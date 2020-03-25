Lawrence County property owners are begin given longer to pay their 2020 county property taxes.
The commissioners at their regular public meeting Tuesday approved a resolution extending the face value period for tax payments from July 7, the original date, until Aug. 10. That gives residents another 34 days to pay their property taxes without penalty, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said.
"We're aware that people are undergoing a period of economic hardship, with businesses ordered to close under governors orders," Boyd said. "We're recognizing that we're in perilous economic waters right now. We'll do whatever we can at the board level to alleviate some of the troubles our taxpayers are having.
"This is something the commissioners can do to ease some of the challenges that county residents are facing right now."
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that county commissioners have had discussions with the county solicitor about extending the tax deadline, because there is statutory language passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, stipulating the discount, face and penalty periods for tax payments. He said the commissioners before voting to change the deadline had to make sure it was legal.
Taxpayers are in the discount period for their taxes until May 1.
County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone reported that his office during the past week has processed an additional $782,038 in county taxes that were received. The total collection so far this year is $4,547,662. He expressed appreciation to the taxpayers who have continued to send in their payments by mail and who used the dropbox outside of the courthouse during the courthouse shutdown.
Boyd pointed out that the county has compiled a list of county services that can be transacted over the phone, internet or electronically. The site also has a link for paying taxes online.
