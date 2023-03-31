PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Philip J. Whiting and Diane L. Whiting to Benjamin J. Whiting and Jenna Ann Ceriani

East Coast Paving & Sealcoating Inc. to Anthony Carbone

Michael David Ambrosia and Elizabeth M. Ambrosia to Brad A. Kettering

John L. Swartzentruber to John L. Swartzentruber and Levi J. Swartzentruber

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

William E. Hughes and Doris M. Hughes to William E. Hughes Jr. and Michelle L. Hughes

Michael W. Lake and Paul Matula to Michael W. Lake

John P. Dzemyan EST to John Dzemyan, Patricia Lockley and Daniel M. Dzemyan

John P. Dzemyan EST to John Dzemyan, Patricia Lockley and Daniel M. Dzemyan

T M Book LLC to Acharya Vandana LLC

Lance J. Nimmo and Megan E. Nimmo to Shawn Courson and Stephanie Courson

Linda R. Miller Trustee, Miller Donald L. Revocable Living Trust, Miller Linda R. Revocable Living Trust, Miller Donald L. & Linda R. Revocable Living Trust, Miller Donald L. Trust Share, Miller Linda L. Trust Share and Linda R. Miller to David J. Snyder and Brenda L. Snyder

SHENANGO

TOWNSHIP

Phae Cutchall to Judy L. Ashworth

Kevin Raymond Callahan to Heather E. Chandler

Jeffrey A. Bame to David Kytelinger and Patricia Kytelinger

Kerr Ministry Center to Garnaco Property Holdings PA LLC

Erick L. Jackson and Genevieve M. Jackson to RAAD Visionaries LLC

David Kineston to Daniel F. Kineston and Tina Kineston

Donald McCormick to Nancy J. Smith

Joseph McCormick EST, Joseph McCormick, Ryan McCormick, Jessie McCormick and Brittany McCormick to Nancy Smith

Daniel W. Wortman III EST to Daniel W. Wortman IV

Germaine Glorioso to Michael C. Glorioso III

Jeffrey A. Bame and Tiffany Leigh Bame to Tiffany Leigh Bame

Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Trustee and Roman Catholic Congregation of St. Camillus Church to Eastbrook Mission Barn Inc.

SLIPPERY ROCK

TOWNSHIP

Mary Lou Smith EST to Michael G. Henry and Kristin L. Henry

Heather Passerrello, Heather Lutton and Rocky Passerrello to Brady A. Roberts and Sarah M. Meighan

Joanne M. Crowther and Doris M. Wallis EST to Phillip S. Harding and Gina M. Harding

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Sean Johnson to Frank R. Sari and Mary Sari

UNION TOWNSHIP

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Theodore E. Payne Jr.

Ruth J. McKee to Michael F. Duncan

Tina M. Rao to Thomas H. Bender

Julian H. Adamczyk and Jane Adamczyk to M & M Miller LLC

Equity Trust Co., Chandler Laurie IRA and Rice Daniel IRA to Ginger L. Kupka and Shannon Marie Tilling

John L. Cartwright to Candy Filippini

Jeffrey P. Convelli and Rhonda Lynn Covelli to Rhonda Lynn Covelli

Cindy S. Kerr to Robert G. McCullar and Noelle R. McCullar

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Headlands Asset Management Fund III Series E LP to Headland Alternative Investment II LP

Amonette Family Revocable Living Trust, Kenneth P. Amonette Trustee and Denise A. Amonette Trustee to Shanna Danielle Glover

Kathy A. Sapp to Jack L. Sapp

WILMINGTON

TOWNSHIP

Joseph G. Shackelford EST to Jonathan C. Clark and Diana L. Clark

James C. Schneider and Maggie A. Schneider to Judith L. Silva

Abraham A. Yoder and Sally A. Yoder to Andrew D. Hostetler and Dena A. Hostetler

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.