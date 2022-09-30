SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger

Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger

Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger

Thomas Fabich to Thomas Fabich and Cynthia E. Fabich

Mary L. Jacobs to Daniel P. Jacobs

Bruce E. Peterson and Kimberly A. Peterson to Dakota Platt and Elizabeth Platt

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Popco LP and Pro BlendManagement LLC General Partner to SWD MC LLC

Popco LP and Pro BlendManagement LLC General Partner to SWD MC LLC

Sally Herold to David Herold

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Joseph Cappatt, Joseph J. Cappat, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W. Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.

Joseph Cappatt, Joseph J. Cappat, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W. Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.

Joseph Cappatt, Joseph J. Cappat, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W. Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.

Farrose LLC to Joshua M. King and Dawn L. King to Christina M. Burrows

Gayle Stillwagonand Donald E. Stillwagon to Gayle Stillwagon

UNION TOWNSHIP

Nellie Wilson to Michael Gates

Joshua W. Charlier to Tressa Chester and Joseph Chester

Robertine Phenicie to Maria A. Baird and Heather L. Baird{

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Howard Albert Simmons and Nickolette Simmons to Dalton J. Nevin

Dan Fitzgibbons and Rita A. Fitzgibbons to Rachael Morabito and Kurtis Schotsch

PA Prospects LLC to Jacob L. Hilliard

Mark C. Baldelli, Lorri L. Baldelli, Joseph D. Delisio, Lyndi J. Delisio, Lyndi J. Young and Dana L. Delisio to George H. Evans and Terry A. Evans

ELLPORT

Sherri L. Maine to William S. Maine

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

George L. Plunkard and Carol L. Plunkard to Karen E. Chapman and Margaret E. Dorsey

Second Ward

Travis C. Baur to Tiffany Sharketti

Fourth Ward

Rico Lucy and Amie Jo Lucy to Roberta Lynn Page and Jill Willson

Constance A. Sudano to Victor V. Sharek and Denise M. Sharek

Caleb Childs, Breanna Childs and Breanna Addessi to Brittany Nicole Jones

Caleb Childs, Breanna Childs and Breanna Addessi to Brittany Nicole Jones

Caleb Childs, Breanna Childs and Breanna Addessi to Brittany Nicole Jones{

Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church of USA to Brianna Viccari

Renee L. Pitrelli to Randall M. VanHorn

Renee L. Pitrelli to Randall M. VanHorn

Renee L. Pitrelli to Randall M. VanHorn

Renee L. Pitrelli to Randall M. VanHorn

Renee L. Pitrelli to Randall M. VanHorn

Renee L. Pitrelli to Randall M. VanHorn

Gary Marsano and Sylvia A. Marsano to David M. Fritsch

Fifth Ward

Carl E. Bleakney and Roxanne R. Bleakney to Renee L. Pitrelliu

Smith Richard J. Jr. Declaration of Trust and Rod A. Smith Trustee to James Adam Brown and Shannon K. Brown

Richard Kyser and Beulah Mae Kyser to Ivey Joe Reynolds

Nicole Hudson and Nicole Lust to Matthew P. Doerr

Jill Haben Lippold and Thomas Lippold to Jonathan E. Finley

Donna J. Pertile to Cheryl A. Mittler, Lena R. Mendrick, James J. Pertile and Richard W. Pertile

John Buano and Phyllis J. Visconte to Like New Properties LLC

Timothy W. Stevenson and Susan C. Stevenson to Andrew R. Valentino and Kaitlyn E. Thornley

Timothy W. Stevenson and Susan C. Stevenson to Andrew R. Valentino and Kaitlyn E. Thornley

NEW BEAVER

Barbara Ann Mallary and John Mallary to Misingwa Land Trust

Joyce A. Myers to Sean L. Myers

NEW WILMINGTON

Elizabeth Adele Ayers, Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch, Daniel W. Danch Jr. And Elizabeth A. Danch Ayres to Brian K. Derrick

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Paul C. Lidak Est to Brian Pagley and Matthew DeCaprio

Paul C. Lidak Est to Brian Pagley and Matthew DeCaprio

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.