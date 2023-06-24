PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Nicholas Krowchena to Beck & Some Old Guys LLC

United Presbyterian Church of New Bedford, Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Hopewell Presbyterian Church of New Bedford, Hopewell Cemetery, Deer Creek Cemetery and New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church to New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church

Eric Paul Whiting EST to PTV 1237 LLC

Harold L Heaberlin Jr and Rebecca A Heaberlin to Frankie M Riggs and Michael L Riggs III

Charles F Burkey II and Margaret A Burkey to James D Fitzgerald and Cindy M Fitzgerald

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Robert E Papp and Mary C Papp to Bobbie Sue Lefebvre

Daniel V Miksza EST to Jacob D Miksza and Emily A Miksza

Thorealty LLC to Frank B Taylor Engineering Inc.

Cedar Acres Cunningham Mobile Home Park, Cunningham Mobile Home Park Inc and Cedar Acres to M 3 Properties PA LLC

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Kenneth B Cole and Susan J Cole to Kenneth B Cole and Susan J Cole

Huntington National Bank to Stephen G Reduga Jr

David L Dougherty and Laura A Dougherty to David Lawrence Dougherty

David Lawrence Dougherty to David Lawrence Dougherty

David L. Dougherty and Laura A Dougherty to David Anthony Dougherty

Jeffrey A Bame to David Kightlinger and Patricia Kightlinger

James R Hill and Cynthia A Hill to James R Hill and Cynthia A Hill

William L Hill Jr to Talvest Holdings LLC

Edith M Newtzie EST to Nicholas Newtzie III

Jerrod R Klingensmith to Jerrod R Klingensmith and Leah M Klingensmith

David Kineston to Daniel F Kineston and Tina Kineston

Bruce Koelliker to Pyramid Assets LLC

Randolph J Reese and Kerry H Reese to Jeremy R Barnhart and Jennifer L Barnhart

Rita Dado to Deborah Lynn Zimnoch, Cheryl Ann Zalis, Jodi Lynn Beckwith, Lori Ann Carbone and Todd Alan Carbone

Richard Michael Klein EST and David B Klein to Diana M Klein

Robert E Wolthers Jr and Joanne M Wolthers to Morgan Katherine Pyer

James W Pyer to Craig Francis Benson

Steven M Kerr EST to Marilyn N Anderson

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Sarah G Hoffman to Jennifer Sippel Baumgartner and Joseph Baumgartner IV

Robert J Williams, Melissa H Williams and Melissa A Williams to Robert J Williams and Melissa A Williams

Kimberly L Majors to Kimberly L Majors, Jerry Downs and Deborah Downs

Scott E Armagost to Scott E Armagost and Monica Armagost

Christopher M Gierlach to Money Source Inc.

Marion C Campbell EST, Marion C Cornelius EST and Earl Campbell to Sheila Lubert and Terry Cornelius

Sheila Lubert and Terry Cornelius to Terry W Cornelius and Debra J Cornelius

Donald A Kuzma and Barbara J Kuzma to Kuzma Family Protector Trust, Donald A Kuzma Trustee and Barbara J Kusma Trustee

Bryan K Hobel and Holly Hobel to Brandon Nuzzo

Richard A Jones to Michael S Moore and Deanna Lynn Moore

Madolane S Zydowicz, Daniel A Zydowicz and Mark Alan Zydowicz to Edward J Zajac and Heather M Zajac

Thomas C Swihart Jr EST to Rose Point Properties LP

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Ralph A Hour Jr and Patricia J Houk to Jerry A Houk, Shari A Houk and Marcie J Fuerschbach

Brian Pagley, Paul M Passerrello and Chelsea Marie Passerrello to Tracy Corradetti and Shawn Meskell

Shelby Murphy to Betty Carreras Pineda

Geary Rosta and Kimberly Rosta to Tarra K Holbrook

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Alan S Smiley and Somer Smiley to Somer Smiley

Barbara A Ferrucci to Sylvester S Ferrucci and Patricia L Ferrucci

Robin L Fischer and Robin L Gauselmann to Anthony M Fischer and Robin L Fischer

UNION TOWNSHIP

Mark Loucks and Mikiko Lourks to Vincent J Grecco Jr and Caroline Welch

David D Peebles to SMB Trust

Sonja White to Michael Panella Jr

Elaines Estates LP, MTM Investment Management Inc and General Partner to Heidi Lindsay and Christopher Lindsay

Sandra Kennedy EST to Aidan H Tarr

Maryann Pilch to Dawn M Piroli and Gregory P Pilch

Tracey Renee Bednar, Racey R Shultz and Aaron J Shultz to Jill Ann Krestel

Bonita L Courson, David Courson, Amy L Mastropietro, John Mastropietro and Patricia T Gonet to Dennis L Claroni

Bradley Hall Jr and Kayla Hall to William J Zarlingo and Gary W Zarlingo

Harbor Mobile Home Village & Terrace Sales Inc to M3 Properties PA LLC

Matthew Angelo and Melanie Johnson to Bonnie Vrabel

VOLANT

Talbot J Reiber and Kiersten L Reiber to Jennifer Wood

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Kirk James Hunt and Jennifer L Hunt to Reilly R Hilliard and Jesse L Hilliard

Lawrence A Manski and Darla Ruth Manski to Edward J Kimbrough and Elayne Kimbrough

Richard P Schook to Debra Recce and Mark Recce

Deloras M Fulkerson EST, Delora Mae Fulkerson EST to George A Gargasz Jr and Charlene N Gargasz

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Courtney Lynn Foreman to Rishel Properties LLC

Joseph T Taranto Jr EST to Joseph T Taranto III and Michael J Tarranto

Sharon K McQuiston to Sharon K McQuiston, Keith A McQuiston, Kirby S Huffman and Kevin L McQuiston

Sharon K McQuiston to Sharon K McQuiston, Keith A McQuiston, Kirby S Huffman and Kevin L McQuiston

Kathleen Lois Chill to Julie A Chill

Linda A Cole, R Joseph Knechtel and Dongmei Lin to Martin Charle Lowrey

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Scott M Esposito, Annmarie Esposito and Anne Marie Esposito to Robert Rich and Joanna Rich

