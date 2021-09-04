NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Reignbrook 3 LLC
Nancy Smith to N A S USA Rentals LLC
Second Ward
Herb A. Hillabrand Est to Marcus Dumas
Somer Stevens, Alan Smiley and Somer Smiley to Victoria R. Staph and James Black
Lulastar Enterprises and Lulastar Enterprises LLC to Rothsuggie LLC
Blaze Lovejoy, CAT from Japan LLC and C A T from Japan LLC to CAT From Japan Revocable Living Trust, Blaze Lovejoy Trustee and C A T From Japan Revocable Living Trust
James F. McCormick and Catherine G. McCormick to Portersville Property Management LLC
Third Ward
Reignbrook 2 LLC to Karima Wardlaw
DON Enterprises Inc. to James C. Scialabba
Fannnie Fae and Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Lindsey Prejean
Fourth Ward
Rosa A. Domenick and David Domenick to Tyler Williams
APUS Investments LLC to Rocky Ballis
Matthew A. Gleghorn to Bridgette Renee Weber
Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico
S N A Properties LLC to Phillip C. Fleck
Park Avenue Properties LLC to A. Miller Capital Investments LLC and Miller A. Capital Investments LLC
Paris Anderson to Park Avenue Properties LLC
Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Properties by ACC
Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee, Moore Samuel Realty Trust and Moore August Realty Trust to Mansour Realty
Fifth Ward
Joann Beshero to Richard C. Beshero
Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Accubis Homes LLC
Gordon Ventures LLC to Oie Daryl James Revocable Trust and Columbia Trust and Daryl James Oie Trustee TIC
Sixth Ward
R J Wigton Inc. and Wigton R J Inc. to Famous LLC
R J Wigton Inc. and Wigton R J Inc. to Famous LLC
R J Wigton Inc. and Wigton R J Inc. to Famous LLC
Gary L. Moore and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Famous LLC
George Lawton and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Famous LLC
Charles J. Williams, Mary Williams and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Shalea Fish
Seventh Ward
Eugene Joseph Frank Est and Eugene J. Frank Est to Joseph Hamed
Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Rothsuggie LLC
Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Rothsuggie LLC
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Henry James Marino and Gabriella Marino to Gabriella Marino
Henry James Marino and Gabriella Marino to Gabriella Marino
Joan M. Brooks Trustee and Gallagher Beverly R. Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Jacklyn Schlemmer and Eric Jones
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Gary M. Pezzuolo and Sheri L. Pezzuolo to Gary M. Pezzuolo and Sheri L. Pezzuolo
David Davidson Est and David J. Davidson Est to Shawn Davidson
NESHANNOCK TOWNHIP
Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico
First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.
First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.
First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.
First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.
First Church of God of New Castle PA and Church of God Trustees to Church of God Ministries Inc.
Gene M. Robinson to Rose Ann Leonhardt
Gene M. Robinson and Rose Ann Leonhardt to Gene M. Robinson
Clerk of Courts to Shirley I. Antoniotti
Clerk of Courts to Shirley I. Antoniotti
Phyllis Morici Est and Phyllis L. Morici Est to Jeffrey Brock
Investment Properties LLC to Kane Property Holdings Inc, Aakash Patel an Evan Patel
Edward Covert and Edward G. Covert to Edward Covert
Edward Covert and Edward G. Covert to Edward Covert
Edward Covert and Edward G. Covert to Edward Covert
Anthony Laurenza Jr. and Carol A. Laurenza to Toniann Laurenza Kelly and Jon Jon Ambrosia
Denelli Properties LLC to Anthony Giangiuli and Kylie Giangiuli
Anthony J. Giangiuli and Kylie Marie Giangiuli to Carol A. Hasson
Jeanne Dolowy and Joseph F. Dolowy Jr. to Joseph F. Dolowy Jr. Trustee, Jeanne D. Dolowy Trustee and Dolowy Trust
Henry J. DiSalvatore and Barbara J. DiSalvatore to Lacey A. Koprivnak and Lacey Pensy
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
James P. Sanders and Amy S. Sanders to Ellen J. Sanders
John F. List and Deborah J. List to Ryan J. Francis and Kylee Coyne
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Ivy E. Frederick to Eric A. Houk and Shannon L. Houk
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Daniel W. Lang and Jennifer L. Hawkins to David L. Kline
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Miller James R. LLC and Miller Karen L. LLC to Steven F. Slick and Molly A. Slick
Joshua S. Tekac to Joshua Tekac and Macella Grace Tekac
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Stephen D. George and Diane L. George to Robert J. Farney and Diane M. Farney
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
James M. Hromyak and Tracy M. Hromyak to Matthew J. Hromyak
James F. Ferrante and Constance M. Ferrante to Rachel Cranford and Kristopher Cranford
Michael S. Baker and Jodi L. Baker to Jodi L. Baker
Michael S. Baker and Jodi L. Baker to Jodi L. Baker
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Barbara J. Musguire and Gary Musguire to Lindsay R. Iorio
Stephen D. George and Diane L. George to Robert J. Farney and Diane M. Farney
Stephen D. George and Diane L. George to Robert J. Farney and Diane M. Farney
Adam C. Benton and Melissa M. Benton to Joshua King and Dawn King
UNION TOWNSHIP
Emily J. Allen, Emily Allen Benn and Emily A. Allen to Emily Allen Benn
Helmle Carolyne L. Revocable Living Trust to Rothsuggie LLC
Lamp Fellowship Church and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Keith L. Burley Sr.
Lamp Fellowship Church and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Keith L. Burley Sr.
Rothsuggie LLC to Thirdkey Properties LLC
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Hartland Acres Inc. to Gerald R. Hulick
BESSEMER
Roy W. Griffith to Rodney W. Griffith, Ronald K. Griffith, Harry V. Griffith, Deborah Fox, Carol Tullis and Charlene Aubel
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Blaze Lovejoy, CAT From Japan LLC and C A T From Japan LLC to CAT From Japan Revocable Living Trust, Blaze Lovejoy Trustee and C A T From Japan Revocable Trust
Second Ward
Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico
Michele Logalbo to Logalbo Domenico
Fourth Ward
Eric Houk to Serena B. Cavanaugh
ELLPORT
Mark A. Mazzant and Tammy L. Mazzant to Summer L. Pitts
Mary Elizabeth Dolter Est and Mary E. Dolter Est to Christina Blust and Edward John Blust II
Daniel E. Bartolomeo Jr., Joan Bartolomeo, Michele L. Franze, Beth A. Germanoski and Joseph F. Germanoski to Shari L. Kist and Timothy R. Kist
Daniel E. Bartolomeo Jr., Joan Bartolomeo, Michele L. Franze, Beth A. Germanoski and Joseph F. Germanoski to Shari L. Kist and Timothy R. Kist
Andrew T. Mravintz and Daniel R. Mravintz to Andrew T. Mravintz and Alysen Nicole Mravintz
NEW BEAVER
John A. Mesing Est to Stonecrest Building Park LP, 2011 Model Development II LLC General Partner, LaCarte Development Co-Member
Carl E. Clark Jr. and Beverly M. Clark to Sean Joseph Clark, Michael Patrick Clark, Sean Joseph Clark Trustee, Joseph Carl Clark, Sean Joseph Clark Trustee and Jack Michael Clark
NEW WILMINGTON
William F. Campbell and Marilyn E. Campbell to Cheryl L. Schneider and James N. Schneider
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Patrick Ostrowski and Diane Ostrowski to Patrick Ostrowski and Diane Ostrowski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.