NEW CASTLE

First Ward

CCQ LLC to Matt DeSalvo

Thomas F. Jacob to Diane Coury Jacob to Ginny M. Jacob

Second Ward

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. to SRJA Investments LLC

Lynn Matthews to Lynn Matthews and Elonzo Matthews

Gemma C. Coulter and Stephen L. Coulter to Investming Properties LLC

Jeffrey R. DeMarco to US Bank NA Trustee and Structured Asset Securities Corp Mortgage Pass through certificates Serues 2007 TC1

Charles J. Funk and Cristina E. Funk to Carles C. Tarbox

Gregg V. Jaskolka and Terri Grimmett to Gregg V. Jaskolka

US Bank Trust NA Trustee, US Bank National Trustee and Tiki Series III Trust to S C Park Lane II LLC

Third Ward

Angelo A. Gionocchi, Adam C. Gionocchi and Denise Gionocchi to ACP Property Holdings LLC

Fourth Ward

Amee K. Boughter to Investming Properties LLC

Judy Ann Cracraft to Edward Dietrich and Bonnie Dietrich

Fifth Ward

Margaret M. Mills Est to Janet M. Clause and Earl J. Mills Jr.

Sixth Ward

Through the Valley Foundation Inc. to M S Asset Recovery LLC

JLO Investments LLC to MS Asset Recovery LLC

Eighth Ward

Adam C. Ginocchi and Denise Ginocchi to ACP Property Holdings LLC

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Michael R. Mason to Michael D. Mason and Rebecca S. Mason

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Daniel R. Palucci Est to Shawn Steven Barrett and Madyson Kay Thompson

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

John E. Barker, Karen Michele Barker and Karen M. Barker to John E. Barker Trustee, Karen M. Barker Trustee and Barker Family Trust

Laura J. Richards and Randall E. Richards to Matthew Finney and A. Krystal Rattigan

Fulena Realty LLC to D M Property Holdings LLC

Reed Oil Co. Inc. to Danielle H. Fehres

Harry B. Caravaggio III and Marc A. Caravaggio to Marc A. Caravaggio

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Pamela W. Peters Trustee and Peters Pamela W. Revocable Trust to Richard S. McConnell and Theresa M. McConnell

Paul E. Henry, Jean E. Henry, Gary W. Henry and Lori Henry to Dale W. Henry

Frank Parry and Donna J. Parry to Gerianne Klepfer

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Laurie L. Kotuby, Laurie A. Reed and Donald E. Reed to Jack F. Ruth and Kelly Ruth

Matthew Bishop and Teresa Bishop to Joseph S. Sabolchick and Heather L. Curtaccio

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Bruce A. Book and Donald W. Book to Bruce A. Book

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Jorja A. Fobes to Mark E. Phillian, Kimberly L. Phillian, Brandon M. Phillian and Joshua A. Phillian

Nancy L. Thompson, Dennis A. Thompson, Darrell L. Fulkman, Lisa M. Fulkman, Gary L. Fulkman and Glenda K. Fulkman to Collin E. Fulkman and Mollis J. Fulkman

Nancy L. Thompson, Dennis A. Thompson, Darrell L. Fulkman, Lisa M. Fulkman, Gary L. Fulkman and Glenda K. Fulkman to Crystalaire Farm FLP

Nancy L. Thompson, Dennis A. Thompson, Darrell L. Fulkman, Lisa M. Fulkman, Gary L. Fulkman and Glenda K. Fulkman to Darrell L. Fulkman and Lisa M. Fulkman

Mirko Zejak to Lusa M. Middendorf and Joseph J. Middendorf

Reynold J. Johnjulio Est and Reynold J. Johnjulio to Elizabeth Johnjulio and Elizabeth Johnjullio

Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Renee Marie Johnjulio

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Jack L. Long Jr. and Cathy L. Long to Jack L. Long Jr.

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Daniel J. Pauline and Courtney Pauline to Margaret A. Hobrat Suppa and Margaret A. Hobrat Suppa

Patrick J. Wallington and Tammy Wallington to Michael S. Cvetkovich and Jamie L. Svetkovich

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Sandra Wigton to Patty Ann Wigton

UNION TOWNSHIP

Dawn M. Piroli, Dawn N. Ayers and Joseph Piroli to Donald J. Lusby

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to William J. Passerrello

Frank Peiffer and Patricia H. Peiffer to Andrew D. Nelko and Tanya Nelko

Gary E. Class and Cynthia Glass to Timmy A. Glass and Brenda L. Glass

Cynthia Donofrio Cusick and Cynthia Donofrio Cusick to Linda M. Cypher and William R. Cypher

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Joseph A. Cimperman to Eric Bradly Christy

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Robert J. Cwynar and Wanda A. Cwynar Est to Tammie L. Eversole

David J. Phillippi and Patti L. Phillippi to Marsha R. Brown and Scott M. Lewis

Frank Ottaviani Est and Dennis Ottaviani to Dennis Ottaviani

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

William P. Lugalia, Lois V. Lugalia and Lois B. Ligaila to Jeffrey K. Huff and Laurel Huff

Brian K. Derrick and Angel Derrick to Anthony M. Derrick

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Jennifer K. Berendt and Jennifer L. Agnew to Jennifer L. Agnew and Dale T. Agnew III

James Cintani Est and James L. Cintani Est to William Cintani Trustee and Cintani James Allen Testamentary Trust

Second Ward

Karen Britton to Frank Matuke Jr. and Colleen Mae Mature

James Ritorto Trustee, Carole Ritorto Trustee, Ritorto James Joint Living Trust and Ritorto Carole Joint Living Trust to KB Properties Group LLC

Floyd R. Williams and Sharon Williams to Sharon Williams

Fourth Ward

Frank Ottaviani Est and Dennis Ottaviani to Dennis Ottaviani

Fifth Ward

Stacey P. Meehan and Wm Jeffrey Meehan to Lucas Sickafuse

Kenneth E. Bleakney Est to Carl E. Bleakney and Roxanne R. Bleakney

BESSEMER

Alexis Quinones, Louis Quinones, John B. Veterano and Sheryl Veterano to Raymond McConnell and Kathryn McConnell

ENON VALLEY

Vincent A. Guandolo Jr. and Lori Ann Guandolo to Thomas G. Fannie Jr.

