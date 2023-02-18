NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Victor Umberto Sansone EST to Thomas J. Sansone, Gary Sansone and Sandy Sansone

Geoff Huetten and Travis Polley to Eric P. Breen and Tammy M. Breen

Reignbrook LLC to Eric McClaren

Gloria L. Soukovich EST, Georgia Nuzzo and Jeffrey Condas Sr. to Jeffrey Condas Sr. and Angela M. Condas

Second Ward

Rita Mae Thomas Dattilo to Kevin D. Yerigan and Rebecca E. Yerigan

Robert L. Hodge, Rachel A. Hodge, Harold R. Feezle and Audra Feezle to John Cofield III and Tiffany A. Cofield

Raymond G. Dom III, Angela M. Dom, Michael P. Dom and Diannah R. Dom to Kyleigh J. Dickinson, Kyleigh J. Allen and David Dickinson

Charles Dennis to Sydney M. Boswell

Hubbselevation LLC to M V R U K LLC

R&K Apartment Inc. to Troy William Craythorne and Wendy Leigh Craythorn

Philip P. Conti Jr., Laine Conti, Michele L. Conti, Norman P. Conti and Deanna Fracul to Michele L. Conti

Robert K. Gilghrist EST to Andrew Mellon and Toni Mellon

New Castle City of to Citywide Development Corp

Carly F. George, Carly F. Maricone and John George to Wimer Realty LLC

Chris Barlow to John B. Gizler Jr., Elaine Christine Gizler and John Benjamin Gizler III

Greater Properties LLC to N P G PA1 LLC

Third Ward

Clayton V. Brest EST and Shirley J. Brest to Robert Orlando

William J. Trott Sr EST to Jason Lee Welch

Dennis P. Brophy EST to Lori Lynn Brophy Beck

Nicklaus H. Paris to Nicklaus H. Paris, Elizabeth M. Paris and Jonelle Paris

Clayton Williams III to Thomas O’Neill

John D. Gwin to William R. Porto

M O Bear Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC

Slickstone Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC

Muppet Manor LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC

Schoodic Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC

S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC

S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC

Ingrid Sundahl to M M & F USA 2 LLC

David Micco Sr. and Pennie Lynn Micco to James C. Micco LLC

Roxanne Houk to Michael Cox Jr.

Fourth Ward

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Charles Donaldson

R K M Group Inc. to Daniel Lee, Melissa Palmer and Elmer Byler

My Mind Body Spirit Inc. to Chabad Lubavitch of Weston Inc. and Mendel Spalter

Edward J. Pagley and Andrea M. Pagley to Ethan Anthony

Michael A. Henry and Tyler Coe to Jeff Price Sr.

Tablerock Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC

Charles Greene EST to L D B Capital LLC

S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC

Tyler Coe to D & M Rental LLC

Gary L. Affagato and Donna Joseph Affagato to Joshua Joseph Affagato

Louis J. Tinstman to James Carlisle Tinstman and Lois J. Tinstman

Linda M. Whiting, Joseph Whiting, William J. McCandless, Valerie McCandless, Jacquelyn R. McCandless, Patricia Staph, Mark Staph and Donna McCandless to Nicholas Zatta

Karen Beatrice to Jamie R. Beatrice and Sarah E. Beatrice

Zvonimira FEC to Tomislav Novosel

M R J Management Co. to 310 Grove Street Opportunity Zone Fund LLC

Alex T. Antoniotti EST to Kevin Cassidy

Barbara A. Rentz and Barbara A. Mayer to Robert C. Johnson, Kenneth W. Johnson and Kathleen Johnson Burt

Doris J. Panella to Lena Antuono

Fifth Ward

Mades Lady Properties LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC

Raymond R. Peluso III and Suzanne Peluso to Donald A. Peluso

Geary Clifford George and Doris Ann George to George Geary C. Irrevocable Trust, George Doris A. Irrevocable Trust, George Geary C. & Doris A. Irrevocable Trust

Seventh Ward

Sherry Vassilaros and Sherry Wheeler to Ray Moyer

J S P Properties LLC to Store Master Funding XVII LLC

Eighth Ward

Randall J. McKee and Patricia M. Gallagher to Fork Lane LLC

Rosemary Knight Snowden to Iris Velazquez

Yourtz Investments Trusts LLC to M C R P Group LLC

S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp LLC

C S X Transportation Inc. to New Castle Industrial Railroad Inc.

C S X Transportation Inc. to New Castle Industrial Railroad Inc.

Allegheny & Western Railway Co. to New Castle Industrial Railroad Inc.

Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Farrose LLC

BESSEMER

Phillip King and Barbara King to Nicholas J. King and Megan T. King

Barbara A. Herman to Keystone Properties for America LLC

ELLPORT

E. Jeannette Witherow to Christie L. Bukowski and David E. Brown

Daniel M. Murin to Daniel M. Murin and Kayla Murin

Sammer L. Pitts to Lisa F. Pitts

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Jonathon R. Barnes, Jennifer R. Barnes and Lawre

Patrick S. Obrien Jr. and Jessica R. Obrien to Jeffrey Scott and Alison Scott

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Jessica A. Rogan

Third Ward

Christopher D. Rinker to Janet K. Rinker

Raymond A. Yaro and Colleen F. Yaro to Raymond A. Yaro Trustee, Colleen F. Yaro Trustee and Yaro Family Trust

Doris E. Evans to James A. Leslie

Fourth Ward

Benjamin Joseph Sally to Joseph Anderson and William B. Weller

Dolores B. Santillo to Jonathan S. Balin

Jeffrey W. Foreman to Melissa M. Foreman

Emma C. Birtalan EST and Charlotte Birtalan to Austin Augustus Berezniak

Joseph W. Desanzo and Miranda Desanzo to David Spielvogel and Mary Beth Spielvogel

Jack P. Smith EST to Will Weller

