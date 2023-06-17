ELLPORT
Good Stewards Holdings LLC to Bobbi Aiken & Paul Aiken
Stacy L Konyak, Stacy L Burtner & Curtis Konyak to Stacy L Konyak & Curtis L Konyak
Antoinette Main to Joseph Anderson & William B Weller
Petti & Anderson Properties & Investments LLC & Anderson & Petti Properties & Investments LLC to Adam J Drake
William Hrabosky Jr & Bobbie D Hrabosky to Timothy W Hrabosky & Brianne Hrabosky
William R Kastner & Susan J Kastner to Jack Thomas Brown
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Tydagio LLC to T D G Holdings Co LLC
Second Ward
John P Morgan EST, John Paul Morgan Jr EST & John Paul Morgan EST to Mary Lou Morgan
Corinne C Borselli to Corinne C Borselli & Blake J Rutter
Third Ward
Kathleen J Varrato, Kathleen J Kasper, Andrea Jo Varrato & John Stenger to Matthew Kotomski
Federal National Mortgage Assoc & Fannie Mae to Joshua Bates
Fourth Ward
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquistion Corp to Matthew Reed & Joseph Pelloni
Earl D Cooper & Lydia M Cooper to Jeffrey A Boots, Carrie M Boots & Lydia M Cooper
Joseph Anderson, Megan L Anderson, William B Weller & Kayla R Weller to Aaron L Johnston & Jessica Johnston
Fifth Ward
Marian Gib to George Gib Jr
Norma L Maloney EST, Norma Maloney EST & Bobbie D Hrabosky to Bobbie D Hrabosky & William F Hrabosky Jr
David P Lutz & Sara Lutz to Kathleen Berezniak & Joseph Robert Nehrbas
ENON VALLEY
BKMO2 LLC & BKMO2 LLC to Johnny R Hostetler & Rebecca Ann Hostettler
Sabrina Roser & Robert Jr Roser to Alexandria Nicole Jackson & Tyresse Lamar Jackson
Florence R Braden EST to Karen L Pietsch & James K Pietsch
Florence R Braden EST to Karen L Pietsch & James K Pietsch
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Zachary James Julian to William Russell Cade
Trevor Scott Phillippi to Katlin Wyona Phillippi
U S Bank NA Trustee, C I M Trust 2021 NR3 Mortgage Back Notes Series 2021 NR3 & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to C I M REO 2021 NR3 LLC
Eric J Shirley, Marianne Shirley & Marianne S Shirley to Eric J Shirley Trustee, Marianne S Shirley Trustee & Shirley Revocable Trust
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Janet Lynn Huda & Marcia A Boothby to Wayne C Huston & Megan B Huston
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Donna P Kline to Tracy Lee Kline
Jeffrey L Gallagher to Spencer M Gallagher & Riley M Gallagher
Marcy Freeman & Marcy L Apodaca to Marcy Freeman & Donnie Freeman
Russell E Smith Jr & Kimberly D Smith to Russell E Smith Jr & Kimberly D Smith
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Timothy M Barber & Anne E Barber to Timothy M Barber Trustee, Ann E Barber Trustee & Barber Timothy M & Ann E Revocable Living Trust
Enno Rose & Camala A Rose to Justin T McCormick
Marie Eskew Miller to Lisa A Epperson & John D Epperson
Norma Kelley to Norma Kelley & Kathleen Torres
Harry A Flannery & Maureen L Flannery to Linda W Flannery
Michael Peluso & Stephanie Peluso to Joseph Flora & Valerie Flora
Jason A Powell, Jamie L McCormick & Laura R McCormick to Patrick Eakin & Courtney Buttermore
Sean S Christofferson to Jamie L McCormick & Jason A Powell
Dale A Drebus EST & Dale Drebus EST to Vickie Schlehr
Tanner F McFall to Isaac H Beachem
George H Forster EST & George H Forster Sr EST to Kyle A Monteleone & Megan A Hazlett
Shane Merryman & Lindsey Merryman to Nicholas W Turner & Elizabeth P Turner
Michael Dennis Yeagley EST to Debra Ann Yeagley
Robert J Hamilton & Ashley N Hamilton to Adam S Turner & Jenna R Turner
Carol Ann Seinkner EST to Jodi Taylor
Cynthia W Garvin Trustee & Garvin Family Trust to Hal C Dyer
Bruce K Leidy & June C Leidy to David Charles Dufrense Laubly
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Phillip D Gallo & Nancy L Gallo
NEW BEAVER
Sara A Paden & Sara A Houk to Tyler Bobin
Cody A Blair & Amanda M Blair to Cody A Blair
Thomas J Dudash Jr to Thomas J Dudash Jr & Emma J Dudash
