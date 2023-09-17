PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Charles F Burkey II & Margaret A Burkey to Edward B Schiebel, Carrie List & Megan List
David R Pearson II to Justin Gilmore
Jeffrey G Dietz, Christine S Dietz & Jessica Lee Dietz to Brittany S Dietz
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Annaliese Pisor, Nicholas S Pisor, Benjamin T Pisor & Kayla Visor to Annaliese Pisor
David J Snyder & Brenda L Snyder to William M Blakley & Stacey Lee Kaltenbaugh
Christopher J Cox to Kevin Jacob Simpson
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Michael W Mackievich to Mary Lou Mackievich & Michael W Mackievich
Amber M Wacikowski, Amber M Kingman & Nicholas S Kingman to Ronald L McKee Jr & Renee M Verdi
Ettore A Gagliardo & Mildred R Gagliardo to James F Franchi & Diana M Franchi
John F Gabriel EST & John Francis Gabriel EST to Mark D Brown & Sonya R Brown
Linda L Crans to Michael G Crans & Matthew A Crans
Bryan E Thompson, Cheryl Thompson & Cheryl A Thompson to Bryan E Thompson Trustee, Cheryl A Thompson Trustee & Thompson Family Trust
Sandra Porada to Deanne Petrangeli
Kevin P Talvo to John D Devite & Brookelynn P Devite
Caleb Leroy Temple Trustee, Temple Caleb Leroy Revocable Living Trust, Temple Marcia K Revocable Living Trust & Temple Caleb Leroy & Marcia K Revocable Living Trust to Crystal M Dye & Donald W Wilson Jr.
Tamra Marshall & David Micco Jr to Diamond Lake Property Investments
Dean Q Hancox EST to Chelsea A Michael & Marjorie Pearl Hancox
Daniel A Depaolo II & Shelly J Depaolo to Geno D Stone
Roxann J Pandos & Roxanne J Pandos to Vincent J Albertini & Sarah M Albertini
Jean E Montgomery to Melissa S Petrovitch
Carol Ann Lutz, Carol Ann Dambach & James A Dambach Jr to Richard A Lutz
Colin M Zedreck & Erin M Zedreck to Suzan Jones & James Eason
Dorothy Jean Moyer EST, Dorothy Moyer EST, Dorothy J Moyer, Dorothy J Irvin, James Robert Irvine, Cathy Jo Filer & Cathy J Filer to Gabrielle Smith
Thomas J Genareo, John R Genareo & Delores M Genareo to Melissa D Genareo
Geraldine A Kerr & Dans Mobile Home Park LLC to 354 Broadway LLC & Three Hundred Fiftyfour Broadway LLC
Daniel Rodich to Sean Patrick Ramsey & Madison S Ramsey
John R Zbiegien to Patricia D Mook
Martha J Uber, Earl W Hennon EST, Violet E Hennon EST & Nancy J Uber to David Freshcorn & Pamela Freshcorn
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Chris Gray & Erica Gray to Michael Phillip Deegan
Chad Andrew Borcz & Amanda R Borcz to Simmons Susan L Trust
Susan L Simmons Trustee & Simmons Susan L Trust to Chad Andrew Borcz & Amanda R Borcz
Susan L Simmons Trustee & Simmons Susan L Trust to Simmons Susan L Trust
Willis D Shook III to Shook Willis D III LLC
Theodore W Gilson, Theodore R Gilson & Linda D Gilson to Theodore W Gilson & Linda D Gilson
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH
David E Wilson Jr to Dorothy Mille Linn
Betty L Vanasky EST & Betty Lou Vanasky EST to George E Vanasky
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
M 2 Lief Properties LLC to Staci Watkins & Edwin Richard McLaren
Dorothy Presnar to Michael A Baka & Seungmin Baka
Claudia L Johnston to Jeremy L Gibson
UNION TOWNSHIP
Yvonne M Joseph & Huntington National Bank to R K M Group Inc.
Mark J Egbert & Emily M Egbert to Patricia Harvan Peiffer, Frank Peiffer & Wallace Albert Pfeiffer
Thomas M Riggans & Margaret J Riggans to Kayla Shearer & Jami Shearer
Tiffany C Barber, Tiffany C Jones & Matthew R Barber to Tiffany C Barber & Matthew R Barber
Francis Paladino & Marilynn Paladino to Francis Paladino & Marilynn Paladino
Ronald L Tomon to Michael C Tomon, Gregory D Tomon, Ronald L Tomon Jr & Rachel C Tomon Vein
Thomas James Burk EST, Dawn L Rendes, Dennis James Burk, Jean Ann Burk, Jo A Burk & Shawn Wesley Burk to Shelby Lyn Ryhal & Anna Forkey
Amanda J Tucker & Larry J Livingston Jr to Jessica Whitaker
Richard D Singer & Sandra L Singer to Daniel D Singer & Dennis L Singer
David Ralph White & Vanessa W White to Everett R Holler
Eugene Gabriel to Richard Hugh Jamison & Linda Susan Jamison
Betty Jane Novak to Betty Jane Novak
Nicholas Krowchena to David J Galazia, Joseph V Galazia, Maria R Fortin, Barbara J Harper, Nancy J Grissett, Judith J Leslie & Janis J Benedick
William R Kastner, Susan Kastner, Cheryl J Miskell & Raymond Miskell to William R Kastner & Susan Kastner
James D Connerly EST to J B G Real Estate Holding LLC
Frances L Davidson to J B G Real Estate Holding LLC
Donald P Pitzer & Diann L Pitzer to Marissa Heaney
WAMPUM
Wampum Borough to Helal Arafa & Lori Arafa
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Robert J Hall EST, Robert James Hall Sr & Robert J Hall Sr to Pamela J McConnell & Wesley D Strickler
Christian D Dickinson & Gabrielle Dickinson to William Scott Snyder
William Scott Snyder to William Scott Snyder & Wyatt A Snyder
Aws Nusire & Raja Nusire to Anthony L Kingsley
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
John O Goebel Sr to John O Goebel Jr & James R Goebel
John Goebel & John O Goebel Sr to James R Goebel & Jodi L Goebel
Earl Perrine & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Rocco Ierino
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Luke A Sciulli to 315 Maidenblush Drive LLC & Three Hundred Fifteen Maidenblush Drive LLC
Kimberlee K Christofferson, Robert W Killmer, Holly J Killmer, Kathryn K Demedal & Robert Demedal to Sean S Christofferson & Carissa L Christofferson
William M Hazen & Judith L Hazen to Barbara B Taylor & Jeffery J Taylor
