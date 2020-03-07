One Game Changer can impact an entire village.
“If we reach one, then they reach another, and they reach more,” explained Laura Colvin, founder and chief executive officer of Game Changer, a community-based, nonprofit youth mentoring program.
“Our youth need help, and they should be a priority. We wanted to reach out to the kids who are the most vulnerable,” Colvin said of the program, which serves teens in ninth through 12th grade.
Although Colvin started the program nearly three years ago, it has blossomed within the past year, with a donated space to call home on the second floor of Epworth United Methodist Church.
“I’m not operating out of my car anymore,” said Colvin of space decorated in part like an African village, illustrating Game Changer’s belief in the old African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.”
Staffed by volunteers, Game Changer currently offers programming from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays focusing on the program’s six key foundations — artistry, employment, education, sports, empowerment and community service.
“Everything we do is free,” Colvin explained, noting Game Changer offers tutoring along music, dance, voice and drama lessons.
“Everything you see here is donated. We had to beg and borrow, but we’ve got a music room,” she continued, showing off Game Changer’s keyboard, drum set and other music equipment.
“We plan to go out and do mini productions at nursing homes and other locations,” Colvin said, noting that teens participating in Game Changer are required to do a minimum of one hour of community service a month as part of their “character contract.”
“We want them to utilize their gifts,” Colvin said of the program, which currently serves about 10 teens on a regular basis with an average of 25 attending special events.
“Game Changer has made some huge differences in my my life,” explained participant Jonydy Wilmenay. “Before I was shy, I couldn’t sing or dance in front of people’s eyes but now I can. I might have some fear, but I’ve made it.”
Another young woman, Cherissa Rhae, is being mentored by Game Changer’s art teacher and also helps give lessons.
“Having the privilege to teach and mentor for the Game Changer program has brought so much joy and enrichment into my life,” she said. “Our purpose as educators is to hone these skills and improve them while building their self-esteem and confidence. Game Changer is an excellent outlet for our local youths to explore the arts in a way they may not have had the opportunity to otherwise.”
Along with painting and drawing lessons, Game Changer provides a game room with televisions and a PlayStation. The education room offers a quiet space for tutoring and homework along with donated books. For those interested, Colvin teaches students how to play darts and other “non-traditional sports” including camping and kayaking are planned in the spring.
A partnership with Sparkle Market insures the snack pantry is filled, there are donated personal care products free for the taking and the Gurly Gurl room allows young women to get the feminine hygiene essentials they may not be able to afford.
Help is provided with portfolios and resumes for college applications and job searches while “Hour of Power” programs feature inspirational speakers.
“We try to give them a little taste of everything,” said Colvin who formally introduced the 501(c)3 non-profit to community leaders at a gathering last month.
One thing she especially noted was that that she wants to work alongside, rather than compete with, other youth organizations such as the Gussie Walker House and Lawrence County Youth Ministries.
“We’re all youth friendly and striving to make sure no kid falls through the cracks. Kids need to be inspired,” said Colvin, who serves with the Army National Guard, operates People in Need’s food pantry and formerly worked at the Youth Development Center.
“I’ve been around family members who’ve had problems with alcohol and drugs and I’ve seen what happened with the kids at YDC. If there’s nothing to do and they’re bored, it leads to problems.
“I’ve asked them if having something to do would have made a difference and they’ve told me, ‘probably, yes,’” continued Colvin, a mother of two and grandmother of three. “We know that boredom is one of the risk factors, so we try to stimulate their minds and empower them.
“I’ve seen how devastating the effects of drugs, alcohol and violence can be on families and communities. If we can help just one kid avoid that, then we’ve become a Game Changer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.