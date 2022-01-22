NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to William J. Ritchie Jr.

Todd A. Alexander to 212 Elm Street LLC and Two Hundred Twelve Elm Street LLC

Second Ward

Timothy Ward to Timothy D. Ward and Pamela Ann Fennick

Diana Lynn Rogers to James Haybarger and Sandra Finamore

Patrick Hogan and Jessica Hogan to Investmint Properties LLC

Third Ward

Brooklyn 717 Realty Trust and Gerald F. Morgan Trustee to Midwest Cap LLC

Fourth Ward

Trevor Masterson, Jennifer Masterson and Jennifer L. Masterson to Billie J. Clark

APUS Investments LLC to Rocky Ballis

Fifth Ward

UNI Home Solutions LLC and U N I Home Solutions LLC to AGI Media LLC

UNI Home Solutions LLC and U N I Home Solutions LLC to Sequioa Property Management LLC

Lawrence County Land Bank to Brian L. Peluso

Louis A. Maslyk and Jamie L. Maslyk to Leslie Williams and Daniel Williams

Wayne DeFloria and Erica DeFloria to Reignnbrook 3 LLC

Wayne DeFloria and Erica DeFloria to Reignnbrook 3 LLC

Wayne DeFloria and Erica DeFloria to Reignnbrook 3 LLC

Wayne DeFloria and Erica DeFloria to Reignnbrook 3 LLC

Wayne DeFloria and Erica DeFloria to Reignnbrook 3 LLC

Lisa J. Watkins to Julie Kneram

Gordon Ventures LLC to Desiree Rose

Reynolds 425 Realty Trust, Gerald F. Morgan Trustee and G D Properties LLC Trustee to Midwest Cap LLC

Seventh Ward

Liberty 404 Realty Trust to Midwest Cap LLC

Eighth Ward

Kim Long to Nicole Marie Long

Shawn M. Ford to Stephanie Farber

Shawn M. Ford to Stephanie Farber

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Daniel Y. Yoder, Eileen J. Yoder and Eileen Joan Yoder to Daniel S., Yodeer and Samuel E. Yoder

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Robert C. Mrozek and Marci J. Mrozek to Walter Raub and Rita W. Raub

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Robert A. Nestasie Jr.

Thomas S. Duncan Est and Thomas Sampson Dunkin Est to Gregory Alan Duncan

Courtney Metts to Taylor Boak Burgess and Taylor Boak Burgess

Valley Site MHP LLC to Victoria Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Winrick

Peter Lalama and Josephine Lalama to Eziz Kurbanov and Kassaundra K. Bateman

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Wallace M. Coates to Lewis R. Shiner and Clara A. Shiner

Dominic Merola and Anna Merola to Maria Wold, John Merola, Rachel Merola and Christopher Merola

Jason W. McFerren and Jamie M. McFerren to Andrew Sebring and Grace Sebring

Jason W. McFerren and Jamie M. McFerren to Andrew Sebring and Grace Sebring

Jason W. McFerren and Jamie M. McFerren to Andrew Sebring and Grace Sebring

Frank R. Medure and Anthony J. Medure to Evan J. Volpe

Stewart C. Roth and Jill R. Spencer to Richard C. Cialella and Erika Cialella

Sandra R. Genkinger Est, Darryl B. Genkinger and Jeri Genkinger to Joseph Abraham and Andrea Abraham

Michael L. Scungio Jr. Est and Michael Scungio Est to You Want This House LLC

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Kathy S. McBride to Kayla S. Beatty

Joseph E. Pfeiffer to Charles N. Grachanin

Joseph E. Pfeiffer to Charles N. Grachanin

Donna J. Cory to Diane Micco and Janice Cory

Sperdute Farms, David A. Sperdute Partner, Steven R. Sperdute Partner and Sperdute Farms General Partnership to Diane Micco and Janis Corey

Sandra J. Murphy to Mary Szewczyk and James Szewczyk

Jeffrey K. Logan and Jerri L. Logan to Jeffrey K. Logan

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to M J L Services LLC

Jason Davis and Lindsey Davis to Keystone Properties for America LLC

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Hoseph F. Koreny, Rose Ann Kostyak and Anthony E. Koystak to Edward A. Kostyak and Amanda R. Kostyak

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Frank E. Ritorto III to Ashley A. Eichenberger

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Pamela S. Graham and Bradley J. Graham to Michael Keefer and Caleb Haines

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Charles E. Counts to Tara L. Holzer and Frederick D. Holzer

SHENANGO

TOWNSHIP

Lester Craig Kline and Melissa Ann Kline to Tammy Lynn Grannis

Mary Pavlich Est, Mary Joan Pavlich Est and Mary Jo Pavlich Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Game Commission

Mary Pavlich Est, Mary Joan Pavlich Est and Mary Jo Pavlich Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Game Commission

Mary Pavlich Est, Mary Joan Pavlich Est and Mary Jo Pavlich Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Game Commission

Mary Pavlich Est, Mary Joan Pavlich Est and Mary Jo Pavlich Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Game Commission

Mary Pavlich Est, Mary Joan Pavlich Est and Mary Jo Pavlich Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Game Commission

Mary Pavlich Est, Mary Joan Pavlich Est and Mary Jo Pavlich Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Game Commission

Danna E. Rzecznik to Mary Ann Rathjen and Kurt Rathjen

Forlong Inc. to Thomas E. Savage Jr.

