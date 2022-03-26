UNION TOWNSHIP

Mitchell F. Vignola and Vanna M. Vignola to Rachel B. Szmyd and Christopher A. Houston

Rodney L. Anderson to Gary Murphy and Denise Murphy

Christopher P. Reed and Victoria R. Reed to Victoria A. Reed

Luca Molinaro and Tina Molinaro to Michael E. Molinaro

Harry P. Annarella Est, Harry Phillip Annarella Est and Michael F. Annarella Jr. to Cole R. Gorgacz

Rayman A. McKay and Leola B. McKay to Wendy L. Barba

Nancy J. Glidden Est and Nancy Jean Glidden Est. to Tammy Douglas

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Anthony M. Nocera Jr. to Petti and Anderson Property and Investments LLC

Ford Everett Wimer Est to Michael Lubenski

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Stephen R. Bostaph, Christina Bostaph, Christina Bostaph and Stephen Bostaph tp Steven R. Bostaph and Christina M. Bostaph

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Mary Beth Vogel and Mary Beth Vogel to Rebecca A. Scarnati and Anthony P. Scarnati

Destinaire Investment Co LP and Gamble Investments Inc General Partner to Richard G. Wimer Jr. and Jody L. Wimer

Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to Wendell Jason Wilson and Leanne Marie Wilson

Fehrs and Magee Custom Homes LLC to Covered Bridge Estates Development LLC

Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Rudy M. Byler, Susan D. Byler, David S. Mast, Katie B. Mast, Eli J.S. Byler and Nancy A. Byler

Frank R. Vranovich, Shanna J. Stoyer and Shanna Vranovich to0 James Cunningham and Ashley Cunningham

MAC Foundation, Thomas B. McKee Trustee and Catherine M. Manetsch Trustee to Rudy M. Byler, Susan D. Byler, David S. Mast, Katie B. Mast, Nancy A. Byler and Eli J.S. Byler

Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jamie Bronisewski and Amy Bronisewski

Edward L. McDonough and Christie A. McDonough to Daniel W. Danch Jr., Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch and Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch

BESSEMER

Michelle Rene Mirich, Peter Mirich III, Deborah Joy Grenamyer and Alan Grenamyer to Ronald J. Birtalan and Angelo Sandora

Mindy Boyd, Mindy L. Covert and Joshua Boyd to Paige Stewart

Terry A. Cunningham to Keystone Funeral Services Inc.

David F. Pelto to Mark W. Pelto and Amy M. Pelton

Keith V. Macek Est to Elizabeth Carr and Jonathan Carr

ELLPORT

Thomas E. Cambio and Karen Cambio to Erin R. Marketich

Kindred Properties LLC to Joshua Cole and Kaitlyn Cole

Ted E. Keloski and Linda L. Keloski to Todd Kelosky

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Joyce L. Lesnett to Sonya Stanley

CAT From Japam Revocable Living Trust and Blaze Lovejoy Trustee to JLW Capital Investments LLC

Second Ward

Todd Warren and Mary Warren to Hoffmeier Holdings LLC

Gerald L. Cole and Linda A. Cole to Ellwood City Area Historical Society

Pete G. Polous to Katy L. Mook McGrath, Katy L, Mook McGrath and Michael L. McGrath

