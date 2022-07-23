NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Lawrence M. Kelly, Marisa L. Kelly, Charles W. Garbett and Carol A. Garbett to Panther Real Estate LLC
Csaba Vas Gal and Csaba Vas Gal to Janice M. Engen
Cesare A. Russo to Annamarie DeGrank and JCM Property Holdings LLC
Jennifer Chaney to Michelle L. Quear
Second Ward
Melissa Gerber and Melissa Sipe to Ryan Qualhliero
Steven P. Penny to Jacquelynn Marie Newell
Tyler Hubbs and Dilyana Hubbs to Investmint Properties LLC
James J. Cartwright and Kimberly S. Cartwright to Paul T. Jennings and Joelle M. Jennings
Richard C. Geary and Beth Geary to Tonisha H. Meadows and Chelsea McMurray
Investmint Properties LLC to Brian Carroll
Investmint Properties LLC to Directed Trust Co., Kouis Edward IRA and Edward Lewis IRA
Donna L. Vitale to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC
Lee Winter and Sherrill A. Winter to Melissa M. Lobaugh
Wayne Alexander EST to Dale C. Turner and L. Mary Turner
Third Ward
Gary Rand EST and Gary L. Rand EST to Midfirst Bank
Ingrid Sundahl to Andrew C. Wansitler Sr.
Elizabeth Stavola and Michael Stavoia to DON Enterprises
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Bryan J. Chapman
Rodney Fennick to Rodney Fennick
Fourth Ward
Rishel Properties LLC to Jennifer Lynne Britton
Heather Cortes, Heather Moore and M III Enterprizes LLC to Steven A. Cole and Laura Cole
Michael L. Amabile and Valerie R.. Amabile to Daniel E. Fitzgibbons and Rita A. Fitzgibbons
Fifth Ward
Valjean Betts to Angelo Medure and Barbara Rose Medure
479 Rose Point Road Realty Trust to George Bowman Jr.
Dos Amigos Investments LLC and Laurence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Harry O. Johnson
Investmint Properties LLC to C&S NV Properties LLC
Elias Jacobs Jr. EST to Investmint Properties LLC
Jamie L. Best to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
Investmint Properties LLC to Dustin Conrad
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Douglas E. Matteson and Vicki L. Matteson
Benjamin F. Dottle Jr. to Josh Rinaman and Rachelle Harris
Terry L. Boots to Randall Stephen Watters and Jeanne Lynn Waters
William J. Blackstrom Est and William James Blackstrom Est to Bruce Peterson and Kimberly Peterson
Antonio Daniel DeNardis and Ann P. DeNardis to David Salvo
Donna J. McHattie to Chassity Good
Michael E. Zidow Est to Helen Zidow Miller and Robert E. Miller
Sixth Ward
PNC Bank NA and National City Bank of PA to Boris N. Tafkov
Lawrence County Land Bank to Lamar L. Johnson and Khyana O. Johnson
Seventh Ward
Rachel Reno to Gene F. Reno Jr.
Betty Mae Wangler to First Commonwealth Bank
Timothy Buck and Donna J. Buck to Ciara Buck
David A. Pallerino Jr. and Betty J. Pallerio to Steven Rodgers and Taylor Lutton
Eighth Ward
R&S Enterprises 1711 Hanna Street LP and Spotlight Property Management LLC General Partner to 623 Arlington Avenue LP
Peter R. Budzowskki to Lindy Paving Inc.
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Daniel G. Tervo and Joyce L. Tervo to Christian Beveridge
Clayton J. Meyer to Anthony Avena and Tami Smith
Daniel Lee Cox, Wendy L. Cox, Darrell H. Cox, Norma Jean Cox and Wayne H. Cox to Triple E. Farms LLC
Dianne L. Frampton to Dianne L. Frampton and Cynthia Nicklas
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Edward C. Lewis Jr. to Alexander OBrien
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Nicholas R. Spinosa to Brian V. Spinosa
Donald L. Micco and Lynne E. Micco to Phillip Andrew Micco, Erica Allan Micco and Jennifer Lynn Osborne
Robert A. Nestasie to William J. Nestase
Lawrence Christopher Johnson to Scott Fabian and Jessah R. Fabian
New Castle Lime and Stone Co. to Mark Sakin
Theresa Rose Wciola, Ralph Sciola, James Arena, Debra J. Arena and James N. Arena to Mark Steph Jr. and Saisy Staph
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
John F. Snyder III and Diane A. Snyder to Bryan Zeigler and Cheryl Zeigler
Kelly F. Lamont to Daniel P. Jacobs and Mary L. Jacobs
Shaquala D. Jordan to William Degere and Gwendolyn KJ. Deger
James John Creese, James J. Cresse, Amy Lynn Creese and Amy L. Creese to James J. Cresse Trustee, Amy L. Cresse Trustee and Creese Family Trust
Ella Mae Sankey to Mark S. Rose
Nick D. Bloise Est to Nathaniel J. Wiseman and Ashley E. Wiseman
Diane Marcella to John A. DeSanti and Amy J. DeSanti
Merit E. Phillips Trustee, Michael E. Wish Trustee and Wish Edward P. Jr. Irrevocable Trust Agreement to John A. Coma and Diana L. Coma
