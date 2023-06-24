PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Krowchena to Beck & Some Old Guys LLC
United Presbyterian Church of New Bedford, Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Hopewell Presbyterian Church of New Bedford, Hopewell Cemetery, Deer Creek Cemetery and New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church to New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Eric Paul Whiting EST to PTV 1237 LLC
Harold L Heaberlin Jr and Rebecca A Heaberlin to Frankie M Riggs and Michael L Riggs III
Charles F Burkey II and Margaret A Burkey to James D Fitzgerald and Cindy M Fitzgerald
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Robert E Papp and Mary C Papp to Bobbie Sue Lefebvre
Daniel V Miksza EST to Jacob D Miksza and Emily A Miksza
Thorealty LLC to Frank B Taylor Engineering Inc.
Cedar Acres Cunningham Mobile Home Park, Cunningham Mobile Home Park Inc and Cedar Acres to M 3 Properties PA LLC
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Kenneth B Cole and Susan J Cole to Kenneth B Cole and Susan J Cole
Huntington National Bank to Stephen G Reduga Jr
David L Dougherty and Laura A Dougherty to David Lawrence Dougherty
David Lawrence Dougherty to David Lawrence Dougherty
David L. Dougherty and Laura A Dougherty to David Anthony Dougherty
Jeffrey A Bame to David Kightlinger and Patricia Kightlinger
James R Hill and Cynthia A Hill to James R Hill and Cynthia A Hill
William L Hill Jr to Talvest Holdings LLC
Edith M Newtzie EST to Nicholas Newtzie III
Jerrod R Klingensmith to Jerrod R Klingensmith and Leah M Klingensmith
David Kineston to Daniel F Kineston and Tina Kineston
Bruce Koelliker to Pyramid Assets LLC
Randolph J Reese and Kerry H Reese to Jeremy R Barnhart and Jennifer L Barnhart
Rita Dado to Deborah Lynn Zimnoch, Cheryl Ann Zalis, Jodi Lynn Beckwith, Lori Ann Carbone and Todd Alan Carbone
Richard Michael Klein EST and David B Klein to Diana M Klein
Robert E Wolthers Jr and Joanne M Wolthers to Morgan Katherine Pyer
James W Pyer to Craig Francis Benson
Steven M Kerr EST to Marilyn N Anderson
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Sarah G Hoffman to Jennifer Sippel Baumgartner and Joseph Baumgartner IV
Robert J Williams, Melissa H Williams and Melissa A Williams to Robert J Williams and Melissa A Williams
Kimberly L Majors to Kimberly L Majors, Jerry Downs and Deborah Downs
Scott E Armagost to Scott E Armagost and Monica Armagost
Christopher M Gierlach to Money Source Inc.
Marion C Campbell EST, Marion C Cornelius EST and Earl Campbell to Sheila Lubert and Terry Cornelius
Sheila Lubert and Terry Cornelius to Terry W Cornelius and Debra J Cornelius
Donald A Kuzma and Barbara J Kuzma to Kuzma Family Protector Trust, Donald A Kuzma Trustee and Barbara J Kusma Trustee
Bryan K Hobel and Holly Hobel to Brandon Nuzzo
Richard A Jones to Michael S Moore and Deanna Lynn Moore
Madolane S Zydowicz, Daniel A Zydowicz and Mark Alan Zydowicz to Edward J Zajac and Heather M Zajac
Thomas C Swihart Jr EST to Rose Point Properties LP
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Ralph A Hour Jr and Patricia J Houk to Jerry A Houk, Shari A Houk and Marcie J Fuerschbach
Brian Pagley, Paul M Passerrello and Chelsea Marie Passerrello to Tracy Corradetti and Shawn Meskell
Shelby Murphy to Betty Carreras Pineda
Geary Rosta and Kimberly Rosta to Tarra K Holbrook
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Alan S Smiley and Somer Smiley to Somer Smiley
Barbara A Ferrucci to Sylvester S Ferrucci and Patricia L Ferrucci
Robin L Fischer and Robin L Gauselmann to Anthony M Fischer and Robin L Fischer
UNION TOWNSHIP
Mark Loucks and Mikiko Lourks to Vincent J Grecco Jr and Caroline Welch
David D Peebles to SMB Trust
Sonja White to Michael Panella Jr
Elaines Estates LP, MTM Investment Management Inc and General Partner to Heidi Lindsay and Christopher Lindsay
Sandra Kennedy EST to Aidan H Tarr
Maryann Pilch to Dawn M Piroli and Gregory P Pilch
Tracey Renee Bednar, Racey R Shultz and Aaron J Shultz to Jill Ann Krestel
Bonita L Courson, David Courson, Amy L Mastropietro, John Mastropietro and Patricia T Gonet to Dennis L Claroni
Bradley Hall Jr and Kayla Hall to William J Zarlingo and Gary W Zarlingo
Harbor Mobile Home Village & Terrace Sales Inc to M3 Properties PA LLC
Matthew Angelo and Melanie Johnson to Bonnie Vrabel
VOLANT
Talbot J Reiber and Kiersten L Reiber to Jennifer Wood
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Kirk James Hunt and Jennifer L Hunt to Reilly R Hilliard and Jesse L Hilliard
Lawrence A Manski and Darla Ruth Manski to Edward J Kimbrough and Elayne Kimbrough
Richard P Schook to Debra Recce and Mark Recce
Deloras M Fulkerson EST, Delora Mae Fulkerson EST to George A Gargasz Jr and Charlene N Gargasz
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Courtney Lynn Foreman to Rishel Properties LLC
Joseph T Taranto Jr EST to Joseph T Taranto III and Michael J Tarranto
Sharon K McQuiston to Sharon K McQuiston, Keith A McQuiston, Kirby S Huffman and Kevin L McQuiston
Kathleen Lois Chill to Julie A Chill
Linda A Cole, R Joseph Knechtel and Dongmei Lin to Martin Charle Lowrey
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Scott M Esposito, Annmarie Esposito and Anne Marie Esposito to Robert Rich and Joanna Rich
