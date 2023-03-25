ELLWOOD CITY

Fifth Ward

Scott B. Golmic and Caroline M. Golmic to Stephanie Lynne Barr

Joseph D. Palatka and Robert M. Palatka to Colleen S. Mazzanti

Kiesling Leah K. Trust and Terry G. Trustee Kiesling to Daryl R. Cloran and Sammy Davis Alvarez Villarreal Jr.

William C. Baur and Janice M. Baur to Trent M. Coe

Keith Hoffmeier and Jessica Hoffmeier to Chloe M. Bowser and Shayne Michael Wilbert

NEW BEAVER

Charles R. Rice to Diana L. Herko

Robert L. Stunkard to Stunkard Robert L. Irrevocable Trust

Margot Morgan and James J. Morgan Jr. to Harrison J. Sovyak

NEW WILMINGTON

Irene C. Oshane to Matthew Michael Stablein and Hunter McClevish

Huntington National Bank, Sky Bank, First National Bank Western PA and First National Bank Lawrence Co. to Butler Management II LLC

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Francis J. Klamut EST to Joseph J. Palkovich and Denise Palkovich

WAMPUM

Biblical Church of Christ to Todd Natale

Lori K. Macom to Wade W. Smith and Sharyn Smith

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Robert W. Disman and Jodi A. Disman to Joshua C. Quinn and Rhiannon C. Quinn

Donald J. Gray to Todd Chamberlain and Stephanie Chamberlain

Eastbrook United Presbyterian Church to Christ United Church of Lawrence and Mercer Counties Inc.

Elaine J. Edwards to Victor A. Knight and Penny J. Knight

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

C C Rentals LLC to Frank Lellio

Audrey W. Woods to Audrey W. Woods and Charles A. Woods

Aislynn M. Donghia, Aislynn M. Rich and Michael L. Rich to Eugene Sankey

Jeffrey L. Gallagher and Marilyn J. Gallagher to Jeffrey L. Gallagher

Mark A. McConnell and Vickie L. McConnell to Rachel A. Merryman

J S P Properties LLC to Store Master Funding XVII LLC

Y & R I Opportunity Fund LLC to C W S Investments Inc.

Jason J. Gabauer and Paula D. Gabauer to Brad McCracken

Cynthia L. Reynolds and Cynthia L. Woodward to Jack D. Woodward

K J B Realty LLC to W D National LLC

Gary R. Cyrus and Sherran Cyrus to Sherran Cyrus

Sherran Cyrus to Brenda L. Brown, Linden A. Brown, Craig S. Cyrus, Vicki L. Duffy, Ashlee E. Platt, William J. Platt Jr. and Sherran Cyrus

Carna Holdings LP, Carna Tony Jr. Revocable Trust, Tony Carna Jr. Trustee and Carna Jean H. Revocable Trust to Brenda Rouser and Kenneth Rouser Jr.

Sherry Andrews Trustee and Carna Jean H. Revocable Trust to Brenda Rouser and Kenneth Rouser Jr.

Peter T. Budzowski to Steven P. Baker

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Jacqueline Kay Marinelli to Bradley P. Polifron, Hedy E. Polifron Krenn and Lisa Lynn Marinelli Bishop

Robert J. Galiano and Becky Galiano to William Hughes and Doris Hughes

Louis R. Pomerico and Janet L. Kalajainen Pomerico to Dean J. Pomerico

Henry Disalvatore, Barbara Disalvatore to Jason Disalvatore

Dennis Higgins to Sherrie L. Troff

Richard P. Giordano III to Richard P. Giordano III and Renee M. Giordano

Timothy T. Ratvasky, Cynthia J. Ratvasky, Maureen Mendel, George Mendel, Kimberly Haddon and Donald Haddon to Dolores Marie Ratvasky

John W. Butler to John W. Butler Trustee and Butler Family Trust

Ernestine Salle EST to Stone Cottage Farms LLC

Gene M. Robinson to William C. Mitchell and Patricia A. Mitchell

Nathan T. Kreitzer to Jenna Ann Wright and Jeffrey Allen Wright

Michael A. Johnston EST to Preston J. Rosales and Mary F. Rosales

Dolores R. Barletto to Neshannock HWC LLC

Laura R. Heverly to Kayla Olszewski

William S. Keighley to Steven Claypoole

Craig A. Genkinger and Margaret B. Genkinger to Aaron D. Jackson and Kaitlin N. Jackson

Joseph A. Flora and Valerie S. Flora to Jigar Langhanoja and Nirju Langhanoja

Dennis J. McCullough Trustee, Carol A. McCullough Trustee and McCullough Family Revocable Living Trust to Dennis J. McCullough and Carol A. McCullough

Dennis J. McCullough and Carol A. McCullough to Denis J. McCullough Trustee, Carol A. McCullough Trustee and McCullough Family Revocable Living Trust

Norma Simon Smith EST to Marc H. Divitto

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Pezzuolo Family Trust and Judy Ann Pezzuolo Trustee to Judy Ann Pezzuolo

Judy Ann Pezzuolo to Mark D. Pezzuolo Trustee and Pezzuolo Family Trust

Forever Media Inc. and Forever of PA Inc. to Seven Mountains Media Family LLC

Donald E. Michael to McConnell Tree Farm LLC

Anthony R. Gennuso to Anthony R. Gennuso, Christina L. Hoffmeier Gennuso

Gerald A. McDowell and Kathy J. McDowell to Cheryl A. McKee, Jeffrey A. McDowell and Susan L. Uber

Raymond E. Nelson EST to Michael Kuhn

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Charles J. Grant to Douglas Holt Conner

Evelyn F. Rape to Linda S. Hague and Lewis L. Hague Jr.

Shelley L. Basich and Timothy C. Basich to Basich2021 LLC

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Christopher W. Rodgers to William J. Garella and Jennifer Garella

Catherine A. Christ and Ronald A. Barkey to David B. Fisher and Nakisha C. Young

Jeffrey W. Walker and Karen J. Walker to Rodney Thompson and Tammy Erikson

David M. Zajac and Amy L. Wharry to James David and Judith A. David

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Daniel A. Byler and Sally D. Byler to Henry J. Miller and Fannie J. Miller

Lori R. Mahlmeister and Michael J. Mahlmeister to Kaylee Pifer

Artman Howard Revocable Trust, Artman Rhonda Revocable Trust, Artman Howard & Rhonda Revocable Trust, Howard E. Artman Trustee and Rhonda M. Artman Trustee to Samuel J. Vastano and Amy D. Vastano

Artman Howard Revocable Trust, Artman Rhonda Revocable Trust, Artman Howard & Rhonda Revocable Trust, Howard E. Artman Trustee and Rhonda Artman Trustee to Artman Farms LLC0

