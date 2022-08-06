NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

New Castle Community YMCA, Lawrence County YMCA and Lawrence County Young Mens Christian Organization to Cody E. Kudla and Jenessa G. Kudla

Castle Land C. Inc to Brandon Harlan and Susan Harlan

Autumn Rose Innocent Est, Autumn Zurasky Est, Amanda Baker, Frank zurasky and Francesca Zurasky to Justin V. Geminiani and Abby Geniniani

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Lee Bucci, Daniel E. Bucci and Tracy L. Bucci to Tracy L. Bucci and Jessie L. Bucci

Allen L. Zembower and Linda J. Zembower to Allen L. Zembower, Linda J. Zembower and Ben Zembower

Michael Mastropietro and Melissa Mastropietro to William S. Fee and Lynda M. Fee

John Anthony Radich EST to Sara A. Smith and Jimmy Lee Shofner

Michael J. DeMatteo, Rebecca J. Jones an Rebecca J. Abramson to Billie Jo Marshall and Shawn D. Harris

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Harold D. Barr to Christine Barr

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

David A. Byler and Katie R. Byler to Reuben D., Hostetler and Ada D. Hostetler

Carlon J. Black EST to Thomas Black

Isaac K. Lum to Isaac K. Lum and Michelle Lum

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy L. Kobialka to Vincent M. LaMorella and Linda M. LaMorella

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to James J. Salzano and Susan M. Salzano

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to Charles R. Pollum and Amy C. Pollum

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to David A. Beiter and Patricia S. Brown

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to Jeremy Kobialka

Sandra J. Crowe Est top Matthew L. Steinmiller

Linda Lea Canami Est and Linda Canami to Jacob McGhee

Donald P. Whisel and Ruth Whisel to Roy E. Knauf Jr.

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Patsy R. Genareo and Anna Marie Genareo to Annamarie Genareo and Carmen C. Genareo

Douglas L. Feil and Barbara J. Feil to Brittany Marsh

Barbara D. Thomas to Joseph A. Thomas and Eugene M. Thomas

MAP Investments Limited Liability Co. to Charlotte LLC

LA Rental Property and Maintenance LLC to Jessica L. Agnello and Jordan Agnello

Daniel J. Wagner and Lois M. Wagner to Frederick W. Proch and Judith H. Proch

Daniel J. Wagner and Lois M. Wagner to Thomas G.Crawford and Susan C. Crawford

Michael J. Shullo and Angela Rae Shullo to Kathleen Timmerman

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Paul Richard Shaffer Sr. Est, Paul Richard Shaffer Est, Paul R. Shaffer Est and Paul Shaffer Est to Kelly Carlson

Polly A. Polansky Trustee and Polansky Family Trust to Michael A. Morini

Daniel J. Monaco and Karen L. Monaco to Joshua Charlier and Sheila Cabral

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Frank Schultz Jr. Est, Frank Shultz Est and Helen C. Guy to Tracey Brookins

UNION TOWNSHIP

Marcia J. Macri and Michael Macri to Andrew J. Graziani and Jodi L. Shaffer

Hillary S. Jurina Hilke and Hillary S. Jurina Hilke to Aaryca Johnson

Jennifer F. Wisneski to Michael Guido and Laura J. Leonard

Camelback IX LLC and Laurence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Daniel J. Wellman and Brittni Bistyga to Stanley Gobrich and Jill B. Gobrich

Michael Busin, Janet L. Busin, Donna Fedor, Christopher Fedor and James E. Clark to James E. Clark, Janet Busin and Donna Fedor

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots

Kimberly S. Weingartner and Kimberly S. Senchak to Ryan P. Newman and Krista L. Newman

Jerry E. Puff and Debbie J. Puff to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc.

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Peter Carando, Amy Jo Labi Carando, James Palmer, Linda Palmer, et all to Eric James Palmer

Dallas W. Hartman and Kristina M. Hartman to Dallas M. Hartman

ELLPORT

Deborah A. Zona to Joshua Coonfare

Genieve C. Scopellite to Patricia S. Grecpo

Hillary A. Reeb, Aaron Zeigler and Hillard A. Ziegler to Aaron Zeigler and Hillard A. Ziegler

Robert B. Gatto and Victoria Gatto to Michael Pasquale

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Keith D. Kuhn and Patricia L. Kuhn to Michael Mangerie

Bobbi J. Moskal and Bobbi J. Boehm to Hoffmeier Holdings LLC

Third Ward

Christopher J. Cappabianco and Erica E. Cappabianco to Adam J. Hall and Anna M. Hall

Fourth Ward

Sharon D. Scialdone and Louis Scialdone to Sharon D. Scialdone, James Albert Scialdone and Allison Frickanishs

