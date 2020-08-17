Zoey Ondako, who was named Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman 2021 on Saturday, wasn’t the only finalist to walk away with a scholarship.
Several other contestants also were recognized with awards. Those winners are as follows.
First runner-up: Nadia Lape, Mohawk
Second runner-up: Peyton Mollenkopf, Mohawk
Third runner-up: Taylor Wilkins, Mohawk
Interview Award: Nadia Lape, Mohawk
Scholarship Award: Zoey Ondako, New Castle
Talent Award: Zoey Ondako, New Castle
Self-Expression Award: Nadia Lape, Mohawk
Fitness Award: Alexa Vitale, Neshannock
Spirit Award: Katelyn Walzer, Neshannock
Eric Butch Essay Award: Victoria Micco, Mohawk
Be Your Best Self Essay Award: Alyssa Cumpston, Laurel
Community Service: Lydia Ubry, Lincoln Park
Highest SAT Verbal Score: Alexa Vitale, Neshannock
Highest SAT Math Score: Nadia Lape, Mohawk
Highest SAT Score: Adriana Antuono, New Casle
Highest Ad Seller: Zoey Ondako, New Castle
Perfect attendance: Alyssa Cumpston, Laurel; Victoria Micco, Mohawk; Alexa Vitale, Neshannock; Katelyn Walzer, Neshannock; Victoria Zoccoli, Mohawk; Nadia Lape, Mohawk; Talia Magno, Mohawk; Lydia Ubry, Lincoln Park.
