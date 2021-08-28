NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Marty McCowin to Andrew Angleton and Kyleigh L. Angleton
Donald Smith Jr. Est to Investment Properties LLC
Barry H. Orr and Ina G. Orr to Anton Holsapfel and Renee Holsapfel
Derek W. Schmittel and Lydia Schmittel to Brittany B. George and Alexander W. George IV
Joshua C. Miller and Melissa A. Miller to Melissa A. Miller, Lawrence Coyne and Diane Coyne
Roger D. Cunningham and Tammera L. Cuningham to Roger D. Cunningham Trustee, Tammera L. Cunningham Trustee and Cunningham Living Trust
William Passerrello to Richard E. Maiella Jr.
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Clayton Kenny and Renee Kenny to Kenny Farm, Robert F. Kenny and Clayton Kenny
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Daniel J. Solesha, Mary Ann Solesha and Mary Ann Solesha to Bradley D. Duffy
Carrie L. Schuller, Carrie L. Otlowski and Dean A. Schuller to Alex M. Otlowski
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Carol Staz and Lee Minor Burns to Matthew R. Burns and Jessica L. Burns
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Mitchell J. Whiting, Cassidy N. Whiting, Ronald K. Patton and Robin Ann Patton to Joseph Fisher
John R. Komar Est to Gail Palmer and Roger Palmer
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
John E. Kingston to John E. Kingston
Larry W. McDanel to Travis W. Loccisano and Erin M. Loccisano
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Jimmy Stanley to Clyde Roberts
Cynthia Lorraine Rowles to Ethan Vigna
Heidi E. Courson, Heidi E. Rena and Richard Courson to Equity Trust Co-Custodian, Benefit of the Daniel Rice IRA, Rice Daniel IRA and Daniel Rice IRA
Eric Junkin and Kevin Hall to Eric Junkin
Paul D. Frazier Jr. and Hilda C. Frazier to Karissa Hall
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
John P. Wilson Est to Dennis Mock Jr. and Debbie Mock
James E. Tillia, Betty J. Tillia, Cheryl Johnston and Timothy J. Tillia to Cheryl A. Johnston and Timothy J. Tillia
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Anita Louise Lombardo and Albert Anthony Lombardo to Alaina Miller and Aaron J. Miller
Hartley Johnston Sr. to Hartley Caldwell Johnston Jr.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Stella D. Bruno Est to Laurie Bruno
Renee Brogan and Charles Brogan to Vanessa A. Watkins
Frank P. Sparano and Kathryn E. Sparano to Frank P. Sparano and Kathryn E. Sparano
Donald Siddall and Jacqueline Siddall to Ian Minshull and Sara Minshull
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Andrew F. Kindle and Judith A Kindle to Keith D. Berry and Rosibel M. Berry
Jason R. Lutz and Candice A. Lutz to Jason R. Lutz
Lena Dobranski Est to David A. Fischer and Rochelle M. Fischer
Joseph A. McCandless Est to Joseph W. DeSanzo and Miranda DeSanzo
Nancy B. Gray to Brian Testa and Kristina Testa
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Frank Sokevitz and Roanna Sokevitz to D & K Hartman Family Limited Partnership
ELLPORT
Susan G. Zona and Adriene D. Alarcon to Kayla Majors and Amy Prine
ELLWOOD CITY
Second Ward
Robert R. Viccari and Carolyn M. Viccari to Chive LLC
Joseph D. Mittica and Ashley Mittica to Kristin Jill Rice
Fourth Ward
Deborah S. Kyle, Deborah L. Kyle, James G. Kyle Jr., Timothy C. Schuster, Stephen G. Schuster, John A. Schuster and Laurie S. Staples to Jeane Callahan and Mary Jeane Callahan
Joseph A. McCandless Est to Joseph W. DeSanzo and Miranda DeSanzo
Rico Lucy to Rico Lucy and Amie Lucy
NEW BEAVER
Jacob L. Stramba and Nicole L. Stramba to Cody L. Coleman and Madison N. Cory
WAMPUM
Brian M. Diamond and Mandy L. Diamond to Brian M. Diamond
