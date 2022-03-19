NEW CASTLE
Shawn E. Miller to Gary L. Butch and Cynthia K. Butch
First Ward
Shenango Street Station to Human Services Cemter
Jefferson 301 Realty Trust to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC
Shaudy Mansour to Ryan J. OMalley
Second Ward
Ryan L. Sidorchuk and Ashlee N. Sidorchuk to Anthony Vincent IDeluca and Caroline Ideluca
Jeanie M. Alksne and Edward H. Alksne to Ashley D. Gideon
Carmen Cucitrone Est to Audrey A. Funera and James J. Funera
Carolyn R. Cook to Denise J. Kohler and Keith W. Smith
Lumen A. Crowl to Lumen A. Crowl
Ada Mae Matis to Frank L. Zurasky III
Provident Trust Group LLC Custodian ande Eggers Suzanne IRA to MS Asset Recovery LLC
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County and Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Third Ward
William Marino and William Marino Jr. to Shea Wesley Humter
William Marino and William Marino Jr. to Shea Wesley Humter
William Marino and William Marino Jr. to Shea Wesley Humter
William Marino and William Marino Jr. to Shea Wesley Humter
William Marino and William Marino Jr. to Shea Wesley Humter
Fourth Ward
Brandon S. Beck and Molly Beck to Fifth Nine Hundred Express LLC
Patricia M. Librandi Est to Milton K. Gallagher
Patricia M. Librandi Est to Milton K. Gallagher
Fifth Ward
Shawn C. Clark and Shawn Clark to Sherry Badger
Patricia A. Buelow to Claudia Callahan and Abigal Callahan
Seventh Ward
First Commonwealth Bank to Mercstarz LLC
Michelle Calabrese to Ryan J. Schlernitzauer and Lynne N. Schlernitzauer
Michelle Calabrese to Ryan J. Schlernitzauer and Lynne N. Schlernitzauer
First National Bank of PA to Maria DFeJesus
Jones Development Group LLC to Rothsuffie LLC
Rothsuggie LLC to Cory Wyler and Denee Wyler
Eighth Ward
Csaba Vassgal to Folinos Property Investments LLC
Folinos Property Investments LLC to G T Developers
Marco Angelo Rinella to Richard M. Tappe and Tammy L. Tappe
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Ryan L. Sidorchuk and Ashlee N. Sidorchuk to Anthony Vincent IDeluca and Caroline Ideluca
Lynne C. Cohen to Lynne C. Cohen Trustee and Cohen Family Trust
Leandra Ritorto and Gabrielle Riccio to David John Hasson and Paula Joseph Hasson
Steven P. Penny to Homeworks Enterprises LLC
William Rick Reiber to E. Arlene Davicki
Stephen P. Adsit and Faith Adsit to Nathan Kreitzer
Jessie Jean McClymonds to Ronald W. McClymonds
James R. Williams and Lynn R. Williams to Chapel Luxury Estates LLC
Bette S. Keighley, Vette S. Balph and William S. Keighley to Immaculate Hamilton
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Flat Rock Development Corp and Leslie M. Segura
Terry A. Cunningham to Keystone Funeral Services Inc.
Terry A. Cunningham to Keystone Funeral Services Inc.
Terry A. Cunningham to Keystone Funeral Services Inc.
Sarah L. Woods Est and Sarah Leona Woods Est to Amber Mitchell and James Julian
Gardiner Family Trust, Gene Patrick Gardiner Trustee and Audrey L. Gardiner Trustee
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Dorothy R. Breitenstein to Steven M. Breitenstein, Lorraine Breitenstein and Jeffrey J. Breitenstein
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Terri Lee Jones to Damon Deeter and Ashley Deeter
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Reynold J. Johnjulii Est to Austin D. Dunkel
Reynold J. Johnjulii Est to Austin D. Dunkel
Reynold J. Johnjulii Est to Austin D. Dunkel
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Samuel J. McCracken and Beverly L. McCracken to E Long Holdings Inc
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Charles L. Olinger Jr. and Joanne Olinger to Kimberlie Rochelle Reiter and Sean P. Reiter
K R Group LLC to Fields Condominium Assoc.
K R Group LLC to Fields Condominium Assoc.
K R Group LLC to Fields Condominium Assoc.
K R Group LLC to Fields Condominium Assoc.
K R Group LLC to Fields Condominium Assoc.
Alyssa M. Pyer to James W. Pyer
Alyssa M. Pyer to James W. Pyer
Alyssa M. Pyer to James W. Pyer
Alyssa M. Pyer to James W. Pyer
Lisa A. Wallace to Joan C. Kristufek
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Paul L. Copper and Amie Sue Copper to Laura C. Copper
Maryann Richards, Philip Richards, John A. Skiba and Renee Skiba to John A. Skiba and Renee L. Skiba
Maryann Richards, Philip Richards, John A. Skiba and Renee Skiba to Maryann Richards and Philip Richards
Dian Hughes and Stephen Hughes to Linn Booher and Rebecca Booher
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Anthony James Mangino to Robert Fullwood and Christy Fullwood
Anthony James Mangino to Robert Fullwood and Christy Fullwood
Anthony James Mangino to Robert Fullwood and Christy Fullwood
Anthony James Mangino to Robert Fullwood and Christy Fullwood
Anthony James Mangino to Robert Fullwood and Christy Fullwood
UNION TOWNSHIP
Eleanor Louise Toth Est and Eleanor S. Toth Est. to Gerald A. George and Elizabeth J. George
