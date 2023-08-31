NEW CASTLE

Second Ward

Janet Anne Nielsen & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Barbara A Davies & Robert N Davies

Daresse Henderson, Armella Henderson & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Michael M Afesi

Caitlyn Windhorst to Jarod Butler

Brandon M Guntrum & Kristi A Guntrum to Christal A Marker & Gary C Hood

Jason A Wagner & Jo Ann Wagner to Rho No Properties Limited Partnership

Third Ward

Charles Pettit & Sheryl E Pettit to Walter W Lane Sr & Linda C Lane

Agnes R Rooks EST to Mountain View Real Estate LLC

Derek J Marmo & Joyce Marmo to Mary McNatt

Cornell Richard Charles Jr & Skylar Charles to Beverly L McFarland & Samantha L McFarland

Reignbrook 3 LLC to B&R Group LLC

Vincent Austin to Betsy Blackston

Taylor A Garee & Divali Ariel Yepezjacome to Phillip S Viggiano

Keith Ryan Trimble to N E K LLC

Joseph Yarzebinski & Adela M Yarzebinski

Fourth Ward

Aaron J Bame & Huntington National Bank to Deborah J Genareo

US Bank NA Trustee, Bank of America NA Trustee, Lasalle Bank NA Trustee, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2007 1 & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to Syeeda A Sheik

Richard Maiella to Darla Ann Malley & Michael Vogan

Bernice S Egnozzi Trustee & Egnozzi Revocable Trust to Suvi Realty One LLC & S U V I Realty One LLC

Edward W Miloszewski EST to Deborah Miloszewski

JD Realty Trust & John Albano Trustee to 219 Holdings LLC & Two Hundred Nineteen Holdings LLC

Joshua R Craig & Chrystle Fox to John Tom Witherspoon Jr

Federal Home Loan Morgage Corp to Connie A Gaytan

Doug McKibben to Colleen Lydon

Guy C Laurenza & Barbara L Laurenza to Guy C Laurenza Trustee, Barbara L Laurenza Trustee & Laurenza Family Trust

John Christopher Miles & Sherry Lynn Miles to Sherry Lynn Miles

John R McCandless & Melissa M Isacco to John R McCandless

Kenneth Torsello, Beverly Torsello & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Argyle Properties LLC

Rolaunda C Johnson & Lloyd Maurice Johnson Sr to Zachariah Charles Ryhal & Sherene Marie Pierce

Connie A Gaytan to Pagley Enterprises LLC

Dominick A Depinto & Michelle L Depinto to Michelle L Depinto

Cody Vincent Varano to J C M Property Holdings LLC

Fifth Ward

Camilla J Crawford & Northwest Bank to Northwest Bank

Jason Casteel to Juan Carlos Roig Vazquez & Kenyiria Enith Collazo Lopez

Edmondo Deli & Edmond Deli to Maria L McIltrot

Kathy L Boblin to Jonathan Allan Bennett & Lydia Ruth Rambo

Douglas E Mangino & Lisa M Mangino to Lisa M Mangino

Sixth Ward

Mark W Bowser, Krista L Bowser & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Urban Commonwealth CDC

Stewardship Fund LP & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Urban Commonwealth CDC

Kathleen C Capenos & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Paul Maldonado

Lauretta L Norris to 405 Burke LLC & Four Hundred Five Burke LLC

Seventh Ward

William Shaw to Tierra Cook & Thomas Wall

Lisa Marie Rylott, Lisa Marie Seidler & B Scott Seidler to Jacob John Wilson

Kristy S Burns EST to Danielle McGrady

Raymond E Mazzanti, Ray Mazzanti, Raymond Edward Mazzanti Jr & Ray Mazzanti Jr to M S P Properties of PA LP

Carmelita M Smith & Carmelita Smith to M S P Properties of PA

John J. Albano to S D E Enterprises LLC

Shawn Michael Bulisco & Leeann Marie Bulisco to Jessica L Komoroski

Tammy Mcanlis to Zachary Mcanlis

Eighth Ward

Derek Marmo & Joyce Marmo to 5 M Group 8 LLC & 5 M Group Eight LLC

Jeremy Chisholm to Dominick Mullins

Beth Ann Grundy to Tyler E Altmire

Bryan Hobel & Holly Hobel to G R J Capital Ventures LLC

NEW WILMINGTON

Margaret L McKinley EST to R K R Market Apartments LLC

Julie A Mohr, Julie L Mohr Brown & Prentiss JJ Brown to Julie L Mohr Brown & Prentiss J J Brown

