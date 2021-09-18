NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Desire Properties LP and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County
Second Ward
Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC
Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC
Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC
Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC
Highland House to East Street Hilltop LLC
Abel Robles and Kelly A. Robles to John B. Buckner Sr. and Chloe A. Buckner
Bevan Family Limited Partnership and Lowe Development General Partner to Keon Demon Leverette
Christina Stitt, Jeffrey Cartwright Jr. and Christina Cartwright to Karri Speciale
Jeremy A. Hall and Aline Augusto Barros De Souza Hall to A. Charles Klei
Third Ward
Justin Lausch to Alaina Maire Harding and Christopher Levine
Fourth Ward
Tyler Stroia to Alishia M. Jahns
Douglas L. Mook Trustee and Harrison St. Trust 942 to Beth A. Britton
1015 Huey Street Realty Trust and One Thousand Fifteen Huey Street Realty Trust to Ronald R. McGann Trustee and Patricia M. McCorry Trustee
Fifth Ward
Robert L. Presnar to Mahoning Consumer Discount Co.
Seventh Ward
Columbia Trust to Cory Wyler and Deneen Wyler
Eighth Ward
Family Lease LLC to Tony Bright
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Lahr Joseph Traditional IRA and Equity Trust Co. Custodian to John Albano Trustee, Matthew Buccieri Trustee and Harlansburg Realty Trust
Iris E. Sikofilos to Glenn Frederick Abdoe
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Christine Lucarielli and Ralph Lucarielli to Victoria Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Winrick
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Peter A. Manickas and Kathleen M. Manickas to Chad Assid and Tawna Assid
Jeffrey Papa to Patricia E. Page and Debra S. Page
Minh Phouc Nguyen to William G. Garland and Alexandria Bohn
Kathleen M. Patrick to Nathaniel M. Kaule and Monica E. Kaule
Maddie Development LLC to Andrew R. Short
Maddie Development LLC to Andrew R. Short
Dean Charles A. Trust, Mary L. Rainey Dean, James R. Rainey Trustee, Dean Mary L. Trust, Charles T. Dean Trustee and Mary L. Rainey Dean to Charles T. Dean, Jane A. Dean, Ronald E. Niemi and Marsha A. Niemi
Paul Lynch Investments Inc. and Lynch Paul Investments Inc. to B K Property Management LLC
Philip Dale Gallo and Nancy Gallo to Brody A. Davis and Gracie E. Carothers
Philip Dale Gallo and Nancy Gallo to Brody A. Davis and Gracie E. Carothers
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Martin B. Clingan, Martin Bruce Clingan and Jody R. Clingan to Jacob Smith
Seth E. Thompson to Seth E. Thompson and Heather A. Thompson
Autumn Heather Ealy and Aaron E. Ealy to Tim Bobosky and Hazel Bobosky
Welsey W. Osborne, Barbara Jean Osborne, Richard R. Osborne and Carol L. Osborne to Wesley W. Osborne and Barbara Jean Osborne
Welsey W. Osborne, Barbara Jean Osborne, Richard R. Osborne and Carol L. Osborne to Wesley W. Osborne and Barbara Jean Osborne
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Andrew G. Piccuta to Andrew G. Piccuta and Rayanne Aiken
Nathan T. Kreitzer Sr., Joyce E. Kreitzer, Nathan T. Kreitzer Jr., Julie Ann Kreitzer and Nathan Kreitzer to Joseph W. Merlino Jr. and Alicia Merlino
Pamela Rimboeck, Pamela Lanigan and Wolfgang Rimboeck to Pamela Rimboeck and Wolfgang Rimboeck
Allison R. Antuono to Timothy T. Hazenstab and Trudy L. Hazenstab
Frew Mill Road LLC to Bruce E. Price, Adrianna V. Price and Jennifer A. Price
Shaun L. Hooks and Deanne D. Hooks to Richard A. Hooks
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Mary A. Parish to Parish Mary A. Revocable Living Trust and Mary A. Parish Trustee
Russell D. Cline Jr. and Russell D. Cline to Cline Russell D. Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Russell D. Cline Jr. Trustee and Russell D. Cline Jr.
Russell D. Cline Jr. and Russell D. Cline to Cline Russell D. Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Russell D. Cline Jr. Trustee and Russell D. Cline Jr.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Royale Investment Group LLC to Christopher M. Shoemaker
UNION TOWNSHIP
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to E & K Management LP
WILMINGTON TOWNWSHIP
Alanna Disanzo Trustee and Disano Family Irrevocable Trust to Georgina Shaw
Lee A. Wagner to Christopher Wagner and Dawn Wagner
BESSEMER
Norman K. Haylett, Ruby J. Haylett and Norman L. Haylett to Michelle Rene Mirich and Deborah Joy Grenamyer
Norman K. Haylett, Ruby J. Haylett and Norman L. Haylett to Michelle Rene Mirich and Deborah Joy Grenamyer
Norman K. Haylett, Ruby J. Haylett and Norman L. Haylett to Michelle Rene Mirich and Deborah Joy Grenamyer
ELLWOOD CITY
Second Ward
Mackenzie Vignolini, Danielle Hoffmeier and Danielle Vignolini to M S Asset Recovery LLC
Fifth Ward
Bruce E. Badger and Joan Badger to Victoria J. George and Sarah A. Strum
Andrew J. Ambrose and Karen A. Ambrose to George Richard McCool
Joseph Chewning, Nicole A. Todorich Crewning, Nicole A. Todorich Crewning, Melissa Todorich, Francis Todorich and Todd C. Todorich to John T. Todorich and Carol T. Todorich
NEW WILMINGTON
Andy G. Guenther and Jennifer D. Guenther to Bryce McGuire and Alicia Cleary
VOLANT
Mary Ann Veltre to Karen A. Wensel and Timothy A. Wensel
