It was four years ago, almost to the day, when Steven Procopio and his accomplice reportedly shot and killed a 10-year-old child, her mother and her mother's boyfriend on the city's West Side.
A jury was chosen and seated Tuesday for the trial of Procopio, 21, formerly of Pulaski, who faces two counts each of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, in the deaths of Amariah Henry, her mother, Nichole Pumphrey, 31, and her mother's boyfriend Lawrence Cannon, 31. Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday morning in the case.
The three were found dead of gunshot wounds inside Pumphrey's home at 319 E. North St. on the city's West Side, the morning of Oct. 16, 2018. Reports by police are that the three had been killed the previous night.
Procopio's reported accomplice in the killings, Anthony Lavon Cooper, 23, formerly of Detroit, pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide on Jan. 18 and was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison. He is confined at the State Correctional Institution at Frackville in Schuylkill County.
The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
Procopio's court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, earlier had filed pre-trial motions and a petition on his behalf, to dismiss the case, challenging the validity of the witness’ testimony because of her age. A key witness, and the only eyewitness in the case, is a 10-year-old who was 7 at the time of the killings. The judge weighed her testimony at a pre-trial hearing and reasoned in a written opinion June 28 that the case would not be dismissed, and that the child was able to remember the details of that night and witnessed Procopio shooting Emery and Pumphrey. He also determined her account in court of that night was similar to what she told forensic interviewers at the Children’s Advocacy Center after the shooting occurred.
Motto noted that the testimony from the child witness was that she saw Procopio, Cooper and another person in their home that night. She told the court that she had gone to bed but was awakened by yelling and she heard a gunshot.
She followed Emery, who was holding a younger child, to the stairs and they walked downstairs together to see three visitors, who had guns.
She said she had looked around the corner and she saw Procopio shoot Pumphrey twice, which prompted Emery to ask what was going on. He then turned his attention to Emery and shot at her twice, and the second time she fell, the child told the court.
The forensic interviewer had shown the witness a photo array and she picked out Procopio and identified him as the shooter, according to the court papers. She said that of the three people at the house, Procopio was the only one of the three whom she saw fire his gun.
Procopio also is facing a firearms charge, having been only 18 at the time of the killings, and at his age he was not permitted to carry a gun.
When the shootings occurred, three other children were hiding upstairs, according to earlier police reports.
Autopsies performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Todd Luckasevic at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver revealed that Cannon had been shot once, Pumphrey was shot twice and the Amariah Henry was shot once.
