ELLWOOD CITY
Fifth Ward
Scott B. Golmic and Caroline M. Golmic to Stephanie Lynne Barr
Joseph D. Palatka and Robert M. Palatka to Colleen S. Mazzanti
Kiesling Leah K. Trust and Terry G. Trustee Kiesling to Daryl R. Cloran and Sammy Davis Alvarez Villarreal Jr.
William C. Baur and Janice M. Baur to Trent M. Coe
Keith Hoffmeier and Jessica Hoffmeier to Chloe M. Bowser and Shayne Michael Wilbert
NEW BEAVER
Charles R. Rice to Diana L. Herko
Robert L. Stunkard to Stunkard Robert L. Irrevocable Trust
Margot Morgan and James J. Morgan Jr. to Harrison J. Sovyak
NEW WILMINGTON
Irene C. Oshane to Matthew Michael Stablein and Hunter McClevish
Huntington National Bank, Sky Bank, First National Bank Western PA and First National Bank Lawrence Co. to Butler Management II LLC
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Francis J. Klamut EST to Joseph J. Palkovich and Denise Palkovich
WAMPUM
Biblical Church of Christ to Todd Natale
Lori K. Macom to Wade W. Smith and Sharyn Smith
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Robert W. Disman and Jodi A. Disman to Joshua C. Quinn and Rhiannon C. Quinn
Donald J. Gray to Todd Chamberlain and Stephanie Chamberlain
Eastbrook United Presbyterian Church to Christ United Church of Lawrence and Mercer Counties Inc.
Elaine J. Edwards to Victor A. Knight and Penny J. Knight
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
C C Rentals LLC to Frank Lellio
Audrey W. Woods to Audrey W. Woods and Charles A. Woods
Aislynn M. Donghia, Aislynn M. Rich and Michael L. Rich to Eugene Sankey
Jeffrey L. Gallagher and Marilyn J. Gallagher to Jeffrey L. Gallagher
Mark A. McConnell and Vickie L. McConnell to Rachel A. Merryman
J S P Properties LLC to Store Master Funding XVII LLC
Y & R I Opportunity Fund LLC to C W S Investments Inc.
Jason J. Gabauer and Paula D. Gabauer to Brad McCracken
Cynthia L. Reynolds and Cynthia L. Woodward to Jack D. Woodward
K J B Realty LLC to W D National LLC
Gary R. Cyrus and Sherran Cyrus to Sherran Cyrus
Sherran Cyrus to Brenda L. Brown, Linden A. Brown, Craig S. Cyrus, Vicki L. Duffy, Ashlee E. Platt, William J. Platt Jr. and Sherran Cyrus
Carna Holdings LP, Carna Tony Jr. Revocable Trust, Tony Carna Jr. Trustee and Carna Jean H. Revocable Trust to Brenda Rouser and Kenneth Rouser Jr.
Sherry Andrews Trustee and Carna Jean H. Revocable Trust to Brenda Rouser and Kenneth Rouser Jr.
Peter T. Budzowski to Steven P. Baker
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Jacqueline Kay Marinelli to Bradley P. Polifron, Hedy E. Polifron Krenn and Lisa Lynn Marinelli Bishop
Robert J. Galiano and Becky Galiano to William Hughes and Doris Hughes
Louis R. Pomerico and Janet L. Kalajainen Pomerico to Dean J. Pomerico
Henry Disalvatore, Barbara Disalvatore to Jason Disalvatore
Dennis Higgins to Sherrie L. Troff
Richard P. Giordano III to Richard P. Giordano III and Renee M. Giordano
Timothy T. Ratvasky, Cynthia J. Ratvasky, Maureen Mendel, George Mendel, Kimberly Haddon and Donald Haddon to Dolores Marie Ratvasky
John W. Butler to John W. Butler Trustee and Butler Family Trust
Ernestine Salle EST to Stone Cottage Farms LLC
Gene M. Robinson to William C. Mitchell and Patricia A. Mitchell
Nathan T. Kreitzer to Jenna Ann Wright and Jeffrey Allen Wright
Michael A. Johnston EST to Preston J. Rosales and Mary F. Rosales
Dolores R. Barletto to Neshannock HWC LLC
Laura R. Heverly to Kayla Olszewski
William S. Keighley to Steven Claypoole
Craig A. Genkinger and Margaret B. Genkinger to Aaron D. Jackson and Kaitlin N. Jackson
Joseph A. Flora and Valerie S. Flora to Jigar Langhanoja and Nirju Langhanoja
Dennis J. McCullough Trustee, Carol A. McCullough Trustee and McCullough Family Revocable Living Trust to Dennis J. McCullough and Carol A. McCullough
Dennis J. McCullough and Carol A. McCullough to Denis J. McCullough Trustee, Carol A. McCullough Trustee and McCullough Family Revocable Living Trust
Norma Simon Smith EST to Marc H. Divitto
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Pezzuolo Family Trust and Judy Ann Pezzuolo Trustee to Judy Ann Pezzuolo
Judy Ann Pezzuolo to Mark D. Pezzuolo Trustee and Pezzuolo Family Trust
Forever Media Inc. and Forever of PA Inc. to Seven Mountains Media Family LLC
Donald E. Michael to McConnell Tree Farm LLC
Anthony R. Gennuso to Anthony R. Gennuso, Christina L. Hoffmeier Gennuso
Gerald A. McDowell and Kathy J. McDowell to Cheryl A. McKee, Jeffrey A. McDowell and Susan L. Uber
Raymond E. Nelson EST to Michael Kuhn
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Charles J. Grant to Douglas Holt Conner
Evelyn F. Rape to Linda S. Hague and Lewis L. Hague Jr.
Shelley L. Basich and Timothy C. Basich to Basich2021 LLC
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Christopher W. Rodgers to William J. Garella and Jennifer Garella
Catherine A. Christ and Ronald A. Barkey to David B. Fisher and Nakisha C. Young
Jeffrey W. Walker and Karen J. Walker to Rodney Thompson and Tammy Erikson
David M. Zajac and Amy L. Wharry to James David and Judith A. David
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Daniel A. Byler and Sally D. Byler to Henry J. Miller and Fannie J. Miller
Lori R. Mahlmeister and Michael J. Mahlmeister to Kaylee Pifer
Artman Howard Revocable Trust, Artman Rhonda Revocable Trust, Artman Howard & Rhonda Revocable Trust, Howard E. Artman Trustee and Rhonda M. Artman Trustee to Samuel J. Vastano and Amy D. Vastano
Artman Howard Revocable Trust, Artman Rhonda Revocable Trust, Artman Howard & Rhonda Revocable Trust, Howard E. Artman Trustee and Rhonda Artman Trustee to Artman Farms LLC0
