BESSEMER
Patricia A Musitano Est to Mindy Lee Boyd
Cattina Greathouse to Kasiah Gilmore and Jason Myers Jr
ELLPORT
Pamela G Gorgas to Mark A Mazzant and Tammy L Mazzant
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Robert R Viccari and Carolyn Viccari to Ethan Coy and Natalee Nikole Fleeson Coy
Mary A Carr to Casey N Kline
Sunset Prosperity LLC to Wilberth Jose Godinez Riojas and Dania Berrios Rodriguez
LDB Capital LLC to PIK Residential Properties LLC
Kathleen M Snow to Hoffmeier Holdings Limited Liability Co
Preferred Property Builders and Developers Inc and Preferred Properties Builder to Bobby Connors
Kenneth W Krauss DDS Inc 40 K Profit Sharing Plan to Tyler Netherland
Second Ward
SNR Services LLC to Clint Fornataro
Equity Resources Inc and Pennsylvania Equity Resources Inc to D4 Investment Properties LLC
Third Ward
Helen F Wisbith and Helen I Wisbith to Trilene R Wisbith
Robert J DiBuono to Ashley M DiBuono
RBG Ellwood LP to Salt Water Investors LLC and SNS Investors LLC
Fourth Ward
Ashley M DiBuono to Robert J Dibuono
Brooke E Balin to Douglas T Balin
David W Jones and Miriam Johnson to Paul Sebastian Perrotta
Michael Kinsey and Jon F Tillia to Maura Lagamba and Patrick O’Connor
Travis Woodbridge to Christopher Jones and Jenica V Jones
Fifth Ward
Peter J. Maietta EST to Mary Jo Capone
Darlene C Carcaise EST to Ronald G Atkinson and Deborah Lynne Atkinson
Joseph Cioffi and Mary Jo Cioffi to Jeffrey W Bauer and Kay F Bauer
William M Stewart and Sherri L Stewart to Matthew Chapman and Kirsten Chapman
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
James Karavias and Denise R Karavias to Michael J Karavias and Mary K Karavias
James Karavias and Denise R Karavias to Michael J Karavias and Mary K Karavias
Gas Light Sales Inc. to M3 Properties PA LLC
Frank E Ritchie Jr and Carolyn R Ritchie to Laura R Brightshue and Matthew Ritchie
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Brian Self and Katrina Self to Jordan Charles Smith
David Hudak, Linda Angerett, Janice Richards, John J Olayer, Donald Hudak EST and Thomas Hudak EST to Timothy Jonas and Jody Jonas
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
CWS Investments Inc. to Ravikopp LLC
Justin R Barbati and Marissa C Barbati to William V Bodnar and Tiffany A Bodnar
Andrea Marie Morrison and Derek John Morrison to Arthur Eric Mooney and Allyssa Jadene Mooney
Joseph Lamonica, Jos Lamonica and Russell Reed to Canary Lane LLC
Brittney A Ecenrode and Jeffrey R Ecenrode to Jeffrey R Ecenrode
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Evelyn Vitanovich EST to Vitanovich Evelyn Revocable Trust and Michael N Vitanovich Trustee
Justin C Sheldone EST to Lauren Laidler
Debra S Carson to John Maddalone and Amanda Lynn Maddalone
Dolores Marie Ratvasky to Alexa Haddon
Richard Maiella to Trisha M Cowen and Hayley Button
Charles Farris Sr, Karen M Farris and Heather N Cumo to Kildoo Properties LLC
Alyca Sheen and Frank Samuel Sheen to Alyca Sheen
Michel Mansour, Elaine E Mansour and M III Enterprizes LLC to Cindy Ambrosini
Vincent A Costa EST to Patrick J Costa
Timothy Doutt and Lindsey Doutt to Sean N Vaneman
Annemarie H Augostine and Gwen L Augostine to Karessa A Presnar, Erika L Cialella and Christopher Demos
Bernice J Stanczak EST to David Prothero
Luca Molinaro, Tina Molinaro and Tina DeRosa to Luca Molinaro
Josie J Deeter to David R Grimm and Megan M Grimm
Paul R McCandless and Jacki J McCandless to Elaine Estates LP
Dolores A Both Trustee, Both Wilhelm M & Delores A Revocable Living Trust, Both Wilhelm M Revocable Living Trust and Both Delores A Revocable Living Trust to Dolores A Both
Mamaril Real Estate LLC to Jumart LLC
Edward J Lightcap and Beverly R Lightcap to Edward J Lightcap, Beverly R Lightcap and Jeanne A Sankey
TJS Estate LLC to Cody Stephens
Steven M Oakes to Kristin L Oakes
Philip D Gallo and Nancy L Gallo to Jacob Collier
NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Jefferson 311 Realty Trust and G D Properties LLC Trustee to Gerald Morgan and Deborah Morgan
Alexander Douglas, Shaclecha Stoddard and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Rabecca Sullivan, Rabecca Signoriello and Anthony J Signoriello to Anthony J Signoriello
Acceptance Homes LLC to Arben Homes LLC
James Dellaverson, Karen Ann Verterano, James R Veterano and Karen Ann Kovach to Carmen J Ritchie Jr and Elizabeth Ritchie
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Carla A Lazar
Second Ward
Wanda W Marzula Est, Samuel A Marzula and Maryann Marzula to Carrie Hicks
My Mind Body Spirit Inc to Family Lease LLC
Matthew T Blumer to Hala G Arnous
SPRY 1 LLC to Empire Real Estate Builders LLC
Empire Real Estate Builders LLC to Empire Real Estate Holdings LLC
MS Asset Recover LLC to Garnaco Property Holdings PA LLC
Deborah A Lee to Eva L Brenneman and Kevin J Reynolds
Rivertown Homes LLC to Farrose LLC
Steve Osmond to Ashley L Hodum
Omar Corredor Gomez, Carmen Maria Morales Pelaez to Vasiliy Dimitriev Trustee
Luca Molinaro, Tina Molinaro and Tina DeRosa to Tina M DeRosa
Carol Jean Withrow to NPG PA1 LLC
Derisse Snyder and Gloria Anderson to Vincent Sherman Jr
Victor J Linnenbom Jr to Kamar Gainey and Tenisha Gainey
Kenneth J Rice and Laura Rice to Kenneth J Rice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.