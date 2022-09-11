Lawrence County property assessments will not need to be changed with regular repairs up to a certain dollar amount.
That was announced by Lawrence County Chief Assessor Charles “JR” Hardester during Wednesday's Lawrence County League of Municipalities meeting at Neshannock Township's Pearson Park.
The conversation was broached because of Act 41 of 2022, which passed the state legislature in July and updates the state’s building permit law.
Hardester said the act requires building permits to be submitted to the county assessment office once a month, though he understands if that process is delayed for smaller communities.
Hardester said this is to make sure every resident pays their fair share in taxes, noting the goal of the assessment office is to not just tax residents.
He noted the county has the ability to penalize those who don’t properly apply for a building permit and that the act also requires demolition permits be submitted. This allows the assessment office to be notified so it doesn't send taxes to a property owner.
The act also allows the assessment office the ability to help assist municipalities with the permitting process for projects using a “county-wide improvement permit.”
Hardester also went over state Act 57 of 2022 from July which address the local tax collection law by addressing a failure to receive a tax notice.
The act must be adopted by local municipalities by Oct. 11, either through a resolution or ordinance.
The act requires a tax collector to waive additional charges for real estate taxes, beginning in 2023, if the taxpayer provides a waiver request of additional charges to the tax collector in possession of the claim within 12 months of a qualifying event, attests a notice was not received, pays the face value of the tax notice for the real estate tax with the waiver request, and provides the tax collector in possession of the claim with one of the following:
•A copy of the deed showing the date of real property transfer;
•A copy of the title following the acquisition of a mobile or manufactured home subject to taxation as real estate showing the date of issuance, or a copy of an executed lease agreement between the owner of a mobile or manufactured home, and the owner of a parcel of land on which the mobile or manufactured home will be situated, showing the date the lease commences.
Hardester said additional charges include interest and other late fees and penalties. Municipalities were invited to consider joining the county’s GIS (geographic information systems) program to help identify potholes and street lights.
First presented to New Castle's city council in May, Hardester said the county will apply for grant funding through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to get the GIS services.
However, since the grant will require a 50/50 match, the county is looking for any letter of support from municipalities, whether it’d be monetary or in-kind contribution work.
Hardester said in the pilot program in New Castle, the GIS services allow the county and city to accurately determine which street lights need service or maintenance, and to determine which company owns each pole.
Municipalities interested in joining, or willing to offer a letter of support, can contact the assessment office by contacting the Lawrence County Government Center at (724) 656-1938.
