NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to William J. Ritchie Jr.
Todd A. Alexander to 212 Elm Street LLC and Two Hundred Twelve Elm Street LLC
Second Ward
Timothy Ward to Timothy D. Ward and Pamela Ann Fennick
Diana Lynn Rogers to James Haybarger and Sandra Finamore
Patrick Hogan and Jessica Hogan to Investmint Properties LLC
Third Ward
Brooklyn 717 Realty Trust and Gerald F. Morgan Trustee to Midwest Cap LLC
Fourth Ward
Trevor Masterson, Jennifer Masterson and Jennifer L. Masterson to Billie J. Clark
APUS Investments LLC to Rocky Ballis
Fifth Ward
UNI Home Solutions LLC and U N I Home Solutions LLC to AGI Media LLC
UNI Home Solutions LLC and U N I Home Solutions LLC to Sequioa Property Management LLC
Lawrence County Land Bank to Brian L. Peluso
Louis A. Maslyk and Jamie L. Maslyk to Leslie Williams and Daniel Williams
Wayne DeFloria and Erica DeFloria to Reignnbrook 3 LLC
Lisa J. Watkins to Julie Kneram
Gordon Ventures LLC to Desiree Rose
Reynolds 425 Realty Trust, Gerald F. Morgan Trustee and G D Properties LLC Trustee to Midwest Cap LLC
Seventh Ward
Liberty 404 Realty Trust to Midwest Cap LLC
Eighth Ward
Kim Long to Nicole Marie Long
Shawn M. Ford to Stephanie Farber
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Daniel Y. Yoder, Eileen J. Yoder and Eileen Joan Yoder to Daniel S., Yodeer and Samuel E. Yoder
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Robert C. Mrozek and Marci J. Mrozek to Walter Raub and Rita W. Raub
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Robert A. Nestasie Jr.
Thomas S. Duncan Est and Thomas Sampson Dunkin Est to Gregory Alan Duncan
Courtney Metts to Taylor Boak Burgess and Taylor Boak Burgess
Valley Site MHP LLC to Victoria Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Winrick
Peter Lalama and Josephine Lalama to Eziz Kurbanov and Kassaundra K. Bateman
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Wallace M. Coates to Lewis R. Shiner and Clara A. Shiner
Dominic Merola and Anna Merola to Maria Wold, John Merola, Rachel Merola and Christopher Merola
Jason W. McFerren and Jamie M. McFerren to Andrew Sebring and Grace Sebring
Frank R. Medure and Anthony J. Medure to Evan J. Volpe
Stewart C. Roth and Jill R. Spencer to Richard C. Cialella and Erika Cialella
Sandra R. Genkinger Est, Darryl B. Genkinger and Jeri Genkinger to Joseph Abraham and Andrea Abraham
Michael L. Scungio Jr. Est and Michael Scungio Est to You Want This House LLC
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Kathy S. McBride to Kayla S. Beatty
Joseph E. Pfeiffer to Charles N. Grachanin
Donna J. Cory to Diane Micco and Janice Cory
Sperdute Farms, David A. Sperdute Partner, Steven R. Sperdute Partner and Sperdute Farms General Partnership to Diane Micco and Janis Corey
Sandra J. Murphy to Mary Szewczyk and James Szewczyk
Jeffrey K. Logan and Jerri L. Logan to Jeffrey K. Logan
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to M J L Services LLC
Jason Davis and Lindsey Davis to Keystone Properties for America LLC
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Frank E. Ritorto III to Ashley A. Eichenberger
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Hoseph F. Koreny, Rose Ann Kostyak and Anthony E. Koystak to Edward A. Kostyak and Amanda R. Kostyak
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Pamela S. Graham and Bradley J. Graham to Michael Keefer and Caleb Haines
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Charles E. Counts to Tara L. Holzer and Frederick D. Holzer
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Lester Craig Kline and Melissa Ann Kline to Tammy Lynn Grannis
Mary Pavlich Est, Mary Joan Pavlich Est and Mary Jo Pavlich Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Game Commission
Danna E. Rzecznik to Mary Ann Rathjen and Kurt Rathjen
Forlong Inc. to Thomas E. Savage Jr.
Christine C. Cobb and Thomas L. Cobb to Christine C. Cobb
Jason E. Stereckeisen and Florence A. Streckeisen to Rick Soiker and Dayna Spiker
Orchardake Estate Inc to Gregory A. DePorzio and Antonietta DePorzio
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Brandon C. Nicklas to Brandon C. Nicklas and Cynthia L. Nicklas
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Kathy Lynn Anderson Est and William Paul Anderson Sr. to Jermey Koscinski
Lawrence County of to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Ondrea Barbara Liff Est and Ondrea B. Liff Est to Joseph Pauletich
UNION TOWNSHIP
Victoria J. Baird to Thomas Davis
Karen K. Ferrante to Stephen Mark DeSantis and Donna Lee DeSantis
Assembly of God Tabernacle of NC, New Hope Family Worship Center and Assembly of God Tabernacle to William D/ Whisel and Sherry L. Whisel
Theodore E. Payne Jr. to Alexander E. Payne
Daryl G. Quimby to Daryl Glenn Quimby
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Amal Nusire to Nusire AWS and Nusire Raja
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Joseph D. Hawrylak and Tammy S,. Hawrylak to Joseph D. Hawrylak
Camilla Fellner Est to Shawn Lynne Fellner and Kevin J. Fellner
Camilla Fellner Est to Shawn Lynne Fellner and Kevin J. Fellner
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Jack A. Marti and Geraldine C. Marti to Jack A. Marti Trustee, Geraldione C. Marti Trustee, Marti Jack A. Revocable Trust Agreement, Marti Geraldine C. Revocable Trust Agreement and Marti Jack A. and Geraldine Revocable Trust Agreement
Dianne L. Maskrey to Wendell S. Wilson and Martha Jill Wilson
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Bruce Donald Schantz to Midwest Cap LLC
Michael S. Meyer Sr. to Seth Williamson and Sarah Williamson
Second Ward
Oliver D. Keefer and Michele Keefer to Julie Lynn Asalone
Fifth Ward
Colton J. Funkhouser to Kayla D. Battle and Robert Vickers
NEW BEAVER
David W. Caughey to David W. Caughey and Lisa M. Caughey
Gerald J. Matus Est to Gerald Brent Matus, Sonya Lee Mangino and Sherry Marie Genareo
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Clara Evans Est to Daniel G. Arnold and Nancy C. Arnold
Bill S. Kielar, Bill Stanley Kielar and Louise Kielar to Tina Izzo
VOLANT
Robert J. Galiano ande Becky L. Galiano to Aaron C. Kudamik
