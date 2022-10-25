Steven Procopio’s defense attorney entered a motion for a mistrial Tuesday morning in court, but the judge later denied it.
Attorney John Bongivengo, a court-appointed counsel for Procopio, said his reasoning is the only reported eyewitness to her 10-year-old sister’s death told the jury Monday she couldn’t remember who shot her sister.
Bongivengo argued Monday that the investigating detective, who had testified before the jury to a statement the child made to forensic interviewers, is considered hearsay and that the jury had been privy to that information. He asked that the judge declare a mistrial for that reason.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the case against Procopio, argued against his motion.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto said he would take the matter under consideration. He returned to the courtroom after testimony was concluded Tuesday afternoon and said Bongivengo’s motion was denied.
Bongivengo also motioned for a judgement of acquittal of Procopio, but the judge also denied that motion.
Lamancusa informed the judge that he agreed to dismiss two charges of criminal conspiracy against Procopio, and when the jurors deliberate Wednesday, they will be considering only two counts of criminal homicide against the 22-year-old defendant.
Procopio declined to take the witness stand at his trial, and testimony concluded Monday afternoon.
The attorneys will present closing arguments to the jury at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the jury will be sent after that to deliberate.
Procopio is a suspect in the killing of 10-year-old Amariah Emery, her 31-year-old mother Nichole Pumphrey, and Pumphrey’s friend, Lawrence Cannon, also 31, the night of Oct. 15, 2018, in Pumphrey’s West Side home at 319 E. North St.
Family members found all three victims dead in the house the next morning. Procopio’s reported accomplice, Anthony “Mook” Cooper, 31, of Detroit, pleaded guilty in the shooting deaths of Pumphrey and Cannon and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state penitentiary. Cooper reportedly fired shots at both adult victims who were found deceased, sitting on Pumphrey’s living room sofa.
Procopio is accused of firing the shot that killed the child, and of reportedly firing a shot — possibly the fatal one — that hit her mother.
Testimony and evidence introduced during the trial were that Procopio and Cannon were planning to rob Pumphrey and Cannon that night because they were selling drugs. The two men entered the house and shots were fired at Pumphrey and Cannon, who were found seated on the sofa in the living room. Four children were in the house, and 10-year-old Amariah Emery and her sister and a baby heard the noise and descended the stairwell, which was when Emery was shot and killed, according to court papers and testimony.
Her 7-year-old sister, now 11, testified Monday to many of the details of that night but said she did not remember who shot her sister. She reportedly had picked Procopio out of a photo array for forensic interviewers as her sister’s shooter, the day after the three were killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.