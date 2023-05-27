NEW CASTLE
Second Ward
Mina Abdo to Real Estate Service Support Group LLC
Dorothy J Ryhal to G J R Capital Ventures LLC
TUI Investments Pand LLC to Lakeisha Marie Haskin
McBride Shannon Co to Joseph Dill and Charles Peter Joseph Dill
Frederick H Shields, Gladys L Shields and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Mina Abdo
Richard J Anzalone, Judith L Anzalone and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Philip M Gallo and Jennifer L Gallo
Richard J Anzalone, Judith A Anzalone and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Philip M Gallo and Jennifer L Gallo
Kemens Desruisseaux and Nathalie Desruisseaux to Vaccaro Ventures LLC
Robert P Ratkovich III and Bernadette M Ratkovich to Robert Anthony Ratkovich
Judith A McGinnis and Judith A Householder to Kevin W McGinnis and Judith A McGinnis
Third Ward
Barbara Walters to Shane Douglas Walters and Billie Jean Walters
John C Micco Jr EST to Christopher Scott Micco
PMIT REI 2021 A LLC to Loidy Gonzalez Paula
Antonio Lucchini and Elmira Lucchini to Gabriella Lucchini Marino
Antonio Lucchini and Elmira Lucchini to David Lucchini
Rodney Fennick to Rodney Fennick and Carol D Fennick
Larry V McCullough and Lucy R McCullough to JCM Property Holdings LLC
Vincent Austin Jr to Anthony Cornwell and Yvonne Cornwell
Antonio Lucchini and Elmira Lucchini to David Lucchini and Gabriella Lucchini Marino
Addaryl J Akins and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Mina Abdo
Larry L Cassano Jr and Lawrence County Tax Claim Trustee to Mina Abdo
William T Pitzer Jr to Alyssa Pitzer
Fourth Ward
Joseph Cogan and Amy Cogan to Alexandrea R Lewis
Susan J Palumbo, Susan J Cole and Kenneth B Cole to Susan J Cole and Marissa Palumbo
Douglas W Burk, Chad P Burk, Tracy D West, Tracy D Wereb, Tracy B Wereb and Steven Curtis West to Robert J Slagle and Melissa K Slagle
Solid Rock Ministry of New Castle Inc to Shepherds Light Ministry
Cory J Long to Justin McDanel
Paul Lynch Investments Inc. to John Scott Stoner
Richard A Bucci and Michelle L Bucci to Richard A Bucci
Raymond Russick to Michael A Russick and Nicole L Russick
Dezerea Freshwater and Jason A Kinney to Quentin McConahy
John J Albano to Amanda Marie White
MRJ Management Co to DON Enterprises Inc
Fifth Ward
Donna Jean Faraone to 5M Group 9 LLC
Louis Pomerico, Alyssa Francis and Alyssa Pomerico to Alyssa Francis
Shirl V Miniesha Jones to Devin Delan King and Rabecca Dyann Cornuet
Brooke C Griffin to Clark & Sons Holding Co LLC, Kayla Graham and Clark and Sons Holding Co
Frank Stone and Marlene Stone to Marilee Rombold and Danell DiGiammarino
Frank B Green, John Green and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Gurner & Dean Holdings LLC and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Straight Hustlin Entertainment LLC and Charles Dennis to Josephine Hays and William Hays
Acceptance Homes LLC to Arben Homes LLC
Kausara Akinyemi Ibrahim to Gasau Arowokoko Akinyemi
Steven J Claypoole, Vanessa Claypoole and Vanessa Flynn to Steven J Claypoole
Sonya Stanley to William Troutman
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Ethan I Kolpakchi
Mark Julian, Paul Julian and Margaret A Julian to Christopher Caldararo and Aimee Caldararo
MS Asset Recovery LLC to Garnaco Property Holdings PA LLC
Sixth Ward
Diane L Carter and Diane L Fuqua to Joseph Carter and Bonnie Carter
Seventh Ward
Rose Marie Effinite and Rose Marie Petrovitch to Catherine Petrovitch
Cama Sdira LLC and Robin Thompson IRA to Sanders & Sanders Properties LLC
Eighth Ward
Slovak Roman Greek Catholic Beneficial Society to James P Owens and Linda L Owens
Jesse C Horton Sr and Frances J Horton to Amber A Nolf and Taylor Robinson
Leonardo Cardy to QRS Global LLC
John Albano to Marion R Snyder and John Raymond Fowler
George W Huff Jr and Tina Huff to Erin’s Turf Bar LLC
Justin T Stover to Zachary D Stover and David O Stover
NEW WILMINGTON
Westminster College to Robert Alvin Pitzer III and Jennifer Vance Pitzer
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Patricia A Vrabel to James R Franco and Amy Lynn Franco
Daniel L Jereb to Kelly Masone and Daniel N Jereb
Omar Corredor Gomez and Carmen Maria Morales Pelaez to Vasiliy Dmitriev Trustee
William L Gwin and Miriam C Gwin to Timothy Donofrio and Janice Donofrio
Scott Bintrim to Dusten Hackett and Erica Hackett
Gary A Young and Janice Young to Brenda Shaffer, Kally Bartels and Craig Young
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Wayne McCreary and Patricia McCreary to Wayne McCreary
Frederick S Sapp and Sandra Lee Sapp to Olivia DeSantes and Nello DeSantes IV
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Darl John Allen to Darl John Allen and Sharon L Allen
Renz A Weinmann Trustee and Weinmann Irrevocable Grantor Trust to William S Holcomb and Gretchen I Holcomb
Carol A Bash and Carol E Bash to Deborah E Welch
Carol A Bash and Carol E Bash to Bryon E Bash
Helen Marie Bowers EST to Jeremy Eppley and Kaylee Varga
Ryan D Hartzell, Shannon L Buha and Richard C Buha II to Wilbert G Gallagher
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Lauren M Fulkerson and Eric F Fulkerson to Dylan J David and Kristyn M Fyffe
Reynold J Johnjullo EST to Austin D Dunkel
Anthony S Tsikouris to 4653 Evergreen Road LLC
Louis V Kumer Jr EST to Jill B Gobrich