Christine C. Cobb and Thomas L. Cobb to Christine C. Cobb

Jason E. Stereckeisen and Florence A. Streckeisen to Rick Soiker and Dayna Spiker

Orchardake Estate Inc to Gregory A. DePorzio and Antonietta DePorzio

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Brandon C. Nicklas to Brandon C. Nicklas and Cynthia L. Nicklas

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Kathy Lynn Anderson Est and William Paul Anderson Sr. to Jermey Koscinski

Kathy Lynn Anderson Est and William Paul Anderson Sr. to Jermey Koscinski

Lawrence County of to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Lawrence County of to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Lawrence County of to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Lawrence County of to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Ondrea Barbara Liff Est and Ondrea B. Liff Est to Joseph Pauletich

Ondrea Barbara Liff Est and Ondrea B. Liff Est to Joseph Pauletich

UNION TOWNSHIP

Victoria J. Baird to Thomas Davis

Karen K. Ferrante to Stephen Mark DeSantis and Donna Lee DeSantis

Assembly of God Tabernacle of NC, New Hope Family Worship Center and Assembly of God Tabernacle to William D/ Whisel and Sherry L. Whisel

Theodore E. Payne Jr. to Alexander E. Payne

Daryl G. Quimby to Daryl Glenn Quimby

Daryl G. Quimby to Daryl Glenn Quimby

Daryl G. Quimby to Daryl Glenn Quimby

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Amal Nusire to Nusire AWS and Nusire Raja

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Joseph D. Hawrylak and Tammy S,. Hawrylak to Joseph D. Hawrylak

Joseph D. Hawrylak and Tammy S,. Hawrylak to Joseph D. Hawrylak

Joseph D. Hawrylak and Tammy S,. Hawrylak to Joseph D. Hawrylak

Camilla Fellner Est to Shawn Lynne Fellner and Kevin J. Fellner

Camilla Fellner Est to Shawn Lynne Fellner and Kevin J. Fellner

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Jack A. Marti and Geraldine C. Marti to Jack A. Marti Trustee, Geraldione C. Marti Trustee, Marti Jack A. Revocable Trust Agreement, Marti Geraldine C. Revocable Trust Agreement and Marti Jack A. and Geraldine Revocable Trust Agreement

Jack A. Marti and Geraldine C. Marti to Jack A. Marti Trustee, Geraldione C. Marti Trustee, Marti Jack A. Revocable Trust Agreement, Marti Geraldine C. Revocable Trust Agreement and Marti Jack A. and Geraldine Revocable Trust Agreement

Dianne L. Maskrey to Wendell S. Wilson and Martha Jill Wilson

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Bruce Donald Schantz to Midwest Cap LLC

Bruce Donald Schantz to Midwest Cap LLC

Bruce Donald Schantz to Midwest Cap LLC

Bruce Donald Schantz to Midwest Cap LLC

Bruce Donald Schantz to Midwest Cap LLC

Michael S. Meyer Sr. to Seth Williamson and Sarah Williamson

Second Ward

Oliver D. Keefer and Michele Keefer to Julie Lynn Asalone

Fifth Ward

Colton J. Funkhouser to Kayla D. Battle and Robert Vickers

NEW BEAVER

David W. Caughey to David W. Caughey and Lisa M. Caughey

Gerald J. Matus Est to Gerald Brent Matus, Sonya Lee Mangino and Sherry Marie Genareo

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Clara Evans Est to Daniel G. Arnold and Nancy C. Arnold

Clara Evans Est to Daniel G. Arnold and Nancy C. Arnold

Clara Evans Est to Daniel G. Arnold and Nancy C. Arnold

Clara Evans Est to Daniel G. Arnold and Nancy C. Arnold

Bill S. Kielar, Bill Stanley Kielar and Louise Kielar to Tina Izzo

Bill S. Kielar, Bill Stanley Kielar and Louise Kielar to Tina Izzo

Bill S. Kielar, Bill Stanley Kielar and Louise Kielar to Tina Izzo

VOLANT

Robert J. Galiano ande Becky L. Galiano to Aaron C. Kudamik

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.