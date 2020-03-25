The Lawrence County commissioners are pursuing a grant to find out if they are spending the taxpayers money wisely.
At their regular public meeting Tuesday, they approved a resolution to pursue funds through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to hire a consultant to review the county’s financial situation.
Known as the Strategic Management Planning Program, the grant, if approved, would allow the county to hire a consultant who will thoroughly review the county’s operations and finances and present “a holistic, eagle’s eye view of how the county is performing,” Commissioner Morgan Boyd said. The consultant will advise what areas need improvement and what areas are pitfalls, he said.
The grant program is open also to municipalities, Boyd pointed out.
The benefit is that DCED will pay at least 50 percent of the cost of the consultant, he said, and the county, because of its existing financial situation, can expect to pay even less than that.
“The real benefits come down the line where your consultant’s advice brings about changes that could save money,” Boyd said, adding that the changes recommended by the consultant will the county to better use the taxpayers money.
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out that the county went through a similar process about 14 years ago, and he found it to be beneficial.
“A number of years have passed, it’s probably an appropriate time for us (to do it again,)” he said. “I would certainly support this proposal.”
Amy McKinney, county director of planning and community development, said the program is well funded on the state level.
