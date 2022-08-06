NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
New Castle Community YMCA, Lawrence County YMCA and Lawrence County Young Mens Christian Organization to Cody E. Kudla and Jenessa G. Kudla
Castle Land C. Inc to Brandon Harlan and Susan Harlan
Autumn Rose Innocent Est, Autumn Zurasky Est, Amanda Baker, Frank zurasky and Francesca Zurasky to Justin V. Geminiani and Abby Geniniani
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Lee Bucci, Daniel E. Bucci and Tracy L. Bucci to Tracy L. Bucci and Jessie L. Bucci
Allen L. Zembower and Linda J. Zembower to Allen L. Zembower, Linda J. Zembower and Ben Zembower
Michael Mastropietro and Melissa Mastropietro to William S. Fee and Lynda M. Fee
John Anthony Radich EST to Sara A. Smith and Jimmy Lee Shofner
Michael J. DeMatteo, Rebecca J. Jones an Rebecca J. Abramson to Billie Jo Marshall and Shawn D. Harris
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Harold D. Barr to Christine Barr
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
David A. Byler and Katie R. Byler to Reuben D., Hostetler and Ada D. Hostetler
Carlon J. Black EST to Thomas Black
Carlon J. Black EST to Thomas Black
Isaac K. Lum to Isaac K. Lum and Michelle Lum
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy L. Kobialka to Vincent M. LaMorella and Linda M. LaMorella
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to James J. Salzano and Susan M. Salzano
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to Charles R. Pollum and Amy C. Pollum
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to Charles R. Pollum and Amy C. Pollum
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to David A. Beiter and Patricia S. Brown
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to David A. Beiter and Patricia S. Brown
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to Jeremy Kobialka
Sandra J. Crowe Est top Matthew L. Steinmiller
Linda Lea Canami Est and Linda Canami to Jacob McGhee
Donald P. Whisel and Ruth Whisel to Roy E. Knauf Jr.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Patsy R. Genareo and Anna Marie Genareo to Annamarie Genareo and Carmen C. Genareo
Douglas L. Feil and Barbara J. Feil to Brittany Marsh
Douglas L. Feil and Barbara J. Feil to Brittany Marsh
Barbara D. Thomas to Joseph A. Thomas and Eugene M. Thomas
MAP Investments Limited Liability Co. to Charlotte LLC
LA Rental Property and Maintenance LLC to Jessica L. Agnello and Jordan Agnello
Daniel J. Wagner and Lois M. Wagner to Frederick W. Proch and Judith H. Proch
Daniel J. Wagner and Lois M. Wagner to Thomas G.Crawford and Susan C. Crawford
Daniel J. Wagner and Lois M. Wagner to Thomas G.Crawford and Susan C. Crawford
Michael J. Shullo and Angela Rae Shullo to Kathleen Timmerman
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Paul Richard Shaffer Sr. Est, Paul Richard Shaffer Est, Paul R. Shaffer Est and Paul Shaffer Est to Kelly Carlson
Polly A. Polansky Trustee and Polansky Family Trust to Michael A. Morini
Daniel J. Monaco and Karen L. Monaco to Joshua Charlier and Sheila Cabral
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Frank Schultz Jr. Est, Frank Shultz Est and Helen C. Guy to Tracey Brookins
UNION TOWNSHIP
Marcia J. Macri and Michael Macri to Andrew J. Graziani and Jodi L. Shaffer
Hillary S. Jurina Hilke and Hillary S. Jurina Hilke to Aaryca Johnson
Jennifer F. Wisneski to Michael Guido and Laura J. Leonard
Jennifer F. Wisneski to Michael Guido and Laura J. Leonard
Camelback IX LLC and Laurence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Camelback IX LLC and Laurence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Camelback IX LLC and Laurence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Camelback IX LLC and Laurence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Daniel J. Wellman and Brittni Bistyga to Stanley Gobrich and Jill B. Gobrich
Michael Busin, Janet L. Busin, Donna Fedor, Christopher Fedor and James E. Clark to James E. Clark, Janet Busin and Donna Fedor
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots
James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots
James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots
Kimberly S. Weingartner and Kimberly S. Senchak to Ryan P. Newman and Krista L. Newman
Jerry E. Puff and Debbie J. Puff to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc.
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Peter Carando, Amy Jo Labi Carando, James Palmer, Linda Palmer, et all to Eric James Palmer
Dallas W. Hartman and Kristina M. Hartman to Dallas M. Hartman
Dallas W. Hartman and Kristina M. Hartman to Dallas M. Hartman
ELLPORT
Deborah A. Zona to Joshua Coonfare
Deborah A. Zona to Joshua Coonfare
Deborah A. Zona to Joshua Coonfare
Genieve C. Scopellite to Patricia S. Grecpo
Hillary A. Reeb, Aaron Zeigler and Hillard A. Ziegler to Aaron Zeigler and Hillard A. Ziegler
Robert B. Gatto and Victoria Gatto to Michael Pasquale
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Keith D. Kuhn and Patricia L. Kuhn to Michael Mangerie
Bobbi J. Moskal and Bobbi J. Boehm to Hoffmeier Holdings LLC
Third Ward
Christopher J. Cappabianco and Erica E. Cappabianco to Adam J. Hall and Anna M. Hall
Fourth Ward
Sharon D. Scialdone and Louis Scialdone to Sharon D. Scialdone, James Albert Scialdone and Allison Frickanishs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.