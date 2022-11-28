In the “Peanuts” franchise,Linus is rarely seen without his comfort and security blanket.
That same mindset is what the national non-profit Project Linus hopes to accomplish through its efforts.
Since its inception in 1998, the non-profit has provided millions of homemade blankets to children nationwide. The blankets are given to children in hospitals and emergency rooms, as well as through outreach programs, emergency departments and shelters.
Josalyn DiFrischia, the coordinator for the Lawrence County chapter of Project Linus, said the non-profit is currently looking for donations, either of homemade blankets or monetarily, to give blankets to children this holiday season.
“We will be delivering blankets to women’s shelters, local police stations, UPMC Jameson Hospital and any organization in need of blankets,” DiFrischia said. “We are solely run by donations and volunteers. We call them blanketeers.”
Added DiFrischia: “The blankets can be quilted, crocheted, fleece tied, knitted or flannel. We would like to cover as many kids in need in Lawrence County as possible!”
For more information about donations, contact DiFrischia at cubby2980@gmail.com.
There is also the Facebook page “Project Linus — Lawrence Co. PA.”
Beginning Jan. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m., the chapter will hold monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of the month at Wurtemburg United Methodist Church at 1244 Portersville Road in Ellwood City.
The meetings will be used to drop off the blankets, as well as a show-and-tell to showcase the homemade blankets that have been made.
Project Linus has an online store at store.projectlinus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.