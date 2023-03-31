PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Philip J. Whiting and Diane L. Whiting to Benjamin J. Whiting and Jenna Ann Ceriani
East Coast Paving & Sealcoating Inc. to Anthony Carbone
Michael David Ambrosia and Elizabeth M. Ambrosia to Brad A. Kettering
John L. Swartzentruber to John L. Swartzentruber and Levi J. Swartzentruber
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
William E. Hughes and Doris M. Hughes to William E. Hughes Jr. and Michelle L. Hughes
Michael W. Lake and Paul Matula to Michael W. Lake
John P. Dzemyan EST to John Dzemyan, Patricia Lockley and Daniel M. Dzemyan
John P. Dzemyan EST to John Dzemyan, Patricia Lockley and Daniel M. Dzemyan
T M Book LLC to Acharya Vandana LLC
Lance J. Nimmo and Megan E. Nimmo to Shawn Courson and Stephanie Courson
Linda R. Miller Trustee, Miller Donald L. Revocable Living Trust, Miller Linda R. Revocable Living Trust, Miller Donald L. & Linda R. Revocable Living Trust, Miller Donald L. Trust Share, Miller Linda L. Trust Share and Linda R. Miller to David J. Snyder and Brenda L. Snyder
SHENANGO
TOWNSHIP
Phae Cutchall to Judy L. Ashworth
Kevin Raymond Callahan to Heather E. Chandler
Jeffrey A. Bame to David Kytelinger and Patricia Kytelinger
Kerr Ministry Center to Garnaco Property Holdings PA LLC
Erick L. Jackson and Genevieve M. Jackson to RAAD Visionaries LLC
David Kineston to Daniel F. Kineston and Tina Kineston
Donald McCormick to Nancy J. Smith
Joseph McCormick EST, Joseph McCormick, Ryan McCormick, Jessie McCormick and Brittany McCormick to Nancy Smith
Daniel W. Wortman III EST to Daniel W. Wortman IV
Germaine Glorioso to Michael C. Glorioso III
Jeffrey A. Bame and Tiffany Leigh Bame to Tiffany Leigh Bame
Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Trustee and Roman Catholic Congregation of St. Camillus Church to Eastbrook Mission Barn Inc.
SLIPPERY ROCK
TOWNSHIP
Mary Lou Smith EST to Michael G. Henry and Kristin L. Henry
Heather Passerrello, Heather Lutton and Rocky Passerrello to Brady A. Roberts and Sarah M. Meighan
Joanne M. Crowther and Doris M. Wallis EST to Phillip S. Harding and Gina M. Harding
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Sean Johnson to Frank R. Sari and Mary Sari
UNION TOWNSHIP
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Theodore E. Payne Jr.
Ruth J. McKee to Michael F. Duncan
Tina M. Rao to Thomas H. Bender
Julian H. Adamczyk and Jane Adamczyk to M & M Miller LLC
Equity Trust Co., Chandler Laurie IRA and Rice Daniel IRA to Ginger L. Kupka and Shannon Marie Tilling
John L. Cartwright to Candy Filippini
Jeffrey P. Convelli and Rhonda Lynn Covelli to Rhonda Lynn Covelli
Cindy S. Kerr to Robert G. McCullar and Noelle R. McCullar
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Headlands Asset Management Fund III Series E LP to Headland Alternative Investment II LP
Amonette Family Revocable Living Trust, Kenneth P. Amonette Trustee and Denise A. Amonette Trustee to Shanna Danielle Glover
Kathy A. Sapp to Jack L. Sapp
WILMINGTON
TOWNSHIP
Joseph G. Shackelford EST to Jonathan C. Clark and Diana L. Clark
James C. Schneider and Maggie A. Schneider to Judith L. Silva
Abraham A. Yoder and Sally A. Yoder to Andrew D. Hostetler and Dena A. Hostetler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.