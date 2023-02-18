NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Victor Umberto Sansone EST to Thomas J. Sansone, Gary Sansone and Sandy Sansone
Geoff Huetten and Travis Polley to Eric P. Breen and Tammy M. Breen
Reignbrook LLC to Eric McClaren
Gloria L. Soukovich EST, Georgia Nuzzo and Jeffrey Condas Sr. to Jeffrey Condas Sr. and Angela M. Condas
Second Ward
Rita Mae Thomas Dattilo to Kevin D. Yerigan and Rebecca E. Yerigan
Robert L. Hodge, Rachel A. Hodge, Harold R. Feezle and Audra Feezle to John Cofield III and Tiffany A. Cofield
Raymond G. Dom III, Angela M. Dom, Michael P. Dom and Diannah R. Dom to Kyleigh J. Dickinson, Kyleigh J. Allen and David Dickinson
Charles Dennis to Sydney M. Boswell
Hubbselevation LLC to M V R U K LLC
R&K Apartment Inc. to Troy William Craythorne and Wendy Leigh Craythorn
Philip P. Conti Jr., Laine Conti, Michele L. Conti, Norman P. Conti and Deanna Fracul to Michele L. Conti
Robert K. Gilghrist EST to Andrew Mellon and Toni Mellon
New Castle City of to Citywide Development Corp
Carly F. George, Carly F. Maricone and John George to Wimer Realty LLC
Chris Barlow to John B. Gizler Jr., Elaine Christine Gizler and John Benjamin Gizler III
Greater Properties LLC to N P G PA1 LLC
Third Ward
Clayton V. Brest EST and Shirley J. Brest to Robert Orlando
William J. Trott Sr EST to Jason Lee Welch
Dennis P. Brophy EST to Lori Lynn Brophy Beck
Nicklaus H. Paris to Nicklaus H. Paris, Elizabeth M. Paris and Jonelle Paris
Clayton Williams III to Thomas O’Neill
John D. Gwin to William R. Porto
M O Bear Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC
Slickstone Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC
Muppet Manor LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC
Schoodic Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC
S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC
S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC
Ingrid Sundahl to M M & F USA 2 LLC
David Micco Sr. and Pennie Lynn Micco to James C. Micco LLC
Roxanne Houk to Michael Cox Jr.
Fourth Ward
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Charles Donaldson
R K M Group Inc. to Daniel Lee, Melissa Palmer and Elmer Byler
My Mind Body Spirit Inc. to Chabad Lubavitch of Weston Inc. and Mendel Spalter
Edward J. Pagley and Andrea M. Pagley to Ethan Anthony
Michael A. Henry and Tyler Coe to Jeff Price Sr.
Tablerock Properties LP to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC
Charles Greene EST to L D B Capital LLC
S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC
Tyler Coe to D & M Rental LLC
Gary L. Affagato and Donna Joseph Affagato to Joshua Joseph Affagato
Louis J. Tinstman to James Carlisle Tinstman and Lois J. Tinstman
Linda M. Whiting, Joseph Whiting, William J. McCandless, Valerie McCandless, Jacquelyn R. McCandless, Patricia Staph, Mark Staph and Donna McCandless to Nicholas Zatta
Karen Beatrice to Jamie R. Beatrice and Sarah E. Beatrice
Zvonimira FEC to Tomislav Novosel
M R J Management Co. to 310 Grove Street Opportunity Zone Fund LLC
Alex T. Antoniotti EST to Kevin Cassidy
Barbara A. Rentz and Barbara A. Mayer to Robert C. Johnson, Kenneth W. Johnson and Kathleen Johnson Burt
Doris J. Panella to Lena Antuono
Fifth Ward
Mades Lady Properties LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp III LLC
Raymond R. Peluso III and Suzanne Peluso to Donald A. Peluso
Geary Clifford George and Doris Ann George to George Geary C. Irrevocable Trust, George Doris A. Irrevocable Trust, George Geary C. & Doris A. Irrevocable Trust
Seventh Ward
Sherry Vassilaros and Sherry Wheeler to Ray Moyer
J S P Properties LLC to Store Master Funding XVII LLC
Eighth Ward
Randall J. McKee and Patricia M. Gallagher to Fork Lane LLC
Rosemary Knight Snowden to Iris Velazquez
Yourtz Investments Trusts LLC to M C R P Group LLC
S & M Property Partners LP and R R E Penn Management LLC General Partner to Tulp LLC
C S X Transportation Inc. to New Castle Industrial Railroad Inc.
C S X Transportation Inc. to New Castle Industrial Railroad Inc.
Allegheny & Western Railway Co. to New Castle Industrial Railroad Inc.
Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Farrose LLC
BESSEMER
Phillip King and Barbara King to Nicholas J. King and Megan T. King
Barbara A. Herman to Keystone Properties for America LLC
ELLPORT
E. Jeannette Witherow to Christie L. Bukowski and David E. Brown
Daniel M. Murin to Daniel M. Murin and Kayla Murin
Sammer L. Pitts to Lisa F. Pitts
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Jonathon R. Barnes, Jennifer R. Barnes and Lawre
Patrick S. Obrien Jr. and Jessica R. Obrien to Jeffrey Scott and Alison Scott
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Jessica A. Rogan
Third Ward
Christopher D. Rinker to Janet K. Rinker
Raymond A. Yaro and Colleen F. Yaro to Raymond A. Yaro Trustee, Colleen F. Yaro Trustee and Yaro Family Trust
Doris E. Evans to James A. Leslie
Fourth Ward
Benjamin Joseph Sally to Joseph Anderson and William B. Weller
Dolores B. Santillo to Jonathan S. Balin
Jeffrey W. Foreman to Melissa M. Foreman
Emma C. Birtalan EST and Charlotte Birtalan to Austin Augustus Berezniak
Joseph W. Desanzo and Miranda Desanzo to David Spielvogel and Mary Beth Spielvogel
Jack P. Smith EST to Will Weller
