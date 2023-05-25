Program could lower cost to get flood insurance downtown

+4 Downtown businesses still feel effects of flood 110 years later 110 years later, New Castle is still feeling the impact of the 1913 flood. Businesses are forced to pay for flood insurance of around $10,000 a year and is a deterrent to potential business owners downtown.

(Second in a series)

The City of New Castle, if accepted into a federal program, would lower portions of the city’s floodplain insurance rates.

The city is attempting to be part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System, which offers the National Flood Insurance Program.

If the city is allowed to join the CRS, the city would have insurance rates dropped for residents and businesses with NFIP policies, anywhere from 5 to 45 percent.

According to FEMA, CRS communities are given discounts due to the communities addressing three goals: Reduce and avoid flood damage to insurable property, strengthen and support the insurance aspects of the NFIP and foster comprehensive floodplain management.

As of April 1, more than 1,500 communities across the country participate, including 38 in Pennsylvania.

The discounts are based on what “class” a community is put in, in increments of 5 percent, with class 10 communities receiving nothing, class nine communities receiving 5 percent and class one communities receiving 45 percent.

The class is determined by CRS credit points, based on a community’s public information, mapping and regulations, flood damage reduction and warning and responses.

The points per class are chosen in increments of 500, with class 10 communities having 0 to 499 points, class nine communities receiving 500 to 999 points and class one communities receiving 4,500 or more points.

Some larger cities in the state, such as Altoona and Wilkes-Barre, are class eight and six, receiving discounts of 10 and 20 percent respectively, while some local communities, such as Etna Borough and Shaler Township in Allegheny County are listed as class seven and eight respectively.

Administrator Chris Frye said the city had been in contact with both RAR Engineering, its engineering firm, and the office of Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey regarding this matter in the past, as well as if it would be possible for the city to be removed from its floodplain designation in the future.

“There’s been discussions for years … to no avail,” Frye said.

State Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence) said she wants to work with both the city and FEMA to try and find the best balance between the regulatory requirements and the future vision and redevelopment for New Castle.

“We would devise a management strategy that would allow a river to move more freely during natural flooding events without damaging important infrastructure on the site,” Brown said. “In addition, let’s be creative; we need to understand that the abandoned old mills that populated New Castle used the river and creek to deliver goods to stores. Maybe we can restore the past and make it better so it becomes an opportunity for us again instead of a hindrance.”

Frye said to completely remove the city from the floodplain, it has to be approved through multiple federal government agencies, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and with Congressional support.

“It’s going to take a lot of support from the federal and state governments,” Frye said.

Added U.S. Rep Mike Kelly (R-16): “We support the City of New Castle’s floodplain designation request. Our office has not received many inquiries on this matter, but we are happy to work with the city moving forward.”

