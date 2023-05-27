NEW CASTLE

Second Ward

Mina Abdo to Real Estate Service Support Group LLC

Dorothy J Ryhal to G J R Capital Ventures LLC

TUI Investments Pand LLC to Lakeisha Marie Haskin

McBride Shannon Co to Joseph Dill and Charles Peter Joseph Dill

Frederick H Shields, Gladys L Shields and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Mina Abdo

Richard J Anzalone, Judith L Anzalone and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Philip M Gallo and Jennifer L Gallo

Richard J Anzalone, Judith A Anzalone and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Philip M Gallo and Jennifer L Gallo

Kemens Desruisseaux and Nathalie Desruisseaux to Vaccaro Ventures LLC

Robert P Ratkovich III and Bernadette M Ratkovich to Robert Anthony Ratkovich

Judith A McGinnis and Judith A Householder to Kevin W McGinnis and Judith A McGinnis

Third Ward

Barbara Walters to Shane Douglas Walters and Billie Jean Walters

John C Micco Jr EST to Christopher Scott Micco

PMIT REI 2021 A LLC to Loidy Gonzalez Paula

Antonio Lucchini and Elmira Lucchini to Gabriella Lucchini Marino

Antonio Lucchini and Elmira Lucchini to David Lucchini

Rodney Fennick to Rodney Fennick and Carol D Fennick

Larry V McCullough and Lucy R McCullough to JCM Property Holdings LLC

Vincent Austin Jr to Anthony Cornwell and Yvonne Cornwell

Antonio Lucchini and Elmira Lucchini to David Lucchini and Gabriella Lucchini Marino

Addaryl J Akins and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Mina Abdo

Larry L Cassano Jr and Lawrence County Tax Claim Trustee to Mina Abdo

William T Pitzer Jr to Alyssa Pitzer

Fourth Ward

Joseph Cogan and Amy Cogan to Alexandrea R Lewis

Susan J Palumbo, Susan J Cole and Kenneth B Cole to Susan J Cole and Marissa Palumbo

Douglas W Burk, Chad P Burk, Tracy D West, Tracy D Wereb, Tracy B Wereb and Steven Curtis West to Robert J Slagle and Melissa K Slagle

Solid Rock Ministry of New Castle Inc to Shepherds Light Ministry

Cory J Long to Justin McDanel

Paul Lynch Investments Inc. to John Scott Stoner

Richard A Bucci and Michelle L Bucci to Richard A Bucci

Raymond Russick to Michael A Russick and Nicole L Russick

Dezerea Freshwater and Jason A Kinney to Quentin McConahy

John J Albano to Amanda Marie White

MRJ Management Co to DON Enterprises Inc

Fifth Ward

Donna Jean Faraone to 5M Group 9 LLC

Louis Pomerico, Alyssa Francis and Alyssa Pomerico to Alyssa Francis

Shirl V Miniesha Jones to Devin Delan King and Rabecca Dyann Cornuet

Brooke C Griffin to Clark & Sons Holding Co LLC, Kayla Graham and Clark and Sons Holding Co

Frank Stone and Marlene Stone to Marilee Rombold and Danell DiGiammarino

Frank B Green, John Green and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Gurner & Dean Holdings LLC and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Straight Hustlin Entertainment LLC and Charles Dennis to Josephine Hays and William Hays

Acceptance Homes LLC to Arben Homes LLC

Kausara Akinyemi Ibrahim to Gasau Arowokoko Akinyemi

Steven J Claypoole, Vanessa Claypoole and Vanessa Flynn to Steven J Claypoole

Sonya Stanley to William Troutman

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Ethan I Kolpakchi

Mark Julian, Paul Julian and Margaret A Julian to Christopher Caldararo and Aimee Caldararo

MS Asset Recovery LLC to Garnaco Property Holdings PA LLC

Sixth Ward

Diane L Carter and Diane L Fuqua to Joseph Carter and Bonnie Carter

Seventh Ward

Rose Marie Effinite and Rose Marie Petrovitch to Catherine Petrovitch

Cama Sdira LLC and Robin Thompson IRA to Sanders & Sanders Properties LLC

Eighth Ward

Slovak Roman Greek Catholic Beneficial Society to James P Owens and Linda L Owens

Jesse C Horton Sr and Frances J Horton to Amber A Nolf and Taylor Robinson

Leonardo Cardy to QRS Global LLC

John Albano to Marion R Snyder and John Raymond Fowler

George W Huff Jr and Tina Huff to Erin’s Turf Bar LLC

Justin T Stover to Zachary D Stover and David O Stover

NEW WILMINGTON

Westminster College to Robert Alvin Pitzer III and Jennifer Vance Pitzer

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Patricia A Vrabel to James R Franco and Amy Lynn Franco

Daniel L Jereb to Kelly Masone and Daniel N Jereb

Omar Corredor Gomez and Carmen Maria Morales Pelaez to Vasiliy Dmitriev Trustee

William L Gwin and Miriam C Gwin to Timothy Donofrio and Janice Donofrio

Scott Bintrim to Dusten Hackett and Erica Hackett

Gary A Young and Janice Young to Brenda Shaffer, Kally Bartels and Craig Young

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Wayne McCreary and Patricia McCreary to Wayne McCreary

Frederick S Sapp and Sandra Lee Sapp to Olivia DeSantes and Nello DeSantes IV

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Darl John Allen to Darl John Allen and Sharon L Allen

Renz A Weinmann Trustee and Weinmann Irrevocable Grantor Trust to William S Holcomb and Gretchen I Holcomb

Carol A Bash and Carol E Bash to Deborah E Welch

Carol A Bash and Carol E Bash to Bryon E Bash

Helen Marie Bowers EST to Jeremy Eppley and Kaylee Varga

Ryan D Hartzell, Shannon L Buha and Richard C Buha II to Wilbert G Gallagher

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Lauren M Fulkerson and Eric F Fulkerson to Dylan J David and Kristyn M Fyffe

Reynold J Johnjullo EST to Austin D Dunkel

Anthony S Tsikouris to 4653 Evergreen Road LLC

Louis V Kumer Jr EST to Jill B Gobrich

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.