NEW WILMINGTON
Robert A. Pitzer and Nancy L. Pitzer to Matthew T. Dogan, Ryan G. Dogan and Zachary J/ Stafford
Laurie A. McElrath to Debra R. Sanchez and Cesareo Sanchez
Blackwell Barbara A. Revocable Living Triust, Sarah E. Blackwell Trustee and Barbara A. Blackwell Est to Sarah E. Blackwell and Jose Ramon Malagon Aznar
ELLWOOD CITY
Third Ward
Debra J. Veiock, Albert T. Veiock, Alyssa R. Chambers and Jennifer J. Cornely
Franzi Louis V. Revocable Living Trust Agreement and Louis V. Franzi Trustee to John P. Stasick
David K. Prinkey, Jennifer M. Prinkey and Jennifer Prinkey to Jennifer M. Prinkey
Terri L. Yoho to Pittsburgh Circle Properties LLC
Fourth Ward
Susan M. Boots Jr. to Desanzo Properties LLC
Daniel T. Godinich, Jessica L. Zeise and Jessica L. Godinich to Casey Kuny
Janna McKeough to Jorrdyn Hallowich
John Disher, Anne Baldelli and Ann Disher to Steven M. Persing II
Gregory C. Young and Patricia A. Young to Logan J. Deluca and Emily E. George
Fifth Ward
Vicki L. McDanel and Michael T. McDanel to Rachel R. Young
James E. Reilly and Ginger R. Reilly to Jamie R. Wright and Chad E. Reilly
Carol M. MacDonald to Danielle R. MacDonald, Jill N. Daufen and Courtney J. MacDonald
Judith L. McDowell Est to Kevin W. Kuhn
John H. McClymonds to John H. McClymonds and Shannon D. McClymonds
Ashleigh Triplett and Jason P. Triplett to Robert A. Morgan, Robert Morgan and Alexis T. Morgan
Look At My Homes LLC to Chad K. Mariotti and Miranda M. Modro
Helen Greenberg to Taylor A. Prosyanitsky
Brian Reiser and Shelly J. Reiser to Michael S. Myers and Shanna Myers
Ronald Prokovich Est and Jeffery D. Prokovich to Patricia Boots
James Howard Oberfeitinger, Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger and Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger to James Howard Oberfeitinger Trustee, Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger Trustee and Scarlet Blazin Oberfeitinger Trustee.
Lonnie L. Currie to Kayla M. Book
Kristin Swab and Dan Swab to Daniel M. Hink and Ashley E. Hink
Daniel Hink, Ashley Hink and Ashley Gilbert to Wayne L. Hall III
Susan M. Bell and Susan M. Carothers to Lacey M. Reed and Maxx B. Reed
NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Patrick M. McGuire to Zachary Taylor
Second Ward
Justin D. Painter and Heather M. Painter to AGI Media LLC
Fast Foprard Wealth LLC and Fastforward Wealth LLC to Casey Sparber
Investmint Properties LLC to Kane Property Holdings Inc. and Lauren Beckett
Lisa Meyers to Jackie L Meyers Jr.
Rishel Properties LLC to LaBruzzo Properties New Castle LLC
Third Ward
Lois Ritter, Vernon Ritter, Terri Lois Ritter and Geprge Vernon Ritter to Terri Lois Ritter and Geprge Vernon Ritter
Fourth Ward
SWAP Real Estate Holdings LLC and S W A P Real Estate Holdings LLC to Nancy Jahns
Dean A. Barnhart and Lisa P. Barnhart to Tamara Tamika Layton
Mary Ann Richards to Thomas Joseph Stephenson and Karen Stephenson
David C. Lee and Ruth A. Lee to Preach Jesus Ministries Inc.
Adela E. Perez amd Maddie Development LLC
Fifth Ward
Melissa M. Porada and Melissa M. Carney to Investmint Properties LLC
Sixth Ward
Washington 517 Realty Trust to J L O Investments LLC
Seventh Ward
Nicholas J. Maiorano, Diane Maiorano, Michael A. Palladino, Roseann C. Palladino and Michael A. Palladino Jr.
Anthony R. Fontana Jr. and Mora Family Revocable Living Trust to Mountain Assets LLC
Brian K. Pagley to Alexander Pagley Jr.
Pro Air Estates LLC to Jordan Shropshire
Rachel Jasen to Pro Air Estates LLC
Eighth Ward
Brian K. Pagley to Alexander Pagley Jr.
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Timothy W. Womer and Barbara J. Womer to John E. Braatz and Mary E. Braatz
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Gary M. Beichner and Deborah S. Beichner to Gary M. Beichner and Deborah S. Beichner
Walter S. Powell Sr. Est to Lysa Neely and Robert Eric Montgomery
Jodi Ann Rizzilli Est, Jodi A. Rizzilli Est, Ralph T. Henry, Joyce A. Henry and Linda M. Stoops to Mark A. Russo and Janice E. Russo
Gary M. Marsano and Sylvia A. Marsano to Alison C. Friday
Gregory S. DeMatteo and Lori A. DeMatteo to Robert J. Nittinger and Viirgina J. Nittinger
R & K Partners LP and Del Signore Kay J. General Partner to Thomas Finley
Thomas Finley and Kelly C. Finley to Jennifer M. Martello
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Betty J. Sager Est to James V. Sager and Cindy L. Sager
Joseph J.Arena Jr. and Sandra M. Arena to Marian J. Ohlin
Vern E. Kurtz Sr., Mary Jane Kurtz and Mary Jane Kurt to John S. Mastrantuoni and Billie Jo S. Mastrantuoni
