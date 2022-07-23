NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Lawrence M. Kelly, Marisa L. Kelly, Charles W. Garbett and Carol A. Garbett to Panther Real Estate LLC

Csaba Vas Gal and Csaba Vas Gal to Janice M. Engen

Cesare A. Russo to Annamarie DeGrank and JCM Property Holdings LLC

Jennifer Chaney to Michelle L. Quear

Second Ward

Melissa Gerber and Melissa Sipe to Ryan Qualhliero

Steven P. Penny to Jacquelynn Marie Newell

Tyler Hubbs and Dilyana Hubbs to Investmint Properties LLC

James J. Cartwright and Kimberly S. Cartwright to Paul T. Jennings and Joelle M. Jennings

Richard C. Geary and Beth Geary to Tonisha H. Meadows and Chelsea McMurray

Investmint Properties LLC to Brian Carroll

Investmint Properties LLC to Directed Trust Co., Kouis Edward IRA and Edward Lewis IRA

Donna L. Vitale to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC

Lee Winter and Sherrill A. Winter to Melissa M. Lobaugh

Wayne Alexander EST to Dale C. Turner and L. Mary Turner

Third Ward

Gary Rand EST and Gary L. Rand EST to Midfirst Bank

Ingrid Sundahl to Andrew C. Wansitler Sr.

Elizabeth Stavola and Michael Stavoia to DON Enterprises

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Bryan J. Chapman

Rodney Fennick to Rodney Fennick

Fourth Ward

Rishel Properties LLC to Jennifer Lynne Britton

Heather Cortes, Heather Moore and M III Enterprizes LLC to Steven A. Cole and Laura Cole

Michael L. Amabile and Valerie R.. Amabile to Daniel E. Fitzgibbons and Rita A. Fitzgibbons

Fifth Ward

Valjean Betts to Angelo Medure and Barbara Rose Medure

479 Rose Point Road Realty Trust to George Bowman Jr.

Dos Amigos Investments LLC and Laurence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Harry O. Johnson

Investmint Properties LLC to C&S NV Properties LLC

Elias Jacobs Jr. EST to Investmint Properties LLC

Jamie L. Best to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Investmint Properties LLC to Dustin Conrad

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Douglas E. Matteson and Vicki L. Matteson

Benjamin F. Dottle Jr. to Josh Rinaman and Rachelle Harris

Fifth Ward

Terry L. Boots to Randall Stephen Watters and Jeanne Lynn Waters

William J. Blackstrom Est and William James Blackstrom Est to Bruce Peterson and Kimberly Peterson

Antonio Daniel DeNardis and Ann P. DeNardis to David Salvo

Donna J. McHattie to Chassity Good

Michael E. Zidow Est to Helen Zidow Miller and Robert E. Miller

Sixth Ward

PNC Bank NA and National City Bank of PA to Boris N. Tafkov

Lawrence County Land Bank to Lamar L. Johnson and Khyana O. Johnson

Seventh Ward

Rachel Reno to Gene F. Reno Jr.

Betty Mae Wangler to First Commonwealth Bank

Timothy Buck and Donna J. Buck to Ciara Buck

David A. Pallerino Jr. and Betty J. Pallerio to Steven Rodgers and Taylor Lutton

Eighth Ward

R&S Enterprises 1711 Hanna Street LP and Spotlight Property Management LLC General Partner to 623 Arlington Avenue LP

Peter R. Budzowskki to Lindy Paving Inc.

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Daniel G. Tervo and Joyce L. Tervo to Christian Beveridge

Clayton J. Meyer to Anthony Avena and Tami Smith

Daniel Lee Cox, Wendy L. Cox, Darrell H. Cox, Norma Jean Cox and Wayne H. Cox to Triple E. Farms LLC

Dianne L. Frampton to Dianne L. Frampton and Cynthia Nicklas

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Edward C. Lewis Jr. to Alexander OBrien

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Nicholas R. Spinosa to Brian V. Spinosa

Donald L. Micco and Lynne E. Micco to Phillip Andrew Micco, Erica Allan Micco and Jennifer Lynn Osborne

Robert A. Nestasie to William J. Nestase

Lawrence Christopher Johnson to Scott Fabian and Jessah R. Fabian

New Castle Lime and Stone Co. to Mark Sakin

Theresa Rose Wciola, Ralph Sciola, James Arena, Debra J. Arena and James N. Arena to Mark Steph Jr. and Saisy Staph

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

John F. Snyder III and Diane A. Snyder to Bryan Zeigler and Cheryl Zeigler

Kelly F. Lamont to Daniel P. Jacobs and Mary L. Jacobs

Shaquala D. Jordan to William Degere and Gwendolyn KJ. Deger

James John Creese, James J. Cresse, Amy Lynn Creese and Amy L. Creese to James J. Cresse Trustee, Amy L. Cresse Trustee and Creese Family Trust

Ella Mae Sankey to Mark S. Rose

Nick D. Bloise Est to Nathaniel J. Wiseman and Ashley E. Wiseman

Diane Marcella to John A. DeSanti and Amy J. DeSanti

Merit E. Phillips Trustee, Michael E. Wish Trustee and Wish Edward P. Jr. Irrevocable Trust Agreement to John A. Coma and Diana L. Coma