Barry Mackinnon, Margaret M Strella & Margaret M Mackinnon to Csaba Vass Gal & Tara L Vass Gal

Carol G Davidson & Carol G Jones to Luke A White & Casey L White

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

John S Mastrantuoni & Billie Jo S Mastrantuoni to Vern E Kurtz Jr & Rudi L Kurtz

Ronnie Guptill & Amy Guptill to Nicholas Bertschman & Abbigale Bertschman

Edward L Weber & Shirley A Weber to Nathan Barczyk & Maria Nicole Barczyk

Tamayia M Pitts & Antonio Pitts to Matthew D Carter

Lawrence J Rich III, Nicole M Rich, Michael L Rich, Aislynn Rich, Lauren J Sterle, Mark Sterle, Melanie Boling & Christopher Boling to Lawrence J Rich & Nicole M Rich

Richard D Sallmen Jr to Scott McCombie & Nicole McCombie

Billie J Richman Brown, Billie J Richman, Richard C Brown & Billie J Richman Brown to Tiffany M Edwards & Justin Edwards

JJK Real Estate Holdings LLC to J J K Real Estate Holdings LLC

Anita E Ryhal to Anita E Ryhal & David P Ryhal

Paul E McDowell EST & Paul McDowell EST to Suzanne C McDowell

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Dean H Heckathorn, Michael Dean Heckathorn & Michael D Heckathorn to Matthew D Jewell

Sandra M Rodgers to Sandra M Rodgers & Kobe M Emery

Richardson Family Trust, Diane L Richardson Trustee & Diane L Heasley Trustee to Diane L Richardson

Richardson Family Trust, Diane L Richardson Trustee & Diane L Heasley Trustee to Jay B Richardson

Richardson Family Trust, Diane L Richardson Trustee & Diane L Heasley Trustee to Kathleen S Richardson

PERRY TOWNSHIP

William C Christie & Alison D Christie to Nathan D Christie & Emily A Christie

James E Wright to Ellwood City Glass Co

Victor A Italiano & Raylene J Italiano to Robert Alexander Presnar

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Anthony Baguette & Mary Ann Baguette to Peter M Wagner & Christine R Wagner

Charles F Burkey II & Margaret A Burkey to Edward B Schiebel, Carrie List & Megan List

David R Pearson II to Justin Gilmore

Jeffrey G Dietz, Christine S Dietz & Jessica Lee Dietz to Brittany S Dietz

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Annaliese Pisor, Nicholas S Pisor, Benjamin T Pisor & Kayla Visor to Annaliese Pisor

David J Snyder & Brenda L Snyder to William M Blakley & Stacey Lee Kaltenbaugh

Christopher J Cox to Kevin Jacob Simpson

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Michael W Mackievich to Mary Lou Mackievich & Michael W Mackievich

Amber M Wacikowski, Amber M Kingman & Nicholas S Kingman to Ronald L McKee Jr & Renee M Verdi

Ettore A Gagliardo & Mildred R Gagliardo to James F Franchi & Diana M Franchi

John F Gabriel EST & John Francis Gabriel EST to Mark D Brown & Sonya R Brown

Linda L Crans to Michael G Crans & Matthew A Crans

Bryan E Thompson, Cheryl Thompson & Cheryl A Thompson to Bryan E Thompson Trustee, Cheryl A Thompson Trustee & Thompson Family Trust

Sandra Porada to Deanne Petrangeli

Kevin P Talvo to John D Devite & Brookelynn P Devite

Caleb Leroy Temple Trustee, Temple Caleb Leroy Revocable Living Trust, Temple Marcia K Revocable Living Trust & Temple Caleb Leroy & Marcia K Revocable Living Trust to Crystal M Dye & Donald W Wilson Jr.

Tamra Marshall & David Micco Jr to Diamond Lake Property Investments

Dean Q Hancox EST to Chelsea A Michael & Marjorie Pearl Hancox

Daniel A Depaolo II & Shelly J Depaolo to Geno D Stone

Roxann J Pandos & Roxanne J Pandos to Vincent J Albertini & Sarah M Albertini

Jean E Montgomery to Melissa S Petrovitch

Carol Ann Lutz, Carol Ann Dambach & James A Dambach Jr to Richard A Lutz

Colin M Zedreck & Erin M Zedreck to Suzan Jones & James Eason

Dorothy Jean Moyer EST, Dorothy Moyer EST, Dorothy J Moyer, Dorothy J Irvin, James Robert Irvine, Cathy Jo Filer & Cathy J Filer to Gabrielle Smith

