NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Carrie Jane Mauney to James C. Burk and Alice A. Burk

Second Ward

Hoffmeier Holdings II LLC to M S Asset Recovery LLC

Investmint Properties LLC to Left Coast LLC

Investmint Properties LLC to Steve Osmond

David F. Miller to Samual Shacklette and Lisa Schcklette

PIK Residential Properties LLC and P I K Residential Properties LLC to Harriet Virginia Sutton

Lulastar Enterprises LLC to Kristin N. Gish

Sandra Gary and Olasimnbbo Akintomide to Adebo F. Fafiyebi

Raymond J. Ippolito Jr. and Toni M. Ippolito to Patricia Webster Trecki and Kelly Lynn Trecki

Third Ward

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to DON Enterprises Inc.

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to DON Enterprises Inc.

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to DON Enterprises Inc.

David A. Moyer and Shelley Moyer to Walter G. Davis

David A. Moyer and Shelley Moyer to Walter G. Davis

Robert L. Rand Est. Sr. to Susan Morini

Maxwell K. Davis to Tim Allen Peak and Kandice Lynn Peak

Swap Real Estate Holdings LLC to Taylor A. Garee and Divali Ariel Yepez Jacome

Louis C. Suisi III to Richard Allen Holbrook

John W. McLaren Est to Clayton Williams

A J J Second Five Up to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC

Fourth Ward

Olive Tree LLC to John Christopher Miles and Sherry Lynn Miles

Eugene K. Ferreri to Lathrop Street Trust 835

Bevan Family LP, Lowes LLC General Partner and Lowes LLC to Equity Force Ventures LLC

Fifth Ward

Christin Michaels to Stephanie C. Stouwie

Michael Morris and Marsha Lynn Morris to UNI Home Solutions LLC

James L. Lewis and Maureen L. Lewis to UNI Home Solutions LLC and U N I Home Solutions LLC

Seventh Ward

Investmint Properties LLC to Steve Osmond

Rocco L. Roberts to First National Bank of PA

Maria Elizabeth Fair to Columbia Trust and Daryl OIE Revocable Trust TIC

Maria Elizabeth Fair to Columbia Trust and Daryl OIE Revocable Trust TIC

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Linda Lee Kloss to Robert J. Kloss

Daisie A. Pontius, Daisie A. Bruno and Mark Pontius to Emily A. Cotter

Robert L. Butkowski and Toni L. Butkowski to Andrew R. Porter and Jessica C. Porter

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Edward J. Christian to Harold R. Feezle

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Rebecca Jones and Rebecca Abramson to JD Realty Trust and John Albano Trustee

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Dorothy B. Wright to Philip D. Gallo

Dorothy B. Wright to Philip D. Gallo

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Ozzie LLC to Damian M. Cassano and Janelle M. Cassano

Renee L. Sallmen, Renee L. Hall and Brian L. Hall to Brian L. Hall and Renee L. Hall

James Sankovich, Kathy Sankovich, David Sankovich, Carrie Sankovich and Gerald Sankovich to Vito F. Cialella and Karlie A. Cialella

Veva B. McConnell Est to Malea C. Tress

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Edward F. Bogacki and Patricia S. Bogacki to Nathan Edward Bogacki and Nicole Marie Bogacki

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Thomas G. Zets Trustee, Margaret A. Zets Trustee, Zets Thomas G. Trust and Zets Margaret A. Trust to Thomas G. Zets and Margaret A. Zets

Thomas G. Zets and Margaret A. Zets to Thomas G. Zets Trustee, Margaret A. Zets Trustee, Zets Thomas G. Trust and Zets Margaret A. Trust

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Lee D. Pence Sr. Est and Lee D. Pence Est to Kevin C. Pence

Lee D. Pence Sr. Est and Lee D. Pence Est to Kevin C. Pence

SHEHANGO TOWNSHIP

Nicholas Krowchena to Richard R. Nesbit and Katherine Nesbit

Margaret Cowmeadow Searfoss Est, Karen Pauleltich, Karen L. Pauleltich and Karen Pauletich to Gerald P. Pauletich and Karen L. Pauletich

Josephine Kumrow to Joseph Dantico III and Erin K. Dantico

Michael L. Peters and Kandace R. Peters to Tyler S. Stroia

William J. Kendall and Bonnie L. Kendall to Krista Lynn Peak

Darrell A. Houk, Joycee J. Houk, Christine L. Weigle and Christine L. McKee to William Kendall and Bonnie Kendall

UNION TOWNSHIP

Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Keystone Properties for America LLC

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Beth Ann Wyszomierski and Ross Braden Wyszomieerski to Mark Edward Wyszomieerski and Ross Braden Wyszomieerski

Judith Ann Mallary to Ernest C. Mallary Jr.

Bucceri Construction LLC to Devin Schweinsberg

Harry D. Altman and Debroah A. Altman to Matthew R. Jackson

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Matthew D. Duddy to Aiken Management LLC

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Samuel J. Panico Jr. and Patricia C. Panico to Patricia C. Panico

Judith C. Schwartz to Jason Schwartz and Nicole Schwartz

Second Ward

Meng Ling Dong to John M. Fraser

Third Ward

Donna Conti Evans to Doris E. Evans

Dorer Realty Co. LLC to Fifth and Spring LLC

Fourth Ward

Emily Cotter and Paul M. Salyers to Elisabeth Falen and John Richard Falen

Fifth Ward

Glen L. Steffler and Carole J. Steffler to Jason K. Miloser

Cathleen L. Lewis and Robert A. Lewis to Karlie K. Zito

Dorer Realty Co. LLC to Fifth and Spring LLC

Jennifer M. Ramus to Brian Sirnic and Haley Sheets

Patrick J. Boyle, Teresanne Sheeler and Teresanne Boyle to Cassidy A. Tonks and McClain M. Hatch

BESSEMER

Sheryl M. Verterano, John Kaylor and Lola Jean Kolar to Holly Egan and Samuel Egan

ELLPORT

Janette L. Mathas Est to Look at My Homes LLC

Emily K. Robinson and Joseph P. Yeyka to Emily K. Robinson and Jeremy Kelly

NEW BEAVER

MJ Investment Properties LLC to Mines and Meadows LLC

NEW WILMINGTON

Frederick D. Horn and Gretchen B. Horn to Austin Morrison

