NEW CASTLE
First Ward
CCQ LLC to Matt DeSalvo
Thomas F. Jacob to Diane Coury Jacob to Ginny M. Jacob
Second Ward
Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. to SRJA Investments LLC
Lynn Matthews to Lynn Matthews and Elonzo Matthews
Gemma C. Coulter and Stephen L. Coulter to Investming Properties LLC
Jeffrey R. DeMarco to US Bank NA Trustee and Structured Asset Securities Corp Mortgage Pass through certificates Serues 2007 TC1
Charles J. Funk and Cristina E. Funk to Carles C. Tarbox
Gregg V. Jaskolka and Terri Grimmett to Gregg V. Jaskolka
US Bank Trust NA Trustee, US Bank National Trustee and Tiki Series III Trust to S C Park Lane II LLC
Third Ward
Angelo A. Gionocchi, Adam C. Gionocchi and Denise Gionocchi to ACP Property Holdings LLC
Fourth Ward
Amee K. Boughter to Investming Properties LLC
Judy Ann Cracraft to Edward Dietrich and Bonnie Dietrich
Fifth Ward
Margaret M. Mills Est to Janet M. Clause and Earl J. Mills Jr.
Sixth Ward
Through the Valley Foundation Inc. to M S Asset Recovery LLC
JLO Investments LLC to MS Asset Recovery LLC
Eighth Ward
Adam C. Ginocchi and Denise Ginocchi to ACP Property Holdings LLC
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Michael R. Mason to Michael D. Mason and Rebecca S. Mason
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Daniel R. Palucci Est to Shawn Steven Barrett and Madyson Kay Thompson
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
John E. Barker, Karen Michele Barker and Karen M. Barker to John E. Barker Trustee, Karen M. Barker Trustee and Barker Family Trust
Laura J. Richards and Randall E. Richards to Matthew Finney and A. Krystal Rattigan
Fulena Realty LLC to D M Property Holdings LLC
Reed Oil Co. Inc. to Danielle H. Fehres
Harry B. Caravaggio III and Marc A. Caravaggio to Marc A. Caravaggio
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Pamela W. Peters Trustee and Peters Pamela W. Revocable Trust to Richard S. McConnell and Theresa M. McConnell
Paul E. Henry, Jean E. Henry, Gary W. Henry and Lori Henry to Dale W. Henry
Frank Parry and Donna J. Parry to Gerianne Klepfer
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Laurie L. Kotuby, Laurie A. Reed and Donald E. Reed to Jack F. Ruth and Kelly Ruth
Matthew Bishop and Teresa Bishop to Joseph S. Sabolchick and Heather L. Curtaccio
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Bruce A. Book and Donald W. Book to Bruce A. Book
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Jorja A. Fobes to Mark E. Phillian, Kimberly L. Phillian, Brandon M. Phillian and Joshua A. Phillian
Nancy L. Thompson, Dennis A. Thompson, Darrell L. Fulkman, Lisa M. Fulkman, Gary L. Fulkman and Glenda K. Fulkman to Collin E. Fulkman and Mollis J. Fulkman
Nancy L. Thompson, Dennis A. Thompson, Darrell L. Fulkman, Lisa M. Fulkman, Gary L. Fulkman and Glenda K. Fulkman to Crystalaire Farm FLP
Nancy L. Thompson, Dennis A. Thompson, Darrell L. Fulkman, Lisa M. Fulkman, Gary L. Fulkman and Glenda K. Fulkman to Darrell L. Fulkman and Lisa M. Fulkman
Mirko Zejak to Lusa M. Middendorf and Joseph J. Middendorf
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est and Reynold J. Johnjulio to Elizabeth Johnjulio and Elizabeth Johnjullio
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Renee Marie Johnjulio
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Jack L. Long Jr. and Cathy L. Long to Jack L. Long Jr.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Daniel J. Pauline and Courtney Pauline to Margaret A. Hobrat Suppa and Margaret A. Hobrat Suppa
Patrick J. Wallington and Tammy Wallington to Michael S. Cvetkovich and Jamie L. Svetkovich
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Sandra Wigton to Patty Ann Wigton
UNION TOWNSHIP
Dawn M. Piroli, Dawn N. Ayers and Joseph Piroli to Donald J. Lusby
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to William J. Passerrello
Frank Peiffer and Patricia H. Peiffer to Andrew D. Nelko and Tanya Nelko
Gary E. Class and Cynthia Glass to Timmy A. Glass and Brenda L. Glass
Cynthia Donofrio Cusick and Cynthia Donofrio Cusick to Linda M. Cypher and William R. Cypher
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Joseph A. Cimperman to Eric Bradly Christy
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Robert J. Cwynar and Wanda A. Cwynar Est to Tammie L. Eversole
David J. Phillippi and Patti L. Phillippi to Marsha R. Brown and Scott M. Lewis
Frank Ottaviani Est and Dennis Ottaviani to Dennis Ottaviani
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
William P. Lugalia, Lois V. Lugalia and Lois B. Ligaila to Jeffrey K. Huff and Laurel Huff
Brian K. Derrick and Angel Derrick to Anthony M. Derrick
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Jennifer K. Berendt and Jennifer L. Agnew to Jennifer L. Agnew and Dale T. Agnew III
James Cintani Est and James L. Cintani Est to William Cintani Trustee and Cintani James Allen Testamentary Trust
Second Ward
Karen Britton to Frank Matuke Jr. and Colleen Mae Mature
James Ritorto Trustee, Carole Ritorto Trustee, Ritorto James Joint Living Trust and Ritorto Carole Joint Living Trust to KB Properties Group LLC
Floyd R. Williams and Sharon Williams to Sharon Williams
Fourth Ward
Frank Ottaviani Est and Dennis Ottaviani to Dennis Ottaviani
Fifth Ward
Stacey P. Meehan and Wm Jeffrey Meehan to Lucas Sickafuse
Kenneth E. Bleakney Est to Carl E. Bleakney and Roxanne R. Bleakney
BESSEMER
Alexis Quinones, Louis Quinones, John B. Veterano and Sheryl Veterano to Raymond McConnell and Kathryn McConnell
ENON VALLEY
Vincent A. Guandolo Jr. and Lori Ann Guandolo to Thomas G. Fannie Jr.
