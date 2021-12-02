NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Carrie Jane Mauney to James C. Burk and Alice A. Burk
Second Ward
Hoffmeier Holdings II LLC to M S Asset Recovery LLC
Investmint Properties LLC to Left Coast LLC
Investmint Properties LLC to Steve Osmond
David F. Miller to Samual Shacklette and Lisa Schcklette
PIK Residential Properties LLC and P I K Residential Properties LLC to Harriet Virginia Sutton
Lulastar Enterprises LLC to Kristin N. Gish
Sandra Gary and Olasimnbbo Akintomide to Adebo F. Fafiyebi
Raymond J. Ippolito Jr. and Toni M. Ippolito to Patricia Webster Trecki and Kelly Lynn Trecki
Third Ward
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to DON Enterprises Inc.
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to DON Enterprises Inc.
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to DON Enterprises Inc.
David A. Moyer and Shelley Moyer to Walter G. Davis
David A. Moyer and Shelley Moyer to Walter G. Davis
Robert L. Rand Est. Sr. to Susan Morini
Maxwell K. Davis to Tim Allen Peak and Kandice Lynn Peak
Swap Real Estate Holdings LLC to Taylor A. Garee and Divali Ariel Yepez Jacome
Louis C. Suisi III to Richard Allen Holbrook
John W. McLaren Est to Clayton Williams
A J J Second Five Up to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC
Fourth Ward
Olive Tree LLC to John Christopher Miles and Sherry Lynn Miles
Eugene K. Ferreri to Lathrop Street Trust 835
Bevan Family LP, Lowes LLC General Partner and Lowes LLC to Equity Force Ventures LLC
Fifth Ward
Christin Michaels to Stephanie C. Stouwie
Michael Morris and Marsha Lynn Morris to UNI Home Solutions LLC
James L. Lewis and Maureen L. Lewis to UNI Home Solutions LLC and U N I Home Solutions LLC
Seventh Ward
Investmint Properties LLC to Steve Osmond
Rocco L. Roberts to First National Bank of PA
Maria Elizabeth Fair to Columbia Trust and Daryl OIE Revocable Trust TIC
Maria Elizabeth Fair to Columbia Trust and Daryl OIE Revocable Trust TIC
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Linda Lee Kloss to Robert J. Kloss
Daisie A. Pontius, Daisie A. Bruno and Mark Pontius to Emily A. Cotter
Robert L. Butkowski and Toni L. Butkowski to Andrew R. Porter and Jessica C. Porter
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Edward J. Christian to Harold R. Feezle
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Rebecca Jones and Rebecca Abramson to JD Realty Trust and John Albano Trustee
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Dorothy B. Wright to Philip D. Gallo
Dorothy B. Wright to Philip D. Gallo
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Ozzie LLC to Damian M. Cassano and Janelle M. Cassano
Renee L. Sallmen, Renee L. Hall and Brian L. Hall to Brian L. Hall and Renee L. Hall
James Sankovich, Kathy Sankovich, David Sankovich, Carrie Sankovich and Gerald Sankovich to Vito F. Cialella and Karlie A. Cialella
Veva B. McConnell Est to Malea C. Tress
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Edward F. Bogacki and Patricia S. Bogacki to Nathan Edward Bogacki and Nicole Marie Bogacki
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Thomas G. Zets Trustee, Margaret A. Zets Trustee, Zets Thomas G. Trust and Zets Margaret A. Trust to Thomas G. Zets and Margaret A. Zets
Thomas G. Zets and Margaret A. Zets to Thomas G. Zets Trustee, Margaret A. Zets Trustee, Zets Thomas G. Trust and Zets Margaret A. Trust
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Lee D. Pence Sr. Est and Lee D. Pence Est to Kevin C. Pence
Lee D. Pence Sr. Est and Lee D. Pence Est to Kevin C. Pence
SHEHANGO TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Krowchena to Richard R. Nesbit and Katherine Nesbit
Margaret Cowmeadow Searfoss Est, Karen Pauleltich, Karen L. Pauleltich and Karen Pauletich to Gerald P. Pauletich and Karen L. Pauletich
Josephine Kumrow to Joseph Dantico III and Erin K. Dantico
Michael L. Peters and Kandace R. Peters to Tyler S. Stroia
William J. Kendall and Bonnie L. Kendall to Krista Lynn Peak
Darrell A. Houk, Joycee J. Houk, Christine L. Weigle and Christine L. McKee to William Kendall and Bonnie Kendall
UNION TOWNSHIP
Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Keystone Properties for America LLC
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Beth Ann Wyszomierski and Ross Braden Wyszomieerski to Mark Edward Wyszomieerski and Ross Braden Wyszomieerski
Judith Ann Mallary to Ernest C. Mallary Jr.
Bucceri Construction LLC to Devin Schweinsberg
Harry D. Altman and Debroah A. Altman to Matthew R. Jackson
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Matthew D. Duddy to Aiken Management LLC
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Samuel J. Panico Jr. and Patricia C. Panico to Patricia C. Panico
Judith C. Schwartz to Jason Schwartz and Nicole Schwartz
Second Ward
Meng Ling Dong to John M. Fraser
Third Ward
Donna Conti Evans to Doris E. Evans
Dorer Realty Co. LLC to Fifth and Spring LLC
Fourth Ward
Emily Cotter and Paul M. Salyers to Elisabeth Falen and John Richard Falen
Fifth Ward
Glen L. Steffler and Carole J. Steffler to Jason K. Miloser
Cathleen L. Lewis and Robert A. Lewis to Karlie K. Zito
Dorer Realty Co. LLC to Fifth and Spring LLC
Jennifer M. Ramus to Brian Sirnic and Haley Sheets
Patrick J. Boyle, Teresanne Sheeler and Teresanne Boyle to Cassidy A. Tonks and McClain M. Hatch
BESSEMER
Sheryl M. Verterano, John Kaylor and Lola Jean Kolar to Holly Egan and Samuel Egan
ELLPORT
Janette L. Mathas Est to Look at My Homes LLC
Emily K. Robinson and Joseph P. Yeyka to Emily K. Robinson and Jeremy Kelly
NEW BEAVER
MJ Investment Properties LLC to Mines and Meadows LLC
NEW WILMINGTON
Frederick D. Horn and Gretchen B. Horn to Austin Morrison
