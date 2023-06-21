Gina Flumer said the job training she received through Project Search at UPMC Jameson helped her to go right from her graduation to a job in patient relations at the hospital.
Flumer, 19, a daughter of Jackie and Mike Flumer of Wampum, is one of six graduates of the Project Search program coordinated by Cray Youth & Family Services, UPMC and other agencies to help challenged students graduating from high school acquire jobs through an internship-style program with the hospital.
Students who enter the program are assessed after being referred from any school district that is under the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation region of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties.
The students enrolled are between 18 and 21 years old who have diagnoses of a developmental disability, intellectual disability or autism, according to Don Kemerer, executive director of Cray. Cray is the educational partner in the program
“We probably get more enrolled with autism than anything else,” Kemerer said. “It’s kind of a niche.”
To be eligible for the program, students must have an Individualized Education Plan, be between 18 and 21, have the necessary credits to graduate and must be on board to exit the school system by the end of the program.
The Project Search program has a steering committee comprised of OVR, Cray, which provides a certified special education teacher, Lawrence County Mental Health and Developmental Services and UPMC as a business liaison.
Amy Donston is a skills trainer who works for Vocational Psychological Services, which also is a program component.
Each student in the course serves three internships per year in different departments of the hospital.
The trainees learn work etiquette, codes of conduct, specific jobs, readiness, and interviewing skills through rotations in several hospital departments. They also gain work experience, develop transferable skills and build independence, confidence and self-esteem.
The students also are trained in CPR, first aid and other areas a hospital staff member or volunteer would have to know, Kemerer said.
The schooling runs on a 36-week calendar. When they enter the program, they are considered to already have completed all of their academic courses, he explained.
Cray became involved as a school partner because “a lot of times these kids are all thrown into a life skills room at school but individualized curriculum doesn’t give them what they need,” Kemerer said.
“We learn more from them than they learn from us,” commented Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, president of UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals at their June 2 graduation ceremony. “The best two days of the year for all of us at Jameson and Horizon are the day the interns start and the day they graduate from the program. They do so much to enrich the lives of everyone at our hospitals.”
This year’s graduates, in addition to Flumer, are Karen Bunnell, Cynthia Burlingame, Natalie Foster, Carla Drayton and Michael Kightlinger.
Most of them, if not all, have jobs already.
“Our placement rate is between 85 and 90 percent,” Kemerer said. In the six years the program has existed, some years they’ve had 100-percent placement.
The definition of a job placement is working a minimum of 16 hours a week in a competitive workforce.
“We stay with them for 90 days to get situated in their job,” he said.
“I’m the only one who was officially hired by UPMC Jameson,” said Flumer, who is excited about her new job as family support generalist.
Her work involves talking to patients in the hospital to make them more comfortable.
“They don’t want to be in the hospital, so I go talk to them about what they like to do at home and what activities they like,” she said. She also helps to get their hospital rooms ready, and assembles welcome buckets for them that contain body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and other hygiene needs.
Flumer graduated from Lincoln High School last year and entered Project Search in August at the recommendation of Lisa Lombardo, public relations specialist for UPMC, and Leslie Gleghorn, who is in charge of the special education program at Lincoln High School.
Through Project Search, she acquired job training and interaction skills she would use in the hospital or outside of the hospital.
She learned how to direct people entering the hospital about where they needed to go, or she would take them there. She also was trained in building resumes and the interviewing process, she said.
Two of her fellow graduates were hired through Shenango on the Green, one went for an interview at a school for a janitorial job, and one went for an interview where her aunt owns a daycare.
Kemerer noted that another graduate who did not attend graduation is working at Augustine’s Pizza and was working that day.
Their graduation ceremony took place at Jameson School of Nursing on Wilmington Road, where students were feted with lunch, a portfolio, a yearbook made through Shutterfly, “and they got jobs,” Kemerer said.
Amy Donston, skills trainer for Project SEARCH, commended the hospital staff and the welcoming environment at UPMC Jameson for helping the interns find success.
“The success of UPMC Jameson Project SEARCH is also due in large part to the hospital staff, particularly the department heads and mentors,” she said. “They are always so willing to think outside of the box to help develop new internships and skills that would be most beneficial to our interns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.