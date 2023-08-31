NEW CASTLE
Second Ward
Janet Anne Nielsen & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Barbara A Davies & Robert N Davies
Daresse Henderson, Armella Henderson & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Michael M Afesi
Caitlyn Windhorst to Jarod Butler
Brandon M Guntrum & Kristi A Guntrum to Christal A Marker & Gary C Hood
Jason A Wagner & Jo Ann Wagner to Rho No Properties Limited Partnership
Third Ward
Charles Pettit & Sheryl E Pettit to Walter W Lane Sr & Linda C Lane
Agnes R Rooks EST to Mountain View Real Estate LLC
Derek J Marmo & Joyce Marmo to Mary McNatt
Cornell Richard Charles Jr & Skylar Charles to Beverly L McFarland & Samantha L McFarland
Reignbrook 3 LLC to B&R Group LLC
Vincent Austin to Betsy Blackston
Taylor A Garee & Divali Ariel Yepezjacome to Phillip S Viggiano
Keith Ryan Trimble to N E K LLC
Joseph Yarzebinski & Adela M Yarzebinski
Fourth Ward
Aaron J Bame & Huntington National Bank to Deborah J Genareo
US Bank NA Trustee, Bank of America NA Trustee, Lasalle Bank NA Trustee, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2007 1 & U S Bank National Assoc Trustee to Syeeda A Sheik
Richard Maiella to Darla Ann Malley & Michael Vogan
Bernice S Egnozzi Trustee & Egnozzi Revocable Trust to Suvi Realty One LLC & S U V I Realty One LLC
Edward W Miloszewski EST to Deborah Miloszewski
JD Realty Trust & John Albano Trustee to 219 Holdings LLC & Two Hundred Nineteen Holdings LLC
Joshua R Craig & Chrystle Fox to John Tom Witherspoon Jr
Federal Home Loan Morgage Corp to Connie A Gaytan
Doug McKibben to Colleen Lydon
Guy C Laurenza & Barbara L Laurenza to Guy C Laurenza Trustee, Barbara L Laurenza Trustee & Laurenza Family Trust
John Christopher Miles & Sherry Lynn Miles to Sherry Lynn Miles
John R McCandless & Melissa M Isacco to John R McCandless
Kenneth Torsello, Beverly Torsello & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Argyle Properties LLC
Rolaunda C Johnson & Lloyd Maurice Johnson Sr to Zachariah Charles Ryhal & Sherene Marie Pierce
Connie A Gaytan to Pagley Enterprises LLC
Dominick A Depinto & Michelle L Depinto to Michelle L Depinto
Cody Vincent Varano to J C M Property Holdings LLC
Fifth Ward
Camilla J Crawford & Northwest Bank to Northwest Bank
Jason Casteel to Juan Carlos Roig Vazquez & Kenyiria Enith Collazo Lopez
Edmondo Deli & Edmond Deli to Maria L McIltrot
Kathy L Boblin to Jonathan Allan Bennett & Lydia Ruth Rambo
Douglas E Mangino & Lisa M Mangino to Lisa M Mangino
Sixth Ward
Mark W Bowser, Krista L Bowser & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Urban Commonwealth CDC
Stewardship Fund LP & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Urban Commonwealth CDC
Kathleen C Capenos & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Paul Maldonado
Lauretta L Norris to 405 Burke LLC & Four Hundred Five Burke LLC
Seventh Ward
William Shaw to Tierra Cook & Thomas Wall
Lisa Marie Rylott, Lisa Marie Seidler & B Scott Seidler to Jacob John Wilson
Kristy S Burns EST to Danielle McGrady
Raymond E Mazzanti, Ray Mazzanti, Raymond Edward Mazzanti Jr & Ray Mazzanti Jr to M S P Properties of PA LP
Carmelita M Smith & Carmelita Smith to M S P Properties of PA
John J. Albano to S D E Enterprises LLC
Shawn Michael Bulisco & Leeann Marie Bulisco to Jessica L Komoroski
Tammy Mcanlis to Zachary Mcanlis
Eighth Ward
