UNION TOWNSHIP
Mitchell F. Vignola and Vanna M. Vignola to Rachel B. Szmyd and Christopher A. Houston
Rodney L. Anderson to Gary Murphy and Denise Murphy
Christopher P. Reed and Victoria R. Reed to Victoria A. Reed
Luca Molinaro and Tina Molinaro to Michael E. Molinaro
Harry P. Annarella Est, Harry Phillip Annarella Est and Michael F. Annarella Jr. to Cole R. Gorgacz
Rayman A. McKay and Leola B. McKay to Wendy L. Barba
Nancy J. Glidden Est and Nancy Jean Glidden Est. to Tammy Douglas
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Anthony M. Nocera Jr. to Petti and Anderson Property and Investments LLC
Ford Everett Wimer Est to Michael Lubenski
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Stephen R. Bostaph, Christina Bostaph, Christina Bostaph and Stephen Bostaph tp Steven R. Bostaph and Christina M. Bostaph
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Mary Beth Vogel and Mary Beth Vogel to Rebecca A. Scarnati and Anthony P. Scarnati
Destinaire Investment Co LP and Gamble Investments Inc General Partner to Richard G. Wimer Jr. and Jody L. Wimer
Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to Wendell Jason Wilson and Leanne Marie Wilson
Fehrs and Magee Custom Homes LLC to Covered Bridge Estates Development LLC
Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Rudy M. Byler, Susan D. Byler, David S. Mast, Katie B. Mast, Eli J.S. Byler and Nancy A. Byler
Frank R. Vranovich, Shanna J. Stoyer and Shanna Vranovich to0 James Cunningham and Ashley Cunningham
MAC Foundation, Thomas B. McKee Trustee and Catherine M. Manetsch Trustee to Rudy M. Byler, Susan D. Byler, David S. Mast, Katie B. Mast, Nancy A. Byler and Eli J.S. Byler
Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jamie Bronisewski and Amy Bronisewski
Edward L. McDonough and Christie A. McDonough to Daniel W. Danch Jr., Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch and Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch
BESSEMER
Michelle Rene Mirich, Peter Mirich III, Deborah Joy Grenamyer and Alan Grenamyer to Ronald J. Birtalan and Angelo Sandora
Mindy Boyd, Mindy L. Covert and Joshua Boyd to Paige Stewart
Terry A. Cunningham to Keystone Funeral Services Inc.
David F. Pelto to Mark W. Pelto and Amy M. Pelton
Keith V. Macek Est to Elizabeth Carr and Jonathan Carr
ELLPORT
Thomas E. Cambio and Karen Cambio to Erin R. Marketich
Kindred Properties LLC to Joshua Cole and Kaitlyn Cole
Ted E. Keloski and Linda L. Keloski to Todd Kelosky
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Joyce L. Lesnett to Sonya Stanley
CAT From Japam Revocable Living Trust and Blaze Lovejoy Trustee to JLW Capital Investments LLC
Second Ward
Todd Warren and Mary Warren to Hoffmeier Holdings LLC
Gerald L. Cole and Linda A. Cole to Ellwood City Area Historical Society
Pete G. Polous to Katy L. Mook McGrath, Katy L, Mook McGrath and Michael L. McGrath
