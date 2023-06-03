BESSEMER

Patricia A Musitano Est to Mindy Lee Boyd

Cattina Greathouse to Kasiah Gilmore and Jason Myers Jr

ELLPORT

Pamela G Gorgas to Mark A Mazzant and Tammy L Mazzant

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Robert R Viccari and Carolyn Viccari to Ethan Coy and Natalee Nikole Fleeson Coy

Mary A Carr to Casey N Kline

Sunset Prosperity LLC to Wilberth Jose Godinez Riojas and Dania Berrios Rodriguez

LDB Capital LLC to PIK Residential Properties LLC

Kathleen M Snow to Hoffmeier Holdings Limited Liability Co

Preferred Property Builders and Developers Inc and Preferred Properties Builder to Bobby Connors

Kenneth W Krauss DDS Inc 40 K Profit Sharing Plan to Tyler Netherland

Second Ward

SNR Services LLC to Clint Fornataro

Equity Resources Inc and Pennsylvania Equity Resources Inc to D4 Investment Properties LLC

Third Ward

Helen F Wisbith and Helen I Wisbith to Trilene R Wisbith

Robert J DiBuono to Ashley M DiBuono

RBG Ellwood LP to Salt Water Investors LLC and SNS Investors LLC

Fourth Ward

Ashley M DiBuono to Robert J Dibuono

Brooke E Balin to Douglas T Balin

David W Jones and Miriam Johnson to Paul Sebastian Perrotta

Michael Kinsey and Jon F Tillia to Maura Lagamba and Patrick O’Connor

Travis Woodbridge to Christopher Jones and Jenica V Jones

Fifth Ward

Peter J. Maietta EST to Mary Jo Capone

Darlene C Carcaise EST to Ronald G Atkinson and Deborah Lynne Atkinson

Joseph Cioffi and Mary Jo Cioffi to Jeffrey W Bauer and Kay F Bauer

William M Stewart and Sherri L Stewart to Matthew Chapman and Kirsten Chapman

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

James Karavias and Denise R Karavias to Michael J Karavias and Mary K Karavias

Gas Light Sales Inc. to M3 Properties PA LLC

Frank E Ritchie Jr and Carolyn R Ritchie to Laura R Brightshue and Matthew Ritchie

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Brian Self and Katrina Self to Jordan Charles Smith

David Hudak, Linda Angerett, Janice Richards, John J Olayer, Donald Hudak EST and Thomas Hudak EST to Timothy Jonas and Jody Jonas

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

CWS Investments Inc. to Ravikopp LLC

Justin R Barbati and Marissa C Barbati to William V Bodnar and Tiffany A Bodnar

Andrea Marie Morrison and Derek John Morrison to Arthur Eric Mooney and Allyssa Jadene Mooney

Joseph Lamonica, Jos Lamonica and Russell Reed to Canary Lane LLC

Brittney A Ecenrode and Jeffrey R Ecenrode to Jeffrey R Ecenrode

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Evelyn Vitanovich EST to Vitanovich Evelyn Revocable Trust and Michael N Vitanovich Trustee

Justin C Sheldone EST to Lauren Laidler

Debra S Carson to John Maddalone and Amanda Lynn Maddalone

Dolores Marie Ratvasky to Alexa Haddon

Richard Maiella to Trisha M Cowen and Hayley Button

Charles Farris Sr, Karen M Farris and Heather N Cumo to Kildoo Properties LLC

Alyca Sheen and Frank Samuel Sheen to Alyca Sheen

Michel Mansour, Elaine E Mansour and M III Enterprizes LLC to Cindy Ambrosini

Vincent A Costa EST to Patrick J Costa

Timothy Doutt and Lindsey Doutt to Sean N Vaneman

Annemarie H Augostine and Gwen L Augostine to Karessa A Presnar, Erika L Cialella and Christopher Demos

Bernice J Stanczak EST to David Prothero

Luca Molinaro, Tina Molinaro and Tina DeRosa to Luca Molinaro

Josie J Deeter to David R Grimm and Megan M Grimm

Paul R McCandless and Jacki J McCandless to Elaine Estates LP

Dolores A Both Trustee, Both Wilhelm M & Delores A Revocable Living Trust, Both Wilhelm M Revocable Living Trust and Both Delores A Revocable Living Trust to Dolores A Both

Mamaril Real Estate LLC to Jumart LLC

Edward J Lightcap and Beverly R Lightcap to Edward J Lightcap, Beverly R Lightcap and Jeanne A Sankey

TJS Estate LLC to Cody Stephens

Steven M Oakes to Kristin L Oakes

Philip D Gallo and Nancy L Gallo to Jacob Collier

NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Jefferson 311 Realty Trust and G D Properties LLC Trustee to Gerald Morgan and Deborah Morgan

Alexander Douglas, Shaclecha Stoddard and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Rabecca Sullivan, Rabecca Signoriello and Anthony J Signoriello to Anthony J Signoriello

Acceptance Homes LLC to Arben Homes LLC

James Dellaverson, Karen Ann Verterano, James R Veterano and Karen Ann Kovach to Carmen J Ritchie Jr and Elizabeth Ritchie

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Carla A Lazar

Second Ward

Wanda W Marzula Est, Samuel A Marzula and Maryann Marzula to Carrie Hicks

My Mind Body Spirit Inc to Family Lease LLC

Matthew T Blumer to Hala G Arnous

SPRY 1 LLC to Empire Real Estate Builders LLC

Empire Real Estate Builders LLC to Empire Real Estate Holdings LLC

MS Asset Recover LLC to Garnaco Property Holdings PA LLC

Deborah A Lee to Eva L Brenneman and Kevin J Reynolds

Rivertown Homes LLC to Farrose LLC

Steve Osmond to Ashley L Hodum

Omar Corredor Gomez, Carmen Maria Morales Pelaez to Vasiliy Dimitriev Trustee

Luca Molinaro, Tina Molinaro and Tina DeRosa to Tina M DeRosa

Carol Jean Withrow to NPG PA1 LLC

Derisse Snyder and Gloria Anderson to Vincent Sherman Jr

Victor J Linnenbom Jr to Kamar Gainey and Tenisha Gainey

Kenneth J Rice and Laura Rice to Kenneth J Rice