Karen R Fleeson EST to Danna Fleeson & Michael A Fleeson Sr
NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Brian F Levine to Z E R Holdings LLC & ZER Holdings LLC
James A Rugh Jr to Z E R Holdings LLC & ZER Holdings LLC
Georgia A Ross to Shaymaa Thamer Abdul A Duroobi
Terry Bush to Jeremy Rauscher & Justin B Bridges
Liza M Shaftic, Liza M Flynn & Anthony Flynn to Richard Hugh Jamison & Linda Susan Jamison
Robert T Reagle & Nancy J Reagle to Richard E Miller
Second Ward
David S Grennek Trustee, Grennek Mary M Family Trust, Grennek Stephen Family Trust & Grennek Stephen & Mary M Family to Gian Oliva & Miriah Mascetta
Timothy M Barber & Ann E Barber to Timothy M Barber Trustee, Ann E Barber Trustee & Barber Timothy M & Ann E Revocable Living Trust
Charles A Nero to Jordan B Lyles
April L Mills to NPG PA1 LLC
Jerry W Garver & Mary L Garver to Douglas James Garver Sr & Tammy Lynn Maxwell
Richard A Pelini Restatement Revocable Intervivors Trust & Michael Pelini Trustee to Sood Enterprises LLC
Mina Abdo to Real Estate Service Support Group LLC
Ivry Glamore & Cynthia Gilamore to Berne Renehan Zandon LLC
Rhonda Aluisia to Rhonda Alusia & Michele Alusia
John D Docherty to Braden Lee Yeager
Richard D Bardash & Wanda L Bardash to Bardash Richard D Irrevocable Trust, Bardash Wanda Irrevocable Trust & Bardash Richard D & Wanda L Irrevocable Trust
Federal National Mortgage Assoc & Fannie Mae to Stafford Montondo
Lawrence Frederick & Donna Frederick to BBE LLC
Karen Logan to Christine Newell
Mark Fee & Rachael Fee to J C M Property Holdings LLC
Leonardo Cardy to Kyle Williams
Steven G Weintraub Trustee, Sidney S Weintraub Trustee & Weintraub Living Trust to Jeffrey Schmid
Olde Library Office Complex Partnership to Human Services Center
Edward J McTaggart Trustee, Monica L McTaggart Trustee, McTaggart Edward & Monica Living Trust, McTaggart Edward Living Trust & McTaggart Monica Living Trust to Robert J Wertz & Elaine Wertz
Robert J Troutman & Lara Troutman to Kasjia D Latham
Joseph J Mercurio to 343 Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC & Three Hundred Forty Three Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC
Terry L Weidner to Todd Parks
Third Ward
Lauren M Whiteside & Enmer Compain to David H Owens & Tawnya L Owens
Jessica F Phillips, Daniel D Phillips Jr & Jessica F Schultz to Brock Garver
Nancy J Houk EST to Rhonda Curiale & Douglas Houk
Matty Viggiano to Tiffany Viggiano
Justin C McDanel to Jacob E Myers
Kylee M Bruno, Kylee M French & Brian French to J C M Property Holdings LLC
Lu Ann Kelly to Joseph E Kelly, Thomas J Kelly & Shawn M Kelly
DON Enterprises Inc to John Carroll & Debra Curry Carroll
Clara Perretti & Rosemary Lesniak
Fourth Ward
CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman
Ian Freeman to Emerson Properties LLC
Maria L Brightshue to Presley Ornelas & Cecilia Ornelas
New Castle Area School District, New Castle School District of & New Castle School District to Disability Options Network
Joan C Snyder to Carrie Maticic
Raymond Ornelas & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Blue Raven Oil LLC & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County
William M Mayer Jr EST, William Martin Mayer Jr EST, Robert Carl Johnson, Robert C Johnson, Kenneth W Johnson, Kathleen Johnson Burt & Ronald Stanley Burt to Barbara A Ferrucci
Christina A Graner & Christina Ann Swartz to Stevielyn Smith
Redwood Investments Inc to Redwood Investments Inc
Ella Simmons to Patricia Murray
Michael D Fitzharris & Susan M Fitzharris to Fitzhariss Dennis Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzhariss Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzharris Michael Dennis & Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Michael Dennis Fitzharris Trustee & Susan Fitzharris Trustee
Chabad Lubavitch of Weston Inc, Mendel Spalter & Yehudis Spalter to Logan Mooers
Mary Lou Cook to Linda M Cook
Driz LLC & Drizz LLC to Jean Robert Derisme
