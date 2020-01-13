NEWS STAFF REPORT
On Jan. 17th, 1920, the 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution began the era of Prohibition in America.
Almost 100 years later to the day, the Borough of New Wilmington will end its own Prohibition with the introduction of domestic, craft and imported beers and wines at The Tavern on the Square Restaurant.
The Tavern will begin serving at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We are really excited to serve the community of New Wilmington, our neighboring Lawrence County communities and the loyal customer base of The Tavern on the Square Restaurant,” said Todd Ulicny, owner of the 89-year-old Tavern. “The Tavern has made it convenient for guests to finally have a refreshing adult beverage with their homemade meals.”
On Dec. 30, 2018, The Tavern on the Square announced to the borough its intent to form a community-based committee to change the 99-year-old law, which after Prohibition was repealed, was then locally extended by Pennsylvania’s State Law referred to as the “Local Option.” This legislation preserved New Wilmington as a “dry borough.” After several community forums were held to discuss the impacts of such a change, the community voted overwhelmingly in the May 21, 2019, Primary Election to end the prohibition.
“That the Tavern may now live up to its namesake as a true Tavern serving beer, wine, and in a few months cocktails; is an important step towards greater economic benefits to this community in the form of increased local employment and business tax revenue,” Ulicny said. “We pray that this is also one more step towards attracting greater business growth and new entrepreneurs into the Borough of New Wilmington.”
