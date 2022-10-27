The mother of Nichole Pumphrey and grandmother of Amariah Emery wept openly in the courtroom Thursday as the verdict was read aloud against the man accused of taking the lives of her two loved ones.
Tears also streamed down the face of Lawrence Williams, whose son, Lawrence Cannon was shot and killed in the triple homicide during the night of Oct. 15 to 16, 2018, in a house on the city’s West Side.
Steven Procopio’s expression never changed as he listened to the jury’s decision that came after eight hours of its members discussing and reviewing the laws. They were sent to deliberate at noon Wednesday, broke for the evening at 5:30 p.m., resumed at 9 a.m. Thursday and ended at 11:30 a.m. when they returned to the courtroom with the verdict, culminating 8 hours of discussion.
The seven women and five men found 22-year-old Procopio guilty of two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Pumphrey, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Amariah, and third-degree murder for Amariah’s death.
A criminal homicide constitutes murder of the second degree when it is committed while a defendant was engaged as a principal or accomplice in the perpetration of a felony.
Procopio and his accomplice, 31-year-old Anthony “Mook” Cooper, were reported to be committing a robbery when they entered Pumphrey’s home that night at 319 North St., when Pumphrey and Cannon were shot to death on the living room couch, and Amariah was shot on the steps to the upstairs. Five children were at the house when Cannon and Pumphrey were said to have arrived.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence without parole. A third-degree conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 30 years in prison.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Procopio’s total sentence possible on the convictions is two life in prison sentences, plus 20 to 30 years in prison.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, who presided over the trial, said a future sentencing date will be set.
Cooper pleaded guilty to third-degree murder earlier this year, having confessed to shooting and killing Pumphrey, 31, and Cannon, both 31. He was sentenced earlier this year to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution.
Procopio was the accused gunman who shot the Emery child. She descended the stairwell that night to find out what was happening, according to police reports and testimony. Cooper reportedly handed the gun to Procopio to see what the noise was on the stairs, and he walked over and shot the child in the mouth while her 7-year-old sister, was watching, according to reports.
Amariah’s sister, now 11, took the witness stand Monday and testified that Procopio had a gun, but said she didn’t remember who shot her sister.
THE MOTHER TALKS
Loretta Keck, 55, of Sharon, Pumphrey’s mother and Amariah’s grandmother, was in the courtroom every day with her daughter and other family members to hear the testimony and the final verdict. She said she has gotten through the ordeal by her faith in God and her family who has surrounded her throughout the tragedy. She said she moved to Sharon “after all of this happened.”
She is the mother of three children, including Nichole, and a son and a daughter. She has 12 grandchildren, two of whom, including Amariah, are deceased.
“I read my Bible, and seek God all the time,” Keck said. “He’s always with me.”
As she left the courtroom after the verdict, she said, “Thank you, God.”
She commented later that “I thank God that the jury saw the truth and convicted him. I was praying for him to get life (in prison) and that’s what he’s going to get. I would like to thank the jury. They need to put more hardship on these people to set an example.”
Keck said of the jury, “I was glad they saw through him and looked into the evidence. I praise God that they did. It still doesn’t help much, because we’re still without my daughter and granddaughter, and that’s a void that’s always going to be in our hearts, all of ours.
“I’m sure they’re in a better place, and I look forward to being with them again someday,” she added.
Procopio’s court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, has maintained throughout the trial it was Cooper who shot all three victims, and Procopio was not there that night.
Bongivengo commented Thursday after the verdict: “I don’t think justice was served at all today. (Procopio) has to go to jail for the rest of his life because ‘Mook’ shot three people.”
Lamancusa prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi.
“I would like to thank the jury for its hard work and perseverance in this case,” Lamancusa said. “I’m truly happy for the justice served for the family who lost their loved ones.”
A DEDICATED JURY
The verdict ended a long, grueling trial that began the week of Oct. 11 and spanned 2 1/2 weeks. It was suspended for one of those weeks after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.
Motto at the end of the trial offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the jury.
“We have the finest system of civil and criminal justice in the world,” the judge said. He commended the jurors for their attention and diligence, saying, “We truly are grateful and applaud your service.”
A juror who agreed to comment without being named because of security reasons, said the trial was exhausting for most of them. When deliberating, they were mostly in agreement Procopio was guilty, but the major stumbling block was the difference between first and third-degree murder. They posed that question that the judge answered in the courtroom, the juror explained.
“We wanted it in layman’s terms,” the juror said, adding the jurors were interpreting the definitions in different ways.
“It was pretty clear to us what second degree was,” the juror said.
Williams also was in the courtroom every day with his brother during the trial. He commented after the verdict, “It didn’t look good at first.
“Those were four years when we (the victims’ families) honestly didn’t know what happened that night,” he said. “There were no details when the first guy (Cooper) pleaded guilty and left us with questions but no answers. Now we’ve finally got the answers.”
Williams continued, “We thank everybody for being professional, from the New Castle police who apprehended those guys, to the interviewers and the district attorney for prosecuting. We finally got our answers and we got our justice.
“I’m happy with the verdict, but sad for the little girl who had to testify, and sad to see this young lady and all of them who had to lose their lives over something that just doesn’t make sense,” he said, iterating, “It still doesn’t make sense.”
