek P Baker

Brittany R Casuccio & Logan R Sheridan to Eric Perkins

Charles T Kotuby & Charles T Kotuby Sr to Charles Thomas Kotuby Jr Trustee, Kotuby Charles T Sr Family Protection Trust & Charles T Kotuby Sr Family Protection Trust to Raymond Ornelas & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau

Robert E Corrigan & Karen Corrigan to Rick D Haswell & Karen E Haswell

Halina C Kubinski, Halina C Bartholemew & James W Bartholemew to William Wiley & Tara Majors

Judy K Borst to Brandon G Barber & Rachel E Christ

Susan E Boots to Stephen G Schuster & Kathy J Schuster

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Duane M George EST, Curtis George, Stephen George & Perry George to Curtis B George

Donald J Hoye & Edna I Hoye to Michael Morrison & Lauren Morrison

Dorothy Jean Kaufman EST, Dorothy J Kaufman EST, Earl R Kaufman, Diane K Kaufman & Diane Kaufman to Diane K Kaufman

Shawna Rae Harris to Shawna Rae Harris & Nicole Marie Houk

Walter J Janis to Walter J Janis Trustee & Janis Walter J Revocable Trust

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.