NEW CASTLE

Shawn E. Miller to Gary L. Butch and Cynthia K. Butch

First Ward

Shenango Street Station to Human Services Cemter

Jefferson 301 Realty Trust to Jefferson Hill Holdings LLC

Shaudy Mansour to Ryan J. OMalley

Second Ward

Ryan L. Sidorchuk and Ashlee N. Sidorchuk to Anthony Vincent IDeluca and Caroline Ideluca

Jeanie M. Alksne and Edward H. Alksne to Ashley D. Gideon

Carmen Cucitrone Est to Audrey A. Funera and James J. Funera

Carolyn R. Cook to Denise J. Kohler and Keith W. Smith

Lumen A. Crowl to Lumen A. Crowl

Ada Mae Matis to Frank L. Zurasky III

Provident Trust Group LLC Custodian ande Eggers Suzanne IRA to MS Asset Recovery LLC

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County and Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Third Ward

William Marino and William Marino Jr. to Shea Wesley Humter

Fourth Ward

Brandon S. Beck and Molly Beck to Fifth Nine Hundred Express LLC

Patricia M. Librandi Est to Milton K. Gallagher

Fifth Ward

Shawn C. Clark and Shawn Clark to Sherry Badger

Patricia A. Buelow to Claudia Callahan and Abigal Callahan

Seventh Ward

First Commonwealth Bank to Mercstarz LLC

Michelle Calabrese to Ryan J. Schlernitzauer and Lynne N. Schlernitzauer

First National Bank of PA to Maria DFeJesus

Jones Development Group LLC to Rothsuffie LLC

Rothsuggie LLC to Cory Wyler and Denee Wyler

Eighth Ward

Csaba Vassgal to Folinos Property Investments LLC

Marco Angelo Rinella to Richard M. Tappe and Tammy L. Tappe

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Ryan L. Sidorchuk and Ashlee N. Sidorchuk to Anthony Vincent IDeluca and Caroline Ideluca

Lynne C. Cohen to Lynne C. Cohen Trustee and Cohen Family Trust

Leandra Ritorto and Gabrielle Riccio to David John Hasson and Paula Joseph Hasson

Steven P. Penny to Homeworks Enterprises LLC

William Rick Reiber to E. Arlene Davicki

Stephen P. Adsit and Faith Adsit to Nathan Kreitzer

Jessie Jean McClymonds to Ronald W. McClymonds

James R. Williams and Lynn R. Williams to Chapel Luxury Estates LLC

Bette S. Keighley, Vette S. Balph and William S. Keighley to Immaculate Hamilton

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Flat Rock Development Corp and Leslie M. Segura

Terry A. Cunningham to Keystone Funeral Services Inc.

Sarah L. Woods Est and Sarah Leona Woods Est to Amber Mitchell and James Julian

Gardiner Family Trust, Gene Patrick Gardiner Trustee and Audrey L. Gardiner Trustee

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Dorothy R. Breitenstein to Steven M. Breitenstein, Lorraine Breitenstein and Jeffrey J. Breitenstein

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Terri Lee Jones to Damon Deeter and Ashley Deeter

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Reynold J. Johnjulii Est to Austin D. Dunkel

Reynold J. Johnjulio Est to Ronald A. Goodemote and Muriel L. Goodemote

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Samuel J. McCracken and Beverly L. McCracken to E Long Holdings Inc

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Charles L. Olinger Jr. and Joanne Olinger to Kimberlie Rochelle Reiter and Sean P. Reiter

K R Group LLC to Fields Condominium Assoc.

Alyssa M. Pyer to James W. Pyer

Lisa A. Wallace to Joan C. Kristufek

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Paul L. Copper and Amie Sue Copper to Laura C. Copper

Maryann Richards, Philip Richards, John A. Skiba and Renee Skiba to John A. Skiba and Renee L. Skiba

Maryann Richards, Philip Richards, John A. Skiba and Renee Skiba to Maryann Richards and Philip Richards

Dian Hughes and Stephen Hughes to Linn Booher and Rebecca Booher

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Anthony James Mangino to Robert Fullwood and Christy Fullwood

UNION TOWNSHIP

Eleanor Louise Toth Est and Eleanor S. Toth Est. to Gerald A. George and Elizabeth J. George

