New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.