NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Marty McCowin to Andrew Angleton and Kyleigh L. Angleton

Donald Smith Jr. Est to Investment Properties LLC

Barry H. Orr and Ina G. Orr to Anton Holsapfel and Renee Holsapfel

Derek W. Schmittel and Lydia Schmittel to Brittany B. George and Alexander W. George IV

Joshua C. Miller and Melissa A. Miller to Melissa A. Miller, Lawrence Coyne and Diane Coyne

Roger D. Cunningham and Tammera L. Cuningham to Roger D. Cunningham Trustee, Tammera L. Cunningham Trustee and Cunningham Living Trust

William Passerrello to Richard E. Maiella Jr.

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Clayton Kenny and Renee Kenny to Kenny Farm, Robert F. Kenny and Clayton Kenny

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Daniel J. Solesha, Mary Ann Solesha and Mary Ann Solesha to Bradley D. Duffy

Carrie L. Schuller, Carrie L. Otlowski and Dean A. Schuller to Alex M. Otlowski

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Carol Staz and Lee Minor Burns to Matthew R. Burns and Jessica L. Burns

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Mitchell J. Whiting, Cassidy N. Whiting, Ronald K. Patton and Robin Ann Patton to Joseph Fisher

John R. Komar Est to Gail Palmer and Roger Palmer

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

John E. Kingston to John E. Kingston

Larry W. McDanel to Travis W. Loccisano and Erin M. Loccisano

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Jimmy Stanley to Clyde Roberts

Cynthia Lorraine Rowles to Ethan Vigna

Heidi E. Courson, Heidi E. Rena and Richard Courson to Equity Trust Co-Custodian, Benefit of the Daniel Rice IRA, Rice Daniel IRA and Daniel Rice IRA

Eric Junkin and Kevin Hall to Eric Junkin

Paul D. Frazier Jr. and Hilda C. Frazier to Karissa Hall

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

John P. Wilson Est to Dennis Mock Jr. and Debbie Mock

James E. Tillia, Betty J. Tillia, Cheryl Johnston and Timothy J. Tillia to Cheryl A. Johnston and Timothy J. Tillia

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Anita Louise Lombardo and Albert Anthony Lombardo to Alaina Miller and Aaron J. Miller

Hartley Johnston Sr. to Hartley Caldwell Johnston Jr.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Stella D. Bruno Est to Laurie Bruno

Renee Brogan and Charles Brogan to Vanessa A. Watkins

Frank P. Sparano and Kathryn E. Sparano to Frank P. Sparano and Kathryn E. Sparano

Donald Siddall and Jacqueline Siddall to Ian Minshull and Sara Minshull

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Andrew F. Kindle and Judith A Kindle to Keith D. Berry and Rosibel M. Berry

Jason R. Lutz and Candice A. Lutz to Jason R. Lutz

Lena Dobranski Est to David A. Fischer and Rochelle M. Fischer

Joseph A. McCandless Est to Joseph W. DeSanzo and Miranda DeSanzo

Nancy B. Gray to Brian Testa and Kristina Testa

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Frank Sokevitz and Roanna Sokevitz to D & K Hartman Family Limited Partnership

ELLPORT

Susan G. Zona and Adriene D. Alarcon to Kayla Majors and Amy Prine

ELLWOOD CITY

Second Ward

Robert R. Viccari and Carolyn M. Viccari to Chive LLC

Joseph D. Mittica and Ashley Mittica to Kristin Jill Rice

Fourth Ward

Deborah S. Kyle, Deborah L. Kyle, James G. Kyle Jr., Timothy C. Schuster, Stephen G. Schuster, John A. Schuster and Laurie S. Staples to Jeane Callahan and Mary Jeane Callahan

Joseph A. McCandless Est to Joseph W. DeSanzo and Miranda DeSanzo

Rico Lucy to Rico Lucy and Amie Lucy

NEW BEAVER

Jacob L. Stramba and Nicole L. Stramba to Cody L. Coleman and Madison N. Cory

WAMPUM

Brian M. Diamond and Mandy L. Diamond to Brian M. Diamond