Derek Marmo & Joyce Marmo to 5 M Group 8 LLC & 5 M Group Eight LLC
Jeremy Chisholm to Dominick Mullins
Beth Ann Grundy to Tyler E Altmire
Bryan Hobel & Holly Hobel to G R J Capital Ventures LLC
NEW WILMINGTON
Margaret L McKinley EST to R K R Market Apartments LLC
Julie A Mohr, Julie L Mohr Brown & Prentiss JJ Brown to Julie L Mohr Brown & Prentiss J J Brown
Barry Mackinnon, Margaret M Strella & Margaret M Mackinnon to Csaba Vass Gal & Tara L Vass Gal
Carol G Davidson & Carol G Jones to Luke A White & Casey L White
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
John S Mastrantuoni & Billie Jo S Mastrantuoni to Vern E Kurtz Jr & Rudi L Kurtz
Ronnie Guptill & Amy Guptill to Nicholas Bertschman & Abbigale Bertschman
Edward L Weber & Shirley A Weber to Nathan Barczyk & Maria Nicole Barczyk
Tamayia M Pitts & Antonio Pitts to Matthew D Carter
Lawrence J Rich III, Nicole M Rich, Michael L Rich, Aislynn Rich, Lauren J Sterle, Mark Sterle, Melanie Boling & Christopher Boling to Lawrence J Rich & Nicole M Rich
Richard D Sallmen Jr to Scott McCombie & Nicole McCombie
Billie J Richman Brown, Billie J Richman, Richard C Brown & Billie J Richman Brown to Tiffany M Edwards & Justin Edwards
JJK Real Estate Holdings LLC to J J K Real Estate Holdings LLC
Anita E Ryhal to Anita E Ryhal & David P Ryhal
Paul E McDowell EST & Paul McDowell EST to Suzanne C McDowell
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Dean H Heckathorn, Michael Dean Heckathorn & Michael D Heckathorn to Matthew D Jewell
Sandra M Rodgers to Sandra M Rodgers & Kobe M Emery
Richardson Family Trust, Diane L Richardson Trustee & Diane L Heasley Trustee to Diane L Richardson
Richardson Family Trust, Diane L Richardson Trustee & Diane L Heasley Trustee to Jay B Richardson
Richardson Family Trust, Diane L Richardson Trustee & Diane L Heasley Trustee to Kathleen S Richardson
PERRY TOWNSHIP
William C Christie & Alison D Christie to Nathan D Christie & Emily A Christie
James E Wright to Ellwood City Glass Co
Victor A Italiano & Raylene J Italiano to Robert Alexander Presnar
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Anthony Baguette & Mary Ann Baguette to Peter M Wagner & Christine R Wagner
Charles F Burkey II & Margaret A Burkey to Edward B Schiebel, Carrie List & Megan List
David R Pearson II to Justin Gilmore
Jeffrey G Dietz, Christine S Dietz & Jessica Lee Dietz to Brittany S Dietz
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Annaliese Pisor, Nicholas S Pisor, Benjamin T Pisor & Kayla Visor to Annaliese Pisor
David J Snyder & Brenda L Snyder to William M Blakley & Stacey Lee Kaltenbaugh
Christopher J Cox to Kevin Jacob Simpson
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Michael W Mackievich to Mary Lou Mackievich & Michael W Mackievich
Amber M Wacikowski, Amber M Kingman & Nicholas S Kingman to Ronald L McKee Jr & Renee M Verdi
Ettore A Gagliardo & Mildred R Gagliardo to James F Franchi & Diana M Franchi
John F Gabriel EST & John Francis Gabriel EST to Mark D Brown & Sonya R Brown
Linda L Crans to Michael G Crans & Matthew A Crans
Bryan E Thompson, Cheryl Thompson & Cheryl A Thompson to Bryan E Thompson Trustee, Cheryl A Thompson Trustee & Thompson Family Trust
Sandra Porada to Deanne Petrangeli
Kevin P Talvo to John D Devite & Brookelynn P Devite
Caleb Leroy Temple Trustee, Temple Caleb Leroy Revocable Living Trust, Temple Marcia K Revocable Living Trust & Temple Caleb Leroy & Marcia K Revocable Living Trust to Crystal M Dye & Donald W Wilson Jr.
