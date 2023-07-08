NEW CASTLE
Second Ward
Steven G Weintraub Trustee, Sidney S Weintraub Trustee & Weintraub Living Trust to Jeffrey Schmid
Olde Library Office Complex Partnership to Human Services Center
Edward J McTaggart Trustee, Monica L McTaggart Trustee, McTaggart Edward & Monica Living Trust, McTaggart Edward Living Trust & McTaggart Monica Living Trust to Robert J Wertz & Elaine Wertz
Robert J Troutman & Lara Troutman to Kasjia D Latham
Joseph J Mercurio to 343 Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC & Three Hundred Forty Three Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC
Terry L Weidner to Todd Parks
Third Ward
Lauren M Whiteside & Enmer Compain to David H Owens & Tawnya L Owens
Jessica F Phillips, Daniel D Phillips Jr & Jessica F Schultz to Brock Garver
Nancy J Houk EST to Rhonda Curiale & Douglas Houk
Matty Viggiano to Tiffany Viggiano
Justin C McDanel to Jacob E Myers
Kylee M Bruno, Kylee M French & Brian French to J C M Property Holdings LLC
Lu Ann Kelly to Joseph E Kelly, Thomas J Kelly & Shawn M Kelly
DON Enterprises Inc to John Carroll & Debra Curry Carroll
Clara Perretti & Rosemary Lesniak
Fourth Ward
CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman
Ian Freeman to Emerson Properties LLC
Maria L Brightshue to Presley Ornelas & Cecilia Ornelas
New Castle Area School District, New Castle School District of & New Castle School District to Disability Options Network
Joan C Snyder to Carrie Maticic
Raymond Ornelas & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Blue Raven Oil LLC & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County
William M Mayer Jr EST, William Martin Mayer Jr EST, Robert Carl Johnson, Robert C Johnson, Kenneth W Johnson, Kathleen Johnson Burt & Ronald Stanley Burt to Barbara A Ferrucci
Christina A Graner & Christina Ann Swartz to Stevielyn Smith
Redwood Investments Inc to Redwood Investments Inc
Ella Simmons to Patricia Murray
Michael D Fitzharris & Susan M Fitzharris to Fitzhariss Dennis Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzhariss Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzharris Michael Dennis & Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Michael Dennis Fitzharris Trustee & Susan Fitzharris Trustee
Chabad Lubavitch of Weston Inc, Mendel Spalter & Yehudis Spalter to Logan Mooers
Mary Lou Cook to Linda M Cook
Driz LLC & Drizz LLC to Jean Robert Derisme
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Juan Urena & Magaly Fernandez Urena
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Faye McLafferty & Michael McLafferty
T O W D Point Mortgage Trust 2019 1, U S Bank NA Trustee & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to Rene Ornelas
Thomas J Klingensmith to Stacy L Klingensmith
Fifth Ward
Howard L Miller to Clarence Zook
Khalid Chatta, Khalid P Chatta to Khalid P Chatta Trustee, Fozia Chatta Trustee to Chatta Living Trust
Ian Freeman to MSC Enterprises LLC
Samuel A Flora Jr & Erika Flora to Christopher M Gibson
Fischost Properties LLC to Michelle Heemer
Gary J Temperato & Judith A Temperato to Ryan S Temperato
Jason Ruffley & Joyce Ruffley to Jason Ruffley
Jerome S Armstrong, Chadria D Goggins & Chadria Armstrong to Sherry A Block
Sixth Ward
Saints Properties LLC to Left Coast LLC & Eye of Needle LLC
Walter Wendall Hallman & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co
MS Asset Recovery LLC to Johnson Crunkleton Real Estate LLC & Crunkleton Johnson Real Estate LLC
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Deborah A Currie
Seventh Ward
Sharon Tommelleo to Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal
CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman
Sharon Tommelleo to QRS Global LLC
Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal & Robert Regal to Advantage PA Properties LLC
Ian Freeman to Sunsetarch Properties LLC
Gerald Cangey, Debra Cangey & Leanne M Cangey to Samuel Fuller & Diane Rudy
William Zarlingo & Beth A Simari Zarlingo to Peter Klingensmith
Eighth Ward
Bevan Family Limited Partnership & Lowe Development LLC to Jemmell Clark
NEW WILMINGTON
Robert A Latta & Karen A Latta to Ethan A Pagley
Mistretta Building Partnership, Mistretta T David Partner & Mistretta Leola E Partner to Alyce Marcotuli & Adele Marcotuli
Joseph N Canciello, Nicole J Canciello & Nicole J Parish to Joseph Canciello & Nicole J Canciello
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Sandra E Chandler to Heather E Chandler & Megan S Monstwil
Nathan Paul Young EST & Nathan P Young EST to Jamie L Young
Penny Anderson to Keystone Properties For America LLC
Robert Covert & Joyce Lukac to Robert Covert
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Sandy Jones to Jonathan McIlvenny & Kaitlyn McIlvenny
Thomas D McClymonds & Margaret McClymonds to Travis A Kroner
William H Grant EST, Cynthia L Grant, April Lindner, Charles Grant & Candice Grant to Cynthia L Grant
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Lisa Macklin, Jason Macklin, Joseph Kollar, Martin Kollar IV, Jacqueline Kollar & Robert Kollar to Abraham A Yoder & Sally Ann Yoder
James L Goodge EST & James L Goodge Jr EST to Julia M Goodge
Salvatore P Rosile to Jason Gadsby
William M Beck & Beverly J Beck to Matthew G Forrester & Lucy Forrester
Tim Bobosky & Hazel Bobosky to David Ziegler Jr & Anne M Ziegler