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Juan Urena & Magaly Fernandez Urena
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Faye McLafferty & Michael McLafferty
T O W D Point Mortgage Trust 2019 1, U S Bank NA Trustee & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to Rene Ornelas
Thomas J Klingensmith to Stacy L Klingensmith
Fifth Ward
Howard L Miller to Clarence Zook
Khalid Chatta, Khalid P Chatta to Khalid P Chatta Trustee, Fozia Chatta Trustee to Chatta Living Trust
Ian Freeman to MSC Enterprises LLC
Samuel A Flora Jr & Erika Flora to Christopher M Gibson
Fischost Properties LLC to Michelle Heemer
Gary J Temperato & Judith A Temperato to Ryan S Temperato
Jason Ruffley & Joyce Ruffley to Jason Ruffley
Jerome S Armstrong, Chadria D Goggins & Chadria Armstrong to Sherry A Block
Sixth Ward
Saints Properties LLC to Left Coast LLC & Eye of Needle LLC
Walter Wendall Hallman & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
MS Asset Recovery LLC to Johnson Crunkleton Real Estate LLC & Crunkleton Johnson Real Estate LLC
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Deborah A Currie
Seventh Ward
Sharon Tommelleo to Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal
CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman
Sharon Tommelleo to QRS Global LLC
Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal & Robert Regal to Advantage PA Properties LLC
Ian Freeman to Sunsetarch Properties LLC
Gerald Cangey, Debra Cangey & Leanne M Cangey to Samuel Fuller & Diane Rudy
William Zarlingo & Beth A Simari Zarlingo to Peter Klingensmith
Eighth Ward
Bevan Family Limited Partnership & Lowe Development LLC to Jemmell Clark
NEW WILMINGTON
Robert A Latta & Karen A Latta to Ethan A Pagley
Mistretta Building Partnership, Mistretta T David Partner & Mistretta Leola E Partner to Alyce Marcotuli & Adele Marcotuli
Joseph N Canciello, Nicole J Canciello & Nicole J Parish to Joseph Canciello & Nicole J Canciello
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Sandra E Chandler to Heather E Chandler & Megan S Monstwil
Nathan Paul Young EST & Nathan P Young EST to Jamie L Young
Penny Anderson to Keystone Properties For America LLC
Robert Covert & Joyce Lukac to Robert Covert
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Sandy Jones to Jonathan McIlvenny & Kaitlyn McIlvenny
Thomas D McClymonds & Margaret McClymonds to Travis A Kroner
William H Grant EST, Cynthia L Grant, April Lindner, Charles Grant & Candice Grant to Cynthia L Grant
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Lisa Macklin, Jason Macklin, Joseph Kollar, Martin Kollar IV, Jacqueline Kollar & Robert Kollar to Abraham A Yoder & Sally Ann Yoder
James L Goodge EST & James L Goodge Jr EST to Julia M Goodge
Salvatore P Rosile to Jason Gadsby
William M Beck & Beverly J Beck to Matthew G Forrester & Lucy Forrester
Tim Bobosky & Hazel Bobosky to David Ziegler Jr & Anne M Ziegler
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
William T Bintrim, Stacia J Bintrim & Stacie J Bintrim to Bintrim William T & Stacia J Irrevocable Trust
James Lee Strawhecker to Frederick L Cardullo & Mary Jane Cardullo
E Long Holdings Inc to Tammy Sue Mirabella
Laurel Community Housing LLC to James L Strawhecker
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
John A Bowser to Patrick R Llewellyn & Stephanie N Llewellyn
Alan W Zeigler & Shirleen K Zeigler to Richard M Wagner
James P McKenna & Taylor D McKenna to Kaitlyn Heacock & Austin Heacock
Omar Abdoe & Thomasina B Abdoe to Taylor McKenna & James McKenna
Michele Renee Dodge, Michele Renee Fair, Marni Ann Watkins, Marni Ann Fair, Melissa Kathleen Fair & Melissa Kathleen Swogger Lanning to Michael P Haben & Jennifer L Haben
Stephanie N Llewellyn & Patrick R Llewellyn to Thomas Butler & Loretta Butler & Renee Butler
Michael J Hietsch & Kim R Hietsch to Martin J Lockwood & Marilyn J Lockwood
Constance A Zingaro to Joella M Kustra, Gabriella A Budai & Christina M Evanoski Neff
Stephanie Lauffer, Kristin Shay & Melissa Matrazzo to Claudia Cole
