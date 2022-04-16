NEW CASTLE

Seventh Ward

Pauline A. Lalama to Mary R. Lalama

Pauline A. Lalama to Mary R. Lalama

U S Bank Trust National Association Trustee, U S Bank Trust NA Trustee and Town Point Master Funding Trust 2018 PM7 to Shawn Wheeler

Eighth Ward

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Group to Harry Omololu

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Matthew G. Orres and Jamie L. Orres to Courtney H. Herdt

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Steve Hastings to Steve Hastings and Amy L. DePew

Cecil J. Smock and Judy A. Smock to Brandon Martin

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Valley Site MHP LLC to Valley Site Edinburg MHP LLC

First National Bank of PA to 5396 LLVC, 5 3 9 6 LLC and Five Thousand Three Hundred Ninety Six

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Arsenio L. Hall to Branden J. Vasbinder and Courtney L. Fisher

Darren W. Schiable and Stephanie L. Schaible to Darren W. Schaible

Norma C. Vranjes to Jennifer Bortner

Laura A. Tropea to Dustin A. Bicehouse and Ashley Bicehouse

Fulena Realty LLC to Phyllis J. Nagy

William R. Cook Jr., William Richard Cook Jr. and Alicia Ann Cook to William Richard Cook Jr. and Alicia Ann Cook

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC

Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC

Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC

Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC

Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC

John R. Grinnen to Raymond Baker and Megan Baker

Robin L. Fazoli to Shane Finnin and Paige Bender

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Michael Schilling and Brigette Schilling to David M. Minerd and Aubri L. Minerd

Katelyn E. Shriver and Joseph M. Shriver to Sean A. Blattenberger

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

David George Firek and Teresa Jean Firek to David George Firek

Lardin Family Trust and Raymond S. Lardin Trustee to Raymond S. Lardin Trustee and Lardin Steven T. Special Needs Trust

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Rice Solutions LLC to Daniel Rice Jr.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Amy J. Hill and Lance D. Hill to Amy J. Hill

SHENANGO TOWNWSHIP

Ronald J. Hill Jr. and Jodi L. Hill to Anthony Charles Kulinski

Aubrianna N. McCormick, Aubrianna N. Taylor and Jesse McCormick to Aubrianna N. McCormick and Jesse McCormick

Vincent P. Dangelo and Sarah C. Dangelo to Deborah L. Rusonis and David Rusonis

Aaron Cangey Est and Aaron M. Cangey Est to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc.

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Dustin A. Bicehouse to Robert T. Ocasio and Annette L. Shaffer

Wesley A. Newton to Brandon Keith Streets and Brittney Jade Street

Richard Thomas and Marcie Thomas to Christopher Frew

Joyce E. Welsh and John Welsh to Tyler G. Radar and Sierra N. Dillaman

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Lawrence County Clerk of Courts to Dennis D. Fry

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Brandon E. Taylor

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Brandon E. Taylor

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Brandon E. Taylor

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Brandon E. Taylor

UNION TOWNSHIP

Mitchell P. Mingione to Taylor Lynn Carson

Mark J. Morelli and Michelle L. Morelli to Gina M. Richman and Thurrel R. Norman III

Matthew DeSalvo to Castle Home Investment Group LLC

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Thomas A. Hutchison and Leslie D. Hutchison to Thomas A. Hutchison and Leslie D. Hutchison

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Lloyd E. Kelly and Judith L. Kelly to Lori L. Kelly

Harry D. Altman and Deborah A. Altman to Charles R. Pollum and Amy Pollum

Anthony R. Cancellieri, Anthony R. Cancelleri Jr. and Cindy L. Cancelleri to Walter M. Gagric and Roxanne Gagric

Mark A. Smith and Connie Smith to Mark A. Smith and Connie Smith

St3even D. Ambroziak and Jamie Rae Hulick to Cody Hardy and Naomi Hardy

Robert L. Giancola and Christine Giancola to Giancola Family Trust, Robert L. Giancola Trustee and Christine Giancola Trustee

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to David L. Byler and Emma A. Byler

David L. Byler and Emma A. Byler to David L. Byler and Emma A. Byler

Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to Cody D. Gardner and Allie B. Gardner

Triicia L. Wadrose, Tricia L. Ruffo and Timothy John Ruffo to Tricia Leann Ruffo and Timothy John Ruffo

ELLPORT

Ted Kelosky and Linda Kelosky to DTA Home Services LLC

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Mark A. Recce and Debra L. Recce to Nicholas K. Pogozelec

Second Ward

Robert Giancola, Christine Giancola and Robert L. Giancola to Renee Giancola

Third Ward

John P. Stasick to Cheryl L. Tritt, Lee A. Zikeli and John P. Stasick Jr.

Cathy Marie Reid to Federal National Mortgage Assoc.

Joseph A. McCandless Est to Joseph Anderson and William Weller

Joseph A. McCandless Est to Joseph Anderson and William Weller

Fourth Ward

Sandra M. Monack Campbell, Sandra M. Monack Campbell and Thomas M. Campbell to Lisa L. Gagliano, Lorri L. Baldelli and Daniel T. Beatrice

Graceann L. Snyder to Caitlyn N. Houk

Jack Edward Kondrasuk and Judith Carol Kondrasuk to Dana M. Leech

Lorraine Buzzelli and Anthony J. Buzzelli to Jamie R. Hulick

Robert K. McDowell Est to James R. McDowell

Fifth Ward

Robert Kelly and Bertha Kelly to Morgan Ream and Tighlor DeCanio

Matthew Paul Bonosky and Jessica Nicole Bonosky to Khylinn Hayes

Gary E. Fox and Lisa M. Fox to William Ding Holdings LLC and Ding William Holdings LLC

NEW BEAVER

David Freschcorn and Pamela Freschcorn to Brandon D. Freschccorn

WAMPUM

Jeffrey B. Steffler and Shirley Steffler to Sarah Brown

