NEW CASTLE
First Ward
DVD Management LLC to SKLAA Properties LLC
Investmint Properties LLC to Gilbert Friedman Trustee and Friedman Gil Revocable Living Trust
Second Ward
Dianne M. Reynolds to Thomas W. Brittner Jr.
Charitlyn Bradley to Levi D. Zook
SNR Services LLC to Investmint Properties LLC
Adam M. Gwin and Stevilynn Gwin to Lee J. Grzesiuk
Patricia L. Pemberton and Thomas E. Pemberton III to Stephen A. Moakley III
Investment Properties LLC to Markell Barclay
Blaze Lovejoy Trustee, Cat From Japan Revocable Living Trust and Cat From Japan Revocable Living Trust to Manuel Gonzalez
Warren Richard Capenos Est, W R Capenos Est and Warren R. Capenos Est to Wayne A. Ryan and Carol Lynne Ryan
Kimberly Aven, Jill Barletto, Angelo Barletto, Sharon Flamino, Walter R. Flamino and Rita L. Flamino to Stephanie Jane Gibbs
Second Ward
Six Hundred Fifteen Entertainment LLC to Charles Dennis
Lawrence Farrell and Karen J. Farrell to Empire Real Estate Builders LLC
Empire Real Estate Builders LLC to Jesus Ibarra
Elizabeth J. George and Gerald A. George to Mark Francis Fulena II and Alexandria Lee Carbon
Cynthia E. Harper and Cynthia E. Manolis to Cynthia E. Harper, Cynthia E. Manolis and Alex S. Laurenza
William S. Kosciuszko and Debra a. Kosciuszko to P T V 1015 LLC
Elicia D. Sutton to Benjamin S. Clauser and Shannon C. Clauser
Gloria J. Stumpf and Gloria J. Soubra to Joshua A. McCrumb and Allegra Assid
Third Ward
Walter A. Peak and Carol Peak to Walter A. Peak Jr., Steven D. Peak, Timothy A. Peak and Jodi Lynn Muraca
Dionisia Duko to Duko Dionisia V. New Castle Irrevocable Trust
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Human Services Center
Lorri L. Baldelli and Mark C. Baldelli to Elicia D. Sutton
Mark A. Majors and Debbie J. Majors to Corey L. Price
Jill Gobrich and Jill B. Clever to Thomas M. Rottman and Makayla S. Hartley
Janine Mangino and Janine Cook to Shelley Wickline
Charles S. Cook and Marilyn Cook to Marilyn J. Cook and Christine L. Cook
615 Entertainment LLC to David Simpson
Betty Sue Short Est to Richard L, Samiac
Fifth Ward
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to JLO Investments LLC
Shawn Bupp to Farrose LLC
Sixth Ward
Lee 12 Realty Trust, Lee Twelve Realty Trust, Gerald F. Morgan Trustee and GD Properties LLC to Mountain Assets LLC
Fourth Ward
Joshua A. McCrumb and Allegra E. Assid to Darrin J. Salzano
Gloriann Burick to Kevin J. Burick and Michelle Burick
Tyrell Oliver to Mohammad Ifraiwan
Leroy E. Singer to Destiny I. Tulip and Daniel L. Tulip
William Kirschner Jr. to Christopher Geprge Zulkick
Shirley J. Samuels to Douglas E. Soisson
Tyler Montague to Stephanie Hartle
Sixth Ward
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co. to Samareese E. Richardson and Maurice E. Richardson
Covanta Environmental Solutions LLC to Lifetime Dental Labs LLC.
Seventh Ward
Paul Lynch Investments Inc. and Lynch Paul Investments Inc to East Clayton Street LLC
Eighth Ward
Hemming Living Trust and Clara F. Hemming Trustee to Clara F. Hemming
Clara F. Hemming to Clara F. Hemming and Sharon L. Cniezek
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Dianne Mattera to Shana Cook Trustee, Renee Rayl Trustee, Deanna Harvley and Sherrie Martis
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Donna J. Reeher to Susan L. Wells and Glenn E. Wells
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Jared W. Stratton and Christy L. Stratton to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Dept. Trans
Robert W. Kinderlberger and Beth A. Kindelberger to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Dept. Trans
Donald E. Weimer and Susan Marie Weimer to Brandon Charles Weimer
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Gregory Alan Duncan to Llyod E. Jones and Vicki J. Jones
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Michael K. Abbott and Kristin Park to Kristin Park
Joseph Richard Moses, Joseph Moses and Lody Moses to Lody Moses, Joseph Moses and John Albert Moses
April L. Calton and Scott Calton to April L. Calton
David N. Flamino to Kimberly F. Aven
Philip D. Rodgers to Christopher M. Rogers
Kane Property Holdings Inc., Aakash Patel and Evan Patel to Kenneth J. Allen and Lori W. Allen
Gary L. Corley to Joshua A. Stebbins, Nicole R. Wild and Jeffrey A. Stebbins
Victoria Lynn Davis to Jennifer Berkley
Domenick L. Russo and Susan M. Russo to Marisa N. Brooks
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Justin Conrad, Roberta Conrad and Roberta Perry to Justin Conrad and Roberta Conrad
David Byers Jr. to David Byers Jr. and Kiley Byers
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Rickie E. Stich to Rickie E. Stich and Cheryl A. Stich
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Glacial Sand and Gravel Co. to William M. Elliott Sr.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Michele Perelman to Spady Properties of Union Township LLC
Donna J. Kelley to Donna J. Kelley and Joseph M. Veronski
Leonard M. Dougherty to John Owens and Kara Owens
Mary Ann Vignone and Mary Ann Vignone to Rodney Spalding
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
James D. Mazzocco Est to Thomas Randy Faville
Donald K. Cunningham and Julie Cunningham to Donald K. Cunningham and Julie Cunningham
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Troy A. Mild Jr. and Mary Mild to Jacob R. Devido
Marilyn McConahy to Marilyn C. McConahy, Douglas P. McConahy, Allison L. Papish and Matthew R. McConahy
Marilyn Johnson to Marilyn C. Johson, Douglas P. Johnson, Erik Johnson and Jason Johnson
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Proch Ethel Jean Revocable Trust and Fred Proch Trustee to David and Anthony Properties LLC
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Ronald R. Bubb to Joseph J. Grigar and Anastasia M. Ward
George H. Evans and Terry Lynn Evans to Raymond Ralph Evans
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Daniel C. Glover and Marcia L. Glover to Deven W. Brown
Jon W. Disher and Anne M. Disher to Channing Fischlein
Second Ward
Heather L. Curtaccio to Colton Buchanan
Third Ward
Brian G. Boyle and Genie E. Boyle to Terry L. Hunt and Gerry Lynn Hunt
Fourth Ward
Gary Marsano and Sylvia Marsano to William B. Weller
Marjory Ann Ferresee Est, Marjory Ferrese Est and Carol Jean Ross to Cory D. Nalepa
Gary L. Cole and Sandra L. Blank, et al to Joann M. Cole
Fifth Ward
Larry E. Miller and K Lynn Miller to Karen J. Renner
NEW BEAVER
Margaret K. Cosgrove to Barbara Ann Mallary
NEW WILMINGTON
Frances M. Sharp to Corey Thomas Eckels
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Stanley Grzybowski to Stanley Grzybowski and Sheryl A. Welsh
