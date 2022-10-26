Jury deliberations in the Steven Procopio homicide trial have been suspended until Thursday morning.
After four hours in a closed room, the jurors were sent home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday because, after a long day, they had not yet arrived at a verdict. They were retired to deliberate at noon, following closing arguments presented first by Procopio’s court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, then by Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa as prosecutor.
The jury returned to the courtroom around 4 p.m. to ask the difference between first- and third-degree murder. Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, the presiding judge, gave them an explanation, then they went back behind closed doors again for another 1 1/2 hours, without resolve. They are to reconvene at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations.
Procopio has been on trial during the past 2 1/2 weeks for the deaths of 10-year-old Amariah Emery and her mother, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, in a case that involved a triple homicide and also the death of Pumphrey’s friend, 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon.
Procopio was one of two suspects in the case. The other defendant, Anthony “Mook” Cooper of Detroit, pleading guilty to having shot Cannon and Pumphrey. Procopio also is implicated in her death because the two men, according to testimony and court records, reportedly were going to her house the night of Oct. 15, 2018 to rob them when the murders occurred instead.
Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree murder in the deaths of the two adults. Procopio is on trial for killing the child and shooting at the mother. He is facing two counts of criminal homicide.
It is up to the jury to determine whether he is guilty, and to determine whether the killing was one of first, second or third-degree murder.
Bongivengo’s argument, which he offered to the jury in his 45-minute closing, was that Procopio was not at Pumphrey’s house the night the three were killed.
“He was not present in that house,” he insisted, and when Amariah’s 11-year-old sister took the witness stand Monday, she said she didn’t know who shot Amariah.
“She didn’t know who she saw,” he said. “That’s the problem. Maybe it was a 7-year-old girl trying to figure out what happened to her other sister. That’s why you don’t rely on 7-year-olds. They don’t deal with tragedy the way everyone else does.”
He maintains Cooper shot her, then “he got the hell out of there. Flight is consciousness of guilt,” he said.
He said Procopio, when being interviewed by police, was “an 18-year-old kid who was being beat up by the police. They wanted him to confess so they wouldn’t have to rely on that little girl.”
Bongivengo also argued that a witness, James Sides, who reportedly was in jail with Procopio and relayed a confession that Procopio gave to him, was not believable.
Calling him the “jailhouse snitch,” Bongivengo said, “he’s lying. The commonwealth has put all of its eggs in Mr. Sides’ basket.”
“So let me get this straight,” Lamancusa countered. The police arresting Procopio “was a huge conspiracy.
“It’s indisputable that Anthony Cooper and Steven Procopio went to the West Side house of Nichole Pumphrey,” he said. He pointed out Cooper pleaded guilty to the two murders he committed.
Cooper admitted to shooting Pumphrey and Cannon, but didn’t admit to shooting the child, Lamancusa said.
“It was during the interviews (with Procopio) that we actually got a glimpse of what happened in that house,” Lamancusa said.
Procopio changed his story several times, he said, and “when you start to lie, it’s really hard to keep track of the lie.”
About four hours into the 9 1/2 hour interview, Procopio asked detectives if he could see what evidence police had.
”We showed it to him,” Lamancusa said, and after that, Procopio started to change his story.
“He admitted that this was supposed to be a robbery,” Lamancusa told the jury. “He gave the excuse that he was trying to protect (Cooper) and Jody, with whom he lived. He was worried about the consequences if he told the truth. It was just one lie after another.”
He also drew on a picture where Cooper, Pumphrey, Cannon and the 10-year-old were in the house, which matched some evidence given by the forensic pathologist of how the three were shot. If he wasn’t there, how could he have known who was where? he asked.
Lamancusa continued he did not want to call the 11 year old, who was 7 when the shootings occurred — to the witness stand, “but I thought it was the right thing to do.
“She did a good job,” he said, noting her testimony was not contradicted by Bongivengo. She said she saw Procopio and Cannon, and she knew both of them. She said she saw Procopio with a gun and that he fired a shot and she thought it was in the direction of her mother.”
After she was asked to identify Procopio in the courtroom, she went blank, he said.
In defense of Bongivengo’s criticisms of Sides’ criminal history, Lamancusa commented, “When the play is cast in hell, you don’t have angels as actors.”
Sides, who is a convicted sex offender, didn’t hide any of his past wrongs, Lamancusa continued. ”His conviction had no bearing here. The only bearing is that he got nothing from the commonwealth (in exchange for his information).
”Mr. Sides is Mr. Sides,” Lamancusa said. “He came in and testified for the exact reason he told you.”
Sides had said he came forward to do the right thing and tell the truth.
Bongivengo did not dispute one word of Sides’ testimony, Lamancusa said, and “the beauty of his testimony is that it can be verified.”
He countered Bongivengo’s claim, that the investigators “beat up” Procopio in his interviews.
”They gave him cigarettes and soda,” he said. He emphasized that Procopio was read his Miranda warnings and signed them three times, and during those 9 1/2 hours of interviewing he never chose to remain silent and he never asked for an attorney.
”We were trying to get the truth, to figure out how (Amariah) died, and who killed her,” Lamancusa said. “The commonwealth believes we provided you with enough evidence to find Steven Procopio guilty of first-degree murder.”
