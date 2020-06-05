Here is the list of the students who graduated Wednesday, their affiliated school districts, and the internships they completed:
•Donna Schrecengost — Beaver Area School District, an intern in medical imaging, the emergency department and environmental services. She hopes to work at a medical facility.
•Dylan Schuring — Wilmington Area School District, who interned in physical therapy, central services and medical imaging. He has obtained a full-time job in the Wilmington Area School District, working in maintenance.
•Emma Suhoney — Western Beaver Area School District, interning in MyHealth@Work and the Heart and Vascular Institute. She hopes to work in a medical facility.
•Krista Foster — Wilmington Area School District and Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, an intern in central services, human resources and volunteer services. She aspires to work in a day care facility.
•Mykala Austin — Neshannock Township School District and Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. She interned in the emergency department and patient transport. She hopes to work in retail.
•Ricky Cotelesse — Mohawk Area School District, interning in environmental serices and patient relations. He hopes to work in food services.
•Sariyia Revis — New Castle Area School District and LCCTC. She was an intern in patient transport, physical therapy and the hostess shop.
•Xena Gruber — Ellwood City Area School District. She interned in patient relations and the pain clinic. She hopes to find a job working with animals.
Individuals involved in Project Search, in addition to Kemerer and Byler, were Dr. Marty Meyer and Dr. Julie Uran, directors of Vocational Psychological Services; Gail Steck, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation administrator, Joni Murray and Cyndee Adamo, business liasons of UPMC Jameson Hospital, Amy Donston and Tom Fee, Project Search life skills trainers; Colleen Byler, a Project Search teacher through Cray; Molly Kearns, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation counselor for Project Search interns and Denise Zona, Lawrence County Mental Health/Developmental Services.
