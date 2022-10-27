A jury found Steven Procopio guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder in the deaths of Amariah Emery and her mother, Nichole Pumphrey.
The jury deliberated for a total of seven hours. The second-degree murder convictions carry a sentence of life without parole, and a sentencing date will be scheduled.
Procopio has been on trial during the past 2 1/2 weeks for the deaths of 10-year-old Amariah Emery and her mother, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, in a case that involved a triple homicide and also the death of Pumphrey’s friend, 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon.
Procopio was one of two suspects in the case. The other defendant, Anthony “Mook” Cooper of Detroit, pleading guilty to having shot Cannon and Pumphrey. Procopio also is implicated in her death because the two men, according to testimony and court records, reportedly were going to her house the night of Oct. 15, 2018, to rob them when the murders occurred instead.
Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree murder in the deaths of the two adults. Procopio is on trial for killing the child and shooting at the mother. He is facing two counts of criminal homicide.
The jury deliberated from noon until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday then reconvened at 9 a.m. Thursday.
This breaking news story will be updated. More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.