NEW CASTLE

Second Ward

Steven G Weintraub Trustee, Sidney S Weintraub Trustee & Weintraub Living Trust to Jeffrey Schmid

Olde Library Office Complex Partnership to Human Services Center

Edward J McTaggart Trustee, Monica L McTaggart Trustee, McTaggart Edward & Monica Living Trust, McTaggart Edward Living Trust & McTaggart Monica Living Trust to Robert J Wertz & Elaine Wertz

Robert J Troutman & Lara Troutman to Kasjia D Latham

Joseph J Mercurio to 343 Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC & Three Hundred Forty Three Laurel Blvd Holdings LLC

Terry L Weidner to Todd Parks

Third Ward

Lauren M Whiteside & Enmer Compain to David H Owens & Tawnya L Owens

Jessica F Phillips, Daniel D Phillips Jr & Jessica F Schultz to Brock Garver

Nancy J Houk EST to Rhonda Curiale & Douglas Houk

Matty Viggiano to Tiffany Viggiano

Justin C McDanel to Jacob E Myers

Kylee M Bruno, Kylee M French & Brian French to J C M Property Holdings LLC

Lu Ann Kelly to Joseph E Kelly, Thomas J Kelly & Shawn M Kelly

DON Enterprises Inc to John Carroll & Debra Curry Carroll

Clara Perretti & Rosemary Lesniak

Fourth Ward

CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman

Ian Freeman to Emerson Properties LLC

Maria L Brightshue to Presley Ornelas & Cecilia Ornelas

New Castle Area School District, New Castle School District of & New Castle School District to Disability Options Network

Joan C Snyder to Carrie Maticic

Raymond Ornelas & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Blue Raven Oil LLC & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County

William M Mayer Jr EST, William Martin Mayer Jr EST, Robert Carl Johnson, Robert C Johnson, Kenneth W Johnson, Kathleen Johnson Burt & Ronald Stanley Burt to Barbara A Ferrucci

Christina A Graner & Christina Ann Swartz to Stevielyn Smith

Redwood Investments Inc to Redwood Investments Inc

Ella Simmons to Patricia Murray

Michael D Fitzharris & Susan M Fitzharris to Fitzhariss Dennis Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzhariss Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Fitzharris Michael Dennis & Susan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Michael Dennis Fitzharris Trustee & Susan Fitzharris Trustee

Chabad Lubavitch of Weston Inc, Mendel Spalter & Yehudis Spalter to Logan Mooers

Mary Lou Cook to Linda M Cook

Driz LLC & Drizz LLC to Jean Robert Derisme

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Juan Urena & Magaly Fernandez Urena

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Faye McLafferty & Michael McLafferty

T O W D Point Mortgage Trust 2019 1, U S Bank NA Trustee & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to Rene Ornelas

Thomas J Klingensmith to Stacy L Klingensmith

Fifth Ward

Howard L Miller to Clarence Zook

Khalid Chatta, Khalid P Chatta to Khalid P Chatta Trustee, Fozia Chatta Trustee to Chatta Living Trust

Ian Freeman to MSC Enterprises LLC

Samuel A Flora Jr & Erika Flora to Christopher M Gibson

Fischost Properties LLC to Michelle Heemer

Gary J Temperato & Judith A Temperato to Ryan S Temperato

Jason Ruffley & Joyce Ruffley to Jason Ruffley

Jerome S Armstrong, Chadria D Goggins & Chadria Armstrong to Sherry A Block

Sixth Ward

Saints Properties LLC to Left Coast LLC & Eye of Needle LLC

Walter Wendall Hallman & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

Carol J Lichtenstein & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co

MS Asset Recovery LLC to Johnson Crunkleton Real Estate LLC & Crunkleton Johnson Real Estate LLC

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of & Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co to Deborah A Currie

Seventh Ward

Sharon Tommelleo to Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal

CLLR Properties LLC to Ian Freeman

Sharon Tommelleo to QRS Global LLC

Cheryl A Tommelleo Regal & Robert Regal to Advantage PA Properties LLC

Ian Freeman to Sunsetarch Properties LLC

Gerald Cangey, Debra Cangey & Leanne M Cangey to Samuel Fuller & Diane Rudy

William Zarlingo & Beth A Simari Zarlingo to Peter Klingensmith

Eighth Ward

Bevan Family Limited Partnership & Lowe Development LLC to Jemmell Clark

NEW WILMINGTON

Robert A Latta & Karen A Latta to Ethan A Pagley

Mistretta Building Partnership, Mistretta T David Partner & Mistretta Leola E Partner to Alyce Marcotuli & Adele Marcotuli

Joseph N Canciello, Nicole J Canciello & Nicole J Parish to Joseph Canciello & Nicole J Canciello

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Sandra E Chandler to Heather E Chandler & Megan S Monstwil

Nathan Paul Young EST & Nathan P Young EST to Jamie L Young

Penny Anderson to Keystone Properties For America LLC

Robert Covert & Joyce Lukac to Robert Covert

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Sandy Jones to Jonathan McIlvenny & Kaitlyn McIlvenny

Thomas D McClymonds & Margaret McClymonds to Travis A Kroner

William H Grant EST, Cynthia L Grant, April Lindner, Charles Grant & Candice Grant to Cynthia L Grant

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Lisa Macklin, Jason Macklin, Joseph Kollar, Martin Kollar IV, Jacqueline Kollar & Robert Kollar to Abraham A Yoder & Sally Ann Yoder

James L Goodge EST & James L Goodge Jr EST to Julia M Goodge

Salvatore P Rosile to Jason Gadsby

William M Beck & Beverly J Beck to Matthew G Forrester & Lucy Forrester

Tim Bobosky & Hazel Bobosky to David Ziegler Jr & Anne M Ziegler

