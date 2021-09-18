NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Desire Properties LP and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County

Second Ward

Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC

Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC

Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC

Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC

Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC

Abel Robles and Kelly A. Robles to John B. Buckner Sr. and Chloe A. Buckner

Bevan Family Limited Partnership and Lowe Development General Partner to Keon Demon Leverette

Christina Stitt, Jeffrey Cartwright Jr. and Christina Cartwright to Karri Speciale

Jeremy A. Hall and Aline Augusto Barros De Souza Hall to A. Charles Klei

Third Ward

Justin Lausch to Alaina Maire Harding and Christopher Levine

Fourth Ward

Tyler Stroia to Alishia M. Jahns

Douglas L. Mook Trustee and Harrison St. Trust 942 to Beth A. Britton

1015 Huey Street Realty Trust and One Thousand Fifteen Huey Street Realty Trust to Ronald R. McGann Trustee and Patricia M. McCorry Trustee

Fifth Ward

Robert L. Presnar to Mahoning Consumer Discount Co.

Seventh Ward

Columbia Trust to Cory Wyler and Deneen Wyler

Eighth Ward

Family Lease LLC to Tony Bright

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Lahr Joseph Traditional IRA and Equity Trust Co. Custodian to John Albano Trustee, Matthew Buccieri Trustee and Harlansburg Realty Trust

Iris E. Sikofilos to Glenn Frederick Abdoe

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Christine Lucarielli and Ralph Lucarielli to Victoria Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Winrick

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Peter A. Manickas and Kathleen M. Manickas to Chad Assid and Tawna Assid

Jeffrey Papa to Patricia E. Page and Debra S. Page

Minh Phouc Nguyen to William G. Garland and Alexandria Bohn

Kathleen M. Patrick to Nathaniel M. Kaule and Monica E. Kaule

Maddie Development LLC to Andrew R. Short

Maddie Development LLC to Andrew R. Short

Dean Charles A. Trust, Mary L. Rainey Dean, James R. Rainey Trustee, Dean Mary L. Trust, Charles T. Dean Trustee and Mary L. Rainey Dean to Charles T. Dean, Jane A. Dean, Ronald E. Niemi and Marsha A. Niemi

Paul Lynch Investments Inc. and Lynch Paul Investments Inc. to B K Property Management LLC

Philip Dale Gallo and Nancy Gallo to Brody A. Davis and Gracie E. Carothers

Philip Dale Gallo and Nancy Gallo to Brody A. Davis and Gracie E. Carothers

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Martin B. Clingan, Martin Bruce Clingan and Jody R. Clingan to Jacob Smith

Seth E. Thompson to Seth E. Thompson and Heather A. Thompson

Autumn Heather Ealy and Aaron E. Ealy to Tim Bobosky and Hazel Bobosky

Welsey W. Osborne, Barbara Jean Osborne, Richard R. Osborne and Carol L. Osborne to Wesley W. Osborne and Barbara Jean Osborne

Welsey W. Osborne, Barbara Jean Osborne, Richard R. Osborne and Carol L. Osborne to Wesley W. Osborne and Barbara Jean Osborne

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Andrew G. Piccuta to Andrew G. Piccuta and Rayanne Aiken

Nathan T. Kreitzer Sr., Joyce E. Kreitzer, Nathan T. Kreitzer Jr., Julie Ann Kreitzer and Nathan Kreitzer to Joseph W. Merlino Jr. and Alicia Merlino

Pamela Rimboeck, Pamela Lanigan and Wolfgang Rimboeck to Pamela Rimboeck and Wolfgang Rimboeck

Allison R. Antuono to Timothy T. Hazenstab and Trudy L. Hazenstab

Frew Mill Road LLC to Bruce E. Price, Adrianna V. Price and Jennifer A. Price

Shaun L. Hooks and Deanne D. Hooks to Richard A. Hooks

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Mary A. Parish to Parish Mary A. Revocable Living Trust and Mary A. Parish Trustee

Russell D. Cline Jr. and Russell D. Cline to Cline Russell D. Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Russell D. Cline Jr. Trustee and Russell D. Cline Jr.

Russell D. Cline Jr. and Russell D. Cline to Cline Russell D. Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Russell D. Cline Jr. Trustee and Russell D. Cline Jr.

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Royale Investment Group LLC to Christopher M. Shoemaker

UNION TOWNSHIP

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to E & K Management LP

WILMINGTON TOWNWSHIP

Alanna Disanzo Trustee and Disano Family Irrevocable Trust to Georgina Shaw

Lee A. Wagner to Christopher Wagner and Dawn Wagner

BESSEMER

Norman K. Haylett, Ruby J. Haylett and Norman L. Haylett to Michelle Rene Mirich and Deborah Joy Grenamyer

Norman K. Haylett, Ruby J. Haylett and Norman L. Haylett to Michelle Rene Mirich and Deborah Joy Grenamyer

Norman K. Haylett, Ruby J. Haylett and Norman L. Haylett to Michelle Rene Mirich and Deborah Joy Grenamyer

ELLWOOD CITY

Second Ward

Mackenzie Vignolini, Danielle Hoffmeier and Danielle Vignolini to M S Asset Recovery LLC

Fifth Ward

Bruce E. Badger and Joan Badger to Victoria J. George and Sarah A. Strum

Andrew J. Ambrose and Karen A. Ambrose to George Richard McCool

Joseph Chewning, Nicole A. Todorich Crewning, Nicole A. Todorich Crewning, Melissa Todorich, Francis Todorich and Todd C. Todorich to John T. Todorich and Carol T. Todorich

NEW WILMINGTON

Andy G. Guenther and Jennifer D. Guenther to Bryce McGuire and Alicia Cleary

VOLANT

Mary Ann Veltre to Karen A. Wensel and Timothy A. Wensel

