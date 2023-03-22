Neshannock fire Chief John DiCola has paid literally thousands in property taxes on the $14,000 home he and his wife purchased in 1970.
He’s about to get a break.
A recently approved state law allows municipalities to grant property tax and earned income exemptions for volunteer firefighters and emergency medical workers.
Neshannock Township Supervisors Leslie Bucci and Joe Gierlach on March 1 voted to grant a 100-percent property tax exemption to its volunteer firefighters and $500 earned income tax credit. Supervisor Steve Demofonte abstained since he is a firefighter.
A volunteer firefighter for 56 years, DiCola is looking at a $2,400 savings on his property taxes. The 72-year-old is among six out of 44 volunteers who should qualify for the tax credit, he said Tuesday.
Neshannock Township is believed to be the first in Lawrence County to implement the program, DiCola said.
State legislators approved the law to retain and attract volunteer firefighters, DiCola said.
“We’ll always take volunteers and we’re not suffering,” he said. “Every one of my members is gainfully employed. That’s a problem.”
“In years past, when we had all the mills, we had turn (shift) workers,” DiCola added. “Around the clock someone was available.”
Supervisors initially believed the township had about 10 firefighters who will qualify, Bucci said.
“We have a problem maintaining and keeping volunteers and tried everything to pull them in,” she said. “These guys have full-time jobs and do this on the side.”
The Neshannock Township School Board during its March 9 meeting voted to waive property and earned income taxes for volunteer firefighters. Lawrence County can also opt in.
Firefighters must meet requirements.
“You will have to stay active for two years before you are eligible,” DiCola said. “It’s not just a hand out. It’s a pretty nice incentive to give up a few hours a month to serve the community.”
Volunteers also must have responded to at least 10 percent of the department’s emergency calls within a year or served a minimum of 25, four-hour shifts on duty at the station. Last year Neshannock had 630 calls, DiCola said.
Volunteers also must participate in a minimum of 70 hours training, spend a minimum 16 hours on administrative and support services and more.
A paid fire department would cost the township more than the lost property tax revenue, DiCola. Based on his research, he estimates it would cost $10 million for a paid fire department.
“If you look at the assessed valuation (of property in Neshannock), we have over $700 million and we have been able to maintain that with a volunteer fire service for a long time.”
Bucci estimates for each firefighter who owns property, the township will lose about $400 in taxes a year.
“It’s an incentive to keep people living in your community and it’s a way to say ‘we appreciate what you are doing,’” she said.
Justin DiMuccio, business manager for Neshannock schools, said the volunteer firefighters will pay their school and township taxes when due and then submit for reimbursement if all the criteria required is met.
“I’ve seen a lot of things come and go in the fire service,” DiCola said. “It’s definitely changed. Our biggest failure, if there is a failure, is when we lost our solid economic base of industry, which forced people to move a way.
“When you lose that population base, we all lack folks,” he continued. “In the fire service, we learned to do more with less people and with more technology.”
