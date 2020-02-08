State Rep. Parke Wentling will hold clinics across the 17th Legislative District to assist residents with filing for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Two of the clinics are in the New Wilmington area. They are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon March 10 at the Wilmington Township (Mercer County) Municipal Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington; and from 1 to 3 p.m. March 10 at the New Wilmington Borough Building, 134 High St., New Wilmington.
Eligible participants can receive a rebate of up to $650 based on their income and rent or property taxes paid in 2019. Pennsylvanians who are 65 years or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older, and those 18 years or older with a permanent disability are eligible to apply for a rebate. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security income and half of Railroad Retirement Tier 1 benefits are excluded.
“Residents must bring all necessary 2019 documents with them, including copies of tax statements marked paid from the applicant’s county, school district and municipality, as well as any IRS 1099 forms and all other income statements,” Wentling said.
“First-time filers will need to provide proof of age, and those who are permanently disabled will need proof of disability from the Social Security Administration.”
In addition, a representative from National Fuel will be present at many of the clinics with information and applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps low-income families pay their heating bills. The National Fuel representative will be present to help with LIHEAP applications at the clinics being held on Feb. 18 and March 4-5.
