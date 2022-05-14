NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Helen A. Erickson to Kara Elise Anderson

Jacob John Reagle to Daniel L. Staph and Tammy L. Staph

Second Ward

Randy J. Ryan and Judith M. Ryan to Randy J. Ryan

Ryan Quahliero to Owen L. Kreitzberg and Nicholas S. Seman

Carl William Heinrich Est to Caitlyn Windhorst

Evan D. McNally to Millennial Construction Landscaping and Maintence LLC

Edwin McLaren to Brittney McLaren

Harold Ray Crosten and Gail Elaine Crosten to Sharon L. Marsella and Sean F. Marsella

K. Rearick Trustee and Neshannock Trust 808 to Angelo M. Johnson and Marissa L. Johnson

Scott McGary Est and John Scott McGary Est to Dean Assed

Third Ward

Eva E. Call and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Guy Call and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

George N. Ransom, Charlotte Ransom and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Diane Olive Bartley to James I Smith

Fourth Ward

Kathleen A. Bush, Terry Bush, Marcia K. Haybarger, Marcia K. Masters and Richard Haybarger to Nathan Maxwell and Morgan Brown

Stacey M. Rocca and Shana Quimby to Samuel Damron Siple IV

Thelma May Price Est and Clarence H. Price to Cynthia L. Vincent

Fifth Ward

David Booth, Mary Booth and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

J H Rentals and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Demar R. Probst, Violet E. Probst and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

JLO Investments LLC to MS Asset Recovery LLC

Bruce Peterson and Kim Peterson to Beverly Oliver and Edward Oliver

Dean Assid and Theresa M. Daily to Andrea L. Keyser, Brianne Keyser and Charles Stone

Sixth Ward

Menichino Realty LP and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Seventh Ward

Raymond E. Mazzanti Jr. and Stephen Len

Carrie A. Sphar and Stefan Stuble to Samantha Stuble

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Henry James Marino and Gabriella Marino to Henry James Marino

Henry James Marino to CAPO Investments LLC and C A P O Investments LLC

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Paul C. DeSantis Est to First Commonwealth Bank

Kaitlyn M. Fuchs, Kaitlyn Margaret Fuchs, Kaitlyn M. Mortimer, Shane R. Mortimer and Shane Robert Mortimer

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Suzanne A. Hart to Kylie F. Orelli

Daniel Lee Walsh and Kimberly Walsh to Lisa M. Mitchell

Andrew W. Briggs, Kimberly Briggs and Kimberly Frampton to Andrew W. Briggs and Kimberly Briggs

Robert J. Santiago to Brandon D. Miller and Megan A. Caffro

Orland G. Crivelli Jr. to Orland G. Crivelli Jr. and Megan Crivelli

You Want This House LLC to Raymond Mazzanti and Sherri Mazzanti

Patrick J. Mahoney and Hannah A. Baker to Mark Turner and Melanie Turner

Bryan F. Zeigler and Chreyl J. Zeigler to Nichole R. Curilovic

Nicholas A. Zurko Jr., Nicholas Zirko, Joann Zurko and Janne M. Zurko to Nicholas Zurko Trustee, Joann Zurko Trustee and Zurko Living Trust

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Rodney L. Anderson and Jill E. Sizer to DanConect LLC

J J K Real Estate Holding LLC to J J K Real Estate Holding LLC

Wesley R. Stoner to Kevin Larry May Jr. and Jessica Jean May

Timothy F. Wagner and Audrey L. Wagner to Bidwell Main III and Jessica Main

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Pamela S. Graham, Pamela S. McCrumb, Bradley J. Graham and Adam J. Smith to Adam J. Smith

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Dana M. Baker and Laine Baker to Carter W. Fox and Janne S. Fox

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Richard E. Mackey and Jamie C. Makey to Richard E. Mackey Trustee, Jamie C. Mackey Trustee and Mackey Family Trust

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Richard A. Gray to Michael W. Kendall and Liza M. Kendall

Kevin Zduriencik to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc

Amy L. Clark and Edwin V. Clark to Christine A. Raykovics and Mark A. Raykovics

Kira M. Ketterer to Vincent T. Vitolo

Fred Proch Trustee, Proch Ethel J. Revocable Trust, Susan Crawford, Thomas Crawford, Frederick Walter Proch, Judith Proch, Beverly J. Stoughton, Ronne D. Proch, Lori Proch, Cynthia A. Zenobi and Ronald Zenobi to Kayla Cekella

Jitendra J. Patel and Minaxiben J. Patel to Sharmeshkumar Patel

Donald L. Bair Jr. and Jessica L. Bair to Michael Joseph Regan and Amanda Lee Cowher

