NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Reignbrook 3 LLC

Nancy Smith to N A S USA Rentals LLC

Second Ward

Herb A. Hillabrand Est to Marcus Dumas

Somer Stevens, Alan Smiley and Somer Smiley to Victoria R. Staph and James Black

Lulastar Enterprises and Lulastar Enterprises LLC to Rothsuggie LLC

Blaze Lovejoy, CAT from Japan LLC and C A T from Japan LLC to CAT From Japan Revocable Living Trust, Blaze Lovejoy Trustee and C A T From Japan Revocable Living Trust

James F. McCormick and Catherine G. McCormick to Portersville Property Management LLC

Third Ward

Reignbrook 2 LLC to Karima Wardlaw

DON Enterprises Inc. to James C. Scialabba

Fannnie Fae and Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Lindsey Prejean

Fourth Ward

Rosa A. Domenick and David Domenick to Tyler Williams

APUS Investments LLC to Rocky Ballis

Matthew A. Gleghorn to Bridgette Renee Weber

Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico

S N A Properties LLC to Phillip C. Fleck

Park Avenue Properties LLC to A. Miller Capital Investments LLC and Miller A. Capital Investments LLC

Paris Anderson to Park Avenue Properties LLC

Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Properties by ACC

Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee, Moore Samuel Realty Trust and Moore August Realty Trust to Mansour Realty

Fifth Ward

Joann Beshero to Richard C. Beshero

Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Accubis Homes LLC

Gordon Ventures LLC to Oie Daryl James Revocable Trust and Columbia Trust and Daryl James Oie Trustee TIC

Sixth Ward

R J Wigton Inc. and Wigton R J Inc. to Famous LLC

R J Wigton Inc. and Wigton R J Inc. to Famous LLC

R J Wigton Inc. and Wigton R J Inc. to Famous LLC

Gary L. Moore and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Famous LLC

George Lawton and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Famous LLC

Charles J. Williams, Mary Williams and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Shalea Fish

Seventh Ward

Eugene Joseph Frank Est and Eugene J. Frank Est to Joseph Hamed

Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Rothsuggie LLC

Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Rothsuggie LLC

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Henry James Marino and Gabriella Marino to Gabriella Marino

Henry James Marino and Gabriella Marino to Gabriella Marino

Joan M. Brooks Trustee and Gallagher Beverly R. Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Jacklyn Schlemmer and Eric Jones

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Gary M. Pezzuolo and Sheri L. Pezzuolo to Gary M. Pezzuolo and Sheri L. Pezzuolo

David Davidson Est and David J. Davidson Est to Shawn Davidson

NESHANNOCK TOWNHIP

Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico

First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.

First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.

First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.

First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.

First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.

Gene M. Robinson to Rose Ann Leonhardt

Gene M. Robinson and Rose Ann Leonhardt to Gene M. Robinson

Clerk of Courts to Shirley I. Antoniotti

Clerk of Courts to Shirley I. Antoniotti

Phyllis Morici Est and Phyllis L. Morici Est to Jeffrey Brock

Investment Properties LLC to Kane Property Holdings Inc, Aakash Patel an Evan Patel

Edward Covert and Edward G. Covert to Edward Covert

Edward Covert and Edward G. Covert to Edward Covert

Edward Covert and Edward G. Covert to Edward Covert

Anthony Laurenza Jr. and Carol A. Laurenza to Toniann Laurenza Kelly and Jon Jon Ambrosia

Denelli Properties LLC to Anthony Giangiuli and Kylie Giangiuli

Anthony J. Giangiuli and Kylie Marie Giangiuli to Carol A. Hasson

Jeanne Dolowy and Joseph F. Dolowy Jr. to Joseph F. Dolowy Jr. Trustee, Jeanne D. Dolowy Trustee and Dolowy Trust

Henry J. DiSalvatore and Barbara J. DiSalvatore to Lacey A. Koprivnak and Lacey Pensy

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

James P. Sanders and Amy S. Sanders to Ellen J. Sanders

John F. List and Deborah J. List to Ryan J. Francis and Kylee Coyne

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Ivy E. Frederick to Eric A. Houk and Shannon L. Houk

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Daniel W. Lang and Jennifer L. Hawkins to David L. Kline

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Miller James R. LLC and Miller Karen L. LLC to Steven F. Slick and Molly A. Slick

Joshua S. Tekac to Joshua Tekac and Macella Grace Tekac

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Stephen D. George and Diane L. George to Robert J. Farney and Diane M. Farney

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

James M. Hromyak and Tracy M. Hromyak to Matthew J. Hromyak

James F. Ferrante and Constance M. Ferrante to Rachel Cranford and Kristopher Cranford

Michael S. Baker and Jodi L. Baker to Jodi L. Baker

Michael S. Baker and Jodi L. Baker to Jodi L. Baker

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Barbara J. Musguire and Gary Musguire to Lindsay R. Iorio

Stephen D. George and Diane L. George to Robert J. Farney and Diane M. Farney

Stephen D. George and Diane L. George to Robert J. Farney and Diane M. Farney

Adam C. Benton and Melissa M. Benton to Joshua King and Dawn King

UNION TOWNSHIP

Emily J. Allen, Emily Allen Benn and Emily A. Allen to Emily Allen Benn

Helmle Carolyne L. Revocable Living Trust to Rothsuggie LLC

Lamp Fellowship Church and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Keith L. Burley Sr.

Lamp Fellowship Church and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Keith L. Burley Sr.

Rothsuggie LLC to Thirdkey Properties LLC

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Hartland Acres Inc. to Gerald R. Hulick

BESSEMER

Roy W. Griffith to Rodney W. Griffith, Ronald K. Griffith, Harry V. Griffith, Deborah Fox, Carol Tullis and Charlene Aubel

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Blaze Lovejoy, CAT From Japan LLC and C A T From Japan LLC to CAT From Japan Revocable Living Trust, Blaze Lovejoy Trustee and C A T From Japan Revocable Trust

Second Ward

Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico

Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico

Fourth Ward

Eric Houk to Serena B. Cavanaugh

ELLPORT

Mark A. Mazzant and Tammy L. Mazzant to Summer L. Pitts

Mary Elizabeth Dolter Est and Mary E. Dolter Est to Christina Blust and Edward John Blust II

Daniel E. Bartolomeo Jr., Joan Bartolomeo, Michele L. Franze, Beth A. Germanoski and Joseph F. Germanoski to Shari L. Kist and Timothy R. Kist

Daniel E. Bartolomeo Jr., Joan Bartolomeo, Michele L. Franze, Beth A. Germanoski and Joseph F. Germanoski to Shari L. Kist and Timothy R. Kist

Andrew T. Mravintz and Daniel R. Mravintz to Andrew T. Mravintz and Alysen Nicole Mravintz

NEW BEAVER

John A. Mesing Est to Stonecrest Building Park LP, 2011 Model Development II LLC General Partner, LaCarte Development Co-Member

Carl E. Clark Jr. and Beverly M. Clark to Sean Joseph Clark, Michael Patrick Clark, Sean Joseph Clark Trustee, Joseph Carl Clark, Sean Joseph Clark Trustee and Jack Michael Clark

NEW WILMINGTON

William F. Campbell and Marilyn E. Campbell to Cheryl L. Schneider and James N. Schneider

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Patrick Ostrowski and Diane Ostrowski to Patrick Ostrowski and Diane Ostrowski