Tamra Marshall & David Micco Jr to Diamond Lake Property Investments
Dean Q Hancox EST to Chelsea A Michael & Marjorie Pearl Hancox
Daniel A Depaolo II & Shelly J Depaolo to Geno D Stone
Roxann J Pandos & Roxanne J Pandos to Vincent J Albertini & Sarah M Albertini
Jean E Montgomery to Melissa S Petrovitch
Carol Ann Lutz, Carol Ann Dambach & James A Dambach Jr to Richard A Lutz
Colin M Zedreck & Erin M Zedreck to Suzan Jones & James Eason
Dorothy Jean Moyer EST, Dorothy Moyer EST, Dorothy J Moyer, Dorothy J Irvin, James Robert Irvine, Cathy Jo Filer & Cathy J Filer to Gabrielle Smith
Dorothy Jean Moyer EST, Dorothy Moyer EST, Dorothy J Moyer, Dorothy J Irvin, James Robert Irvine, Cathy Jo Filer & Cathy J Filer to Gabrielle Smith
Thomas J Genareo, John R Genareo & Delores M Genareo to Melissa D Genareo
Geraldine A Kerr & Dans Mobile Home Park LLC to 354 Broadway LLC & Three Hundred Fiftyfour Broadway LLC
Daniel Rodich to Sean Patrick Ramsey & Madison S Ramsey
John R Zbiegien to Patricia D Mook
Martha J Uber, Earl W Hennon EST, Violet E Hennon EST & Nancy J Uber to David Freshcorn & Pamela Freshcorn
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Chris Gray & Erica Gray to Michael Phillip Deegan
Chad Andrew Borcz & Amanda R Borcz to Simmons Susan L Trust
Susan L Simmons Trustee & Simmons Susan L Trust to Chad Andrew Borcz & Amanda R Borcz
Susan L Simmons Trustee & Simmons Susan L Trust to Simmons Susan L Trust
Willis D Shook III to Shook Willis D III LLC
Theodore W Gilson, Theodore R Gilson & Linda D Gilson to Theodore W Gilson & Linda D Gilson
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH
David E Wilson Jr to Dorothy Mille Linn
Betty L Vanasky EST & Betty Lou Vanasky EST to George E Vanasky
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
M 2 Lief Properties LLC to Staci Watkins & Edwin Richard McLaren
Dorothy Presnar to Michael A Baka & Seungmin Baka
Claudia L Johnston to Jeremy L Gibson
UNION TOWNSHIP
Yvonne M Joseph & Huntington National Bank to R K M Group Inc.
Mark J Egbert & Emily M Egbert to Patricia Harvan Peiffer, Frank Peiffer & Wallace Albert Pfeiffer
Thomas M Riggans & Margaret J Riggans to Kayla Shearer & Jami Shearer
Tiffany C Barber, Tiffany C Jones & Matthew R Barber to Tiffany C Barber & Matthew R Barber
Francis Paladino & Marilynn Paladino to Francis Paladino & Marilynn Paladino
Ronald L Tomon to Michael C Tomon, Gregory D Tomon, Ronald L Tomon Jr & Rachel C Tomon Vein
Thomas James Burk EST, Dawn L Rendes, Dennis James Burk, Jean Ann Burk, Jo A Burk & Shawn Wesley Burk to Shelby Lyn Ryhal & Anna Forkey
Amanda J Tucker & Larry J Livingston Jr to Jessica Whitaker
Richard D Singer & Sandra L Singer to Daniel D Singer & Dennis L Singer
David Ralph White & Vanessa W White to Everett R Holler
Eugene Gabriel to Richard Hugh Jamison & Linda Susan Jamison
Betty Jane Novak to Betty Jane Novak
Nicholas Krowchena to David J Galazia, Joseph V Galazia, Maria R Fortin, Barbara J Harper, Nancy J Grissett, Judith J Leslie & Janis J Benedick
William R Kastner, Susan Kastner, Cheryl J Miskell & Raymond Miskell to William R Kastner & Susan Kastner
James D Connerly EST to J B G Real Estate Holding LLC
Frances L Davidson to J B G Real Estate Holding LLC
Donald P Pitzer & Diann L Pitzer to Marissa Heaney
WAMPUM
Wampum Borough to Helal Arafa & Lori Arafa
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Robert J Hall EST, Robert James Hall Sr & Robert J Hall Sr to Pamela J McConnell & Wesley D Strickler
Christian D Dickinson & Gabrielle Dickinson to William Scott Snyder
William Scott Snyder to William Scott Snyder & Wyatt A Snyder
Aws Nusire & Raja Nusire to Anthony L Kingsley
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
John O Goebel Sr to John O Goebel Jr & James R Goebel
John Goebel & John O Goebel Sr to James R Goebel & Jodi L Goebel
Earl Perrine & Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Rocco Ierino
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Luke A Sciulli to 315 Maidenblush Drive LLC & Three Hundred Fifteen Maidenblush Drive LLC
Kimberlee K Christofferson, Robert W Killmer, Holly J Killmer, Kathryn K Demedal & Robert Demedal to Sean S Christofferson & Carissa L Christofferson
William M Hazen & Judith L Hazen to Barbara B Taylor & Jeffery J Taylor