Dorothy Jean Moyer EST, Dorothy Moyer EST, Dorothy J Moyer, Dorothy J Irvin, James Robert Irvine, Cathy Jo Filer & Cathy J Filer to Gabrielle Smith

Thomas J Genareo, John R Genareo & Delores M Genareo to Melissa D Genareo

Geraldine A Kerr & Dans Mobile Home Park LLC to 354 Broadway LLC & Three Hundred Fiftyfour Broadway LLC

Daniel Rodich to Sean Patrick Ramsey & Madison S Ramsey

John R Zbiegien to Patricia D Mook

Martha J Uber, Earl W Hennon EST, Violet E Hennon EST & Nancy J Uber to David Freshcorn & Pamela Freshcorn

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Chris Gray & Erica Gray to Michael Phillip Deegan

Chad Andrew Borcz & Amanda R Borcz to Simmons Susan L Trust

Susan L Simmons Trustee & Simmons Susan L Trust to Chad Andrew Borcz & Amanda R Borcz

Susan L Simmons Trustee & Simmons Susan L Trust to Simmons Susan L Trust

Willis D Shook III to Shook Willis D III LLC

Theodore W Gilson, Theodore R Gilson & Linda D Gilson to Theodore W Gilson & Linda D Gilson

SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH

David E Wilson Jr to Dorothy Mille Linn

Betty L Vanasky EST & Betty Lou Vanasky EST to George E Vanasky

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

M 2 Lief Properties LLC to Staci Watkins & Edwin Richard McLaren

Dorothy Presnar to Michael A Baka & Seungmin Baka

Claudia L Johnston to Jeremy L Gibson

UNION TOWNSHIP

Yvonne M Joseph & Huntington National Bank to R K M Group Inc.

Mark J Egbert & Emily M Egbert to Patricia Harvan Peiffer, Frank Peiffer & Wallace Albert Pfeiffer

Thomas M Riggans & Margaret J Riggans to Kayla Shearer & Jami Shearer

Tiffany C Barber, Tiffany C Jones & Matthew R Barber to Tiffany C Barber & Matthew R Barber

Francis Paladino & Marilynn Paladino to Francis Paladino & Marilynn Paladino

Ronald L Tomon to Michael C Tomon, Gregory D Tomon, Ronald L Tomon Jr & Rachel C Tomon Vein

Thomas James Burk EST, Dawn L Rendes, Dennis James Burk, Jean Ann Burk, Jo A Burk & Shawn Wesley Burk to Shelby Lyn Ryhal & Anna Forkey

Amanda J Tucker & Larry J Livingston Jr to Jessica Whitaker

Richard D Singer & Sandra L Singer to Daniel D Singer & Dennis L Singer

David Ralph White & Vanessa W White to Everett R Holler

Eugene Gabriel to Richard Hugh Jamison & Linda Susan Jamison

Betty Jane Novak to Betty Jane Novak

Nicholas Krowchena to David J Galazia, Joseph V Galazia, Maria R Fortin, Barbara J Harper, Nancy J Grissett, Judith J Leslie & Janis J Benedick

William R Kastner, Susan Kastner, Cheryl J Miskell & Raymond Miskell to William R Kastner & Susan Kastner

James D Connerly EST to J B G Real Estate Holding LLC

Frances L Davidson to J B G Real Estate Holding LLC

Donald P Pitzer & Diann L Pitzer to Marissa Heaney

WAMPUM

Wampum Borough to Helal Arafa & Lori Arafa

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Robert J Hall EST, Robert James Hall Sr & Robert J Hall Sr to Pamela J McConnell & Wesley D Strickler

Christian D Dickinson & Gabrielle Dickinson to William Scott Snyder

William Scott Snyder to William Scott Snyder & Wyatt A Snyder

Aws Nusire & Raja Nusire to Anthony L Kingsley

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

John O Goebel Sr to John O Goebel Jr & James R Goebel

John Goebel & John O Goebel Sr to James R Goebel & Jodi L Goebel

Earl Perrine & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Rocco Ierino

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Luke A Sciulli to 315 Maidenblush Drive LLC & Three Hundred Fifteen Maidenblush Drive LLC

Kimberlee K Christofferson, Robert W Killmer, Holly J Killmer, Kathryn K Demedal & Robert Demedal to Sean S Christofferson & Carissa L Christofferson

William M Hazen & Judith L Hazen to Barbara B Taylor & Jeffery J Taylor