Marty P McCowin to Louise M Ferilla
Clara P Chiavernini & Catherine Nocera to Fred Chiaverini, Rena Kirsch & Catherine Nocera
Jerry N Ferilla & Louise M Ferilla to Alex Kapres
Donna L Marketich & Donna Marketich to Brian K Marketich & Dylan A Marketich
Harry W F Lyons Sr & Patricia A Lyons to Harry W F Lyons Jr
Nancy J Houk to Jason E Streckeisen & Florence A Streckeisen
Robert E Hawthorne EST to Melissa Beth Der Hovanesian
William D Fletcher to Carolyn Ritchie
Harold Wayne Stalker EST to Shawn Howard Stalker
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Lynsie Ann McElninny & Jeffrey Evan McElhinny to Lynsie Ann McElhinny
Jacob E Holzhauser & Stephanie L Holzhauser to Jacob E Holzhauser
Elaine M McFarland & John E McFarland to Ibrohim Contessa & Lisa Contessa
Steven W Kramer Jr & Patricia F Kramer to Marilyn Bush & John Bush
Allen Quimby & Deloris L Quimby to Kipp A Quimby & Chadd W Quimby
Gerald H Jones, Susan Elaine Jones & Susan E Jones to Gerald Herman Jones Trustee, Susan Elaine Jones Trustee, Jones Gerald Family Trust, Jones Susan Family Trust & Gerald & Susan Jones Family Trust
Patricia Jo Works Colbert & Robert Colbert to Robert D Colbert Trustee, Patricia J Colbert Trustee, Colbert Robert D & Patricia J Revocable Living Trust, Colbert Robert D Revocable Living Trust & Colbert Patricia J Revocable Living Trust
Donald J Hanicak & Nancy A Hanicak to Hanicak Donald J Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Hanicak Nancy A Irrevocable Grantor Trust & Hanicak Donald J & Nancy A Irrevocable Grantor Trust
Anthony Lee Kingsley to Michael A Hamilton
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Michael Haben, Jennifer L Haben & Michael P Haben to Justin I Heitzenrater
Citizens Bank NA & Citizens Bank of PA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Walter B Black Sr & Carole A Black to Crystal Black
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Valerie M Paglia to Thomas Catracchia & Ashton Catracchia
UNION TOWNSHIP
Steven E Cline & Diana Cline to Jensen Leigh McCue & Joseph Richard Passerrello Jr
JD Realty Trust & John Albano Trustee to Caldwell Logistics LLC
SPN Assoc PLP to Trinity Holdings LLC
Ronnie C Ernst & Elizabeth C Ernst to Andrew J Montanile
JCM Real Estate Holdings LLC to Katie Lynn Spickler & Logan Markus McDonald
Delfin Gibert & Laura Andolfi to David H Bees & Barbara C Bees
Anthony P Richards & Patricia Ann Richards to Christina Heaney
John E Roberts EST, Teri L Cowens & Teri Cowens to G J R Capital Ventures LLC
Mark A Macek & Cynthia P Macek to Dennis M Doyle & Karen M Doyle
Cheryl L Battles to Mark Julian & Robert Edkert
VOLANT
WAMPUM
Ronald N Scala Jr EST to William S Francis & Alice Christine Francis M
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Travis Sholler to Dry Bones Ministries
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Howard P Campbell EST to Derek P Baker
Brittany R Casuccio & Logan R Sheridan to Eric Perkins
Charles T Kotuby & Charles T Kotuby Sr to Charles Thomas Kotuby Jr Trustee, Kotuby Charles T Sr Family Protection Trust & Charles T Kotuby Sr Family Protection Trust to Raymond Ornelas & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau
Robert E Corrigan & Karen Corrigan to Rick D Haswell & Karen E Haswell
Halina C Kubinski, Halina C Bartholemew & James W Bartholemew to William Wiley & Tara Majors
Judy K Borst to Brandon G Barber & Rachel E Christ
Susan E Boots to Stephen G Schuster & Kathy J Schuster
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Duane M George EST, Curtis George, Stephen George & Perry George to Curtis B George
Donald J Hoye & Edna I Hoye to Michael Morrison & Lauren Morrison
Dorothy Jean Kaufman EST, Dorothy J Kaufman EST, Earl R Kaufman, Diane K Kaufman & Diane Kaufman to Diane K Kaufman
Shawna Rae Harris to Shawna Rae Harris & Nicole Marie Houk
Walter J Janis to Walter J Janis Trustee & Janis Walter J Revocable Trust
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.