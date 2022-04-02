NEW WILMINGTON

Robert A. Pitzer and Nancy L. Pitzer to Matthew T. Dogan, Ryan G. Dogan and Zachary J/ Stafford

Laurie A. McElrath to Debra R. Sanchez and Cesareo Sanchez

Blackwell Barbara A. Revocable Living Triust, Sarah E. Blackwell Trustee and Barbara A. Blackwell Est to Sarah E. Blackwell and Jose Ramon Malagon Aznar

ELLWOOD CITY

Third Ward

Debra J. Veiock, Albert T. Veiock, Alyssa R. Chambers and Jennifer J. Cornely

Franzi Louis V. Revocable Living Trust Agreement and Louis V. Franzi Trustee to John P. Stasick

David K. Prinkey, Jennifer M. Prinkey and Jennifer Prinkey to Jennifer M. Prinkey

Terri L. Yoho to Pittsburgh Circle Properties LLC

Fourth Ward

Susan M. Boots Jr. to Desanzo Properties LLC

Daniel T. Godinich, Jessica L. Zeise and Jessica L. Godinich to Casey Kuny

Janna McKeough to Jorrdyn Hallowich

John Disher, Anne Baldelli and Ann Disher to Steven M. Persing II

Gregory C. Young and Patricia A. Young to Logan J. Deluca and Emily E. George

Fifth Ward

Vicki L. McDanel and Michael T. McDanel to Rachel R. Young

James E. Reilly and Ginger R. Reilly to Jamie R. Wright and Chad E. Reilly

Carol M. MacDonald to Danielle R. MacDonald, Jill N. Daufen and Courtney J. MacDonald

Judith L. McDowell Est to Kevin W. Kuhn

John H. McClymonds to John H. McClymonds and Shannon D. McClymonds

Ashleigh Triplett and Jason P. Triplett to Robert A. Morgan, Robert Morgan and Alexis T. Morgan

Look At My Homes LLC to Chad K. Mariotti and Miranda M. Modro

Helen Greenberg to Taylor A. Prosyanitsky

Brian Reiser and Shelly J. Reiser to Michael S. Myers and Shanna Myers

Ronald Prokovich Est and Jeffery D. Prokovich to Patricia Boots

James Howard Oberfeitinger, Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger and Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger to James Howard Oberfeitinger Trustee, Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger Trustee and Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger Trustee.

Lonnie L. Currie to Kayla M. Book

Kristin Swab and Dan Swab to Daniel M. Hink and Ashley E. Hink

Daniel Hink, Ashley Hink and Ashley Gilbert to Wayne L. Hall III

Susan M. Bell and Susan M. Carothers to Lacey M. Reed and Maxx B. Reed

NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Patrick M. McGuire to Zachary Taylor

Second Ward

Justin D. Painter and Heather M. Painter to AGI Media LLC

Fast Foprard Wealth LLC and Fastforward Wealth LLC to Casey Sparber

Investmint Properties LLC to Kane Property Holdings Inc. and Lauren Beckett

Lisa Meyers to Jackie L Meyers Jr.

Rishel Properties LLC to LaBruzzo Properties New Castle LLC

Third Ward

Lois Ritter, Vernon Ritter, Terri Lois Ritter and Geprge Vernon Ritter to Terri Lois Ritter and Geprge Vernon Ritter

Fourth Ward

SWAP Real Estate Holdings LLC and S W A P Real Estate Holdings LLC to Nancy Jahns

Dean A. Barnhart and Lisa P. Barnhart to Tamara Tamika Layton

Mary Ann Richards to Thomas Joseph Stephenson and Karen Stephenson

David C. Lee and Ruth A. Lee to Preach Jesus Ministries Inc.

Adela E. Perez amd Maddie Development LLC

Fifth Ward

Melissa M. Porada and Melissa M. Carney to Investmint Properties LLC

Sixth Ward

Washington 517 Realty Trust to J L O Investments LLC

Seventh Ward

Nicholas J. Maiorano, Diane Maiorano, Michael A. Palladino, Roseann C. Palladino and Michael A. Palladino Jr.

Anthony R. Fontana Jr. and Mora Family Revocable Living Trust to Mountain Assets LLC

Brian K. Pagley to Alexander Pagley Jr.

Pro Air Estates LLC to Jordan Shropshire

Rachel Jasen to Pro Air Estates LLC

Eighth Ward

Brian K. Pagley to Alexander Pagley Jr.

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Timothy W. Womer and Barbara J. Womer to John E. Braatz and Mary E. Braatz

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Gary M. Beichner and Deborah S. Beichner to Gary M. Beichner and Deborah S. Beichner

Walter S. Powell Sr. Est to Lysa Neely and Robert Eric Montgomery

Jodi Ann Rizzilli Est, Jodi A. Rizzilli Est, Ralph T. Henry, Joyce A. Henry and Linda M. Stoops to Mark A. Russo and Janice E. Russo

Gary M. Marsano and Sylvia A. Marsano to Alison C. Friday

Gregory S. DeMatteo and Lori A. DeMatteo to Robert J. Nittinger and Viirgina J. Nittinger

R & K Partners LP and Del Signore Kay J. General Partner to Thomas Finley

Thomas Finley and Kelly C. Finley to Jennifer M. Martello

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Betty J. Sager Est to James V. Sager and Cindy L. Sager

Joseph J.Arena Jr. and Sandra M. Arena to Marian J. Ohlin

Vern E. Kurtz Sr., Mary Jane Kurtz and Mary Jane Kurt to John S. Mastrantuoni and Billie Jo S. Mastrantuoni

