NEW CASTLE
Seventh Ward
Pauline A. Lalama to Mary R. Lalama
U S Bank Trust National Association Trustee, U S Bank Trust NA Trustee and Town Point Master Funding Trust 2018 PM7 to Shawn Wheeler
Eighth Ward
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Group to Harry Omololu
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Matthew G. Orres and Jamie L. Orres to Courtney H. Herdt
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Steve Hastings to Steve Hastings and Amy L. DePew
Cecil J. Smock and Judy A. Smock to Brandon Martin
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Valley Site MHP LLC to Valley Site Edinburg MHP LLC
First National Bank of PA to 5396 LLVC, 5 3 9 6 LLC and Five Thousand Three Hundred Ninety Six
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Arsenio L. Hall to Branden J. Vasbinder and Courtney L. Fisher
Darren W. Schiable and Stephanie L. Schaible to Darren W. Schaible
Norma C. Vranjes to Jennifer Bortner
Laura A. Tropea to Dustin A. Bicehouse and Ashley Bicehouse
Fulena Realty LLC to Phyllis J. Nagy
William R. Cook Jr., William Richard Cook Jr. and Alicia Ann Cook to William Richard Cook Jr. and Alicia Ann Cook
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC
Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC
Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC
Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC
Edward G. Byers and Carol A. Byers to Byers Farm LLC
John R. Grinnen to Raymond Baker and Megan Baker
Robin L. Fazoli to Shane Finnin and Paige Bender
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Michael Schilling and Brigette Schilling to David M. Minerd and Aubri L. Minerd
Katelyn E. Shriver and Joseph M. Shriver to Sean A. Blattenberger
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
David George Firek and Teresa Jean Firek to David George Firek
Lardin Family Trust and Raymond S. Lardin Trustee to Raymond S. Lardin Trustee and Lardin Steven T. Special Needs Trust
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Rice Solutions LLC to Daniel Rice Jr.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Amy J. Hill and Lance D. Hill to Amy J. Hill
SHENANGO TOWNWSHIP
Ronald J. Hill Jr. and Jodi L. Hill to Anthony Charles Kulinski
Aubrianna N. McCormick, Aubrianna N. Taylor and Jesse McCormick to Aubrianna N. McCormick and Jesse McCormick
Vincent P. Dangelo and Sarah C. Dangelo to Deborah L. Rusonis and David Rusonis
Aaron Cangey Est and Aaron M. Cangey Est to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc.
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Dustin A. Bicehouse to Robert T. Ocasio and Annette L. Shaffer
Wesley A. Newton to Brandon Keith Streets and Brittney Jade Street
Richard Thomas and Marcie Thomas to Christopher Frew
Joyce E. Welsh and John Welsh to Tyler G. Radar and Sierra N. Dillaman
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Lawrence County Clerk of Courts to Dennis D. Fry
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Brandon E. Taylor
UNION TOWNSHIP
Mitchell P. Mingione to Taylor Lynn Carson
Mark J. Morelli and Michelle L. Morelli to Gina M. Richman and Thurrel R. Norman III
Matthew DeSalvo to Castle Home Investment Group LLC
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Thomas A. Hutchison and Leslie D. Hutchison to Thomas A. Hutchison and Leslie D. Hutchison
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Lloyd E. Kelly and Judith L. Kelly to Lori L. Kelly
Harry D. Altman and Deborah A. Altman to Charles R. Pollum and Amy Pollum
Anthony R. Cancellieri, Anthony R. Cancelleri Jr. and Cindy L. Cancelleri to Walter M. Gagric and Roxanne Gagric
Mark A. Smith and Connie Smith to Mark A. Smith and Connie Smith
St3even D. Ambroziak and Jamie Rae Hulick to Cody Hardy and Naomi Hardy
Robert L. Giancola and Christine Giancola to Giancola Family Trust, Robert L. Giancola Trustee and Christine Giancola Trustee
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to David L. Byler and Emma A. Byler
David L. Byler and Emma A. Byler to David L. Byler and Emma A. Byler
Wilson Real Estate Holdings LLC to Cody D. Gardner and Allie B. Gardner
Triicia L. Wadrose, Tricia L. Ruffo and Timothy John Ruffo to Tricia Leann Ruffo and Timothy John Ruffo
ELLPORT
Ted Kelosky and Linda Kelosky to DTA Home Services LLC
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Mark A. Recce and Debra L. Recce to Nicholas K. Pogozelec
Second Ward
Robert Giancola, Christine Giancola and Robert L. Giancola to Renee Giancola
Third Ward
John P. Stasick to Cheryl L. Tritt, Lee A. Zikeli and John P. Stasick Jr.
Cathy Marie Reid to Federal National Mortgage Assoc.
Joseph A. McCandless Est to Joseph Anderson and William Weller
Fourth Ward
Sandra M. Monack Campbell, Sandra M. Monack Campbell and Thomas M. Campbell to Lisa L. Gagliano, Lorri L. Baldelli and Daniel T. Beatrice
Graceann L. Snyder to Caitlyn N. Houk
Jack Edward Kondrasuk and Judith Carol Kondrasuk to Dana M. Leech
Lorraine Buzzelli and Anthony J. Buzzelli to Jamie R. Hulick
Robert K. McDowell Est to James R. McDowell
Fifth Ward
Robert Kelly and Bertha Kelly to Morgan Ream and Tighlor DeCanio
Matthew Paul Bonosky and Jessica Nicole Bonosky to Khylinn Hayes
Gary E. Fox and Lisa M. Fox to William Ding Holdings LLC and Ding William Holdings LLC
NEW BEAVER
David Freschcorn and Pamela Freschcorn to Brandon D. Freschccorn
WAMPUM
Jeffrey B. Steffler and Shirley Steffler to Sarah Brown
