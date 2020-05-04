A line of police, fire and medical service vehicles escorted former coroner, funeral director and and ambulance service owner J. Russell Noga to his final resting place Saturday afternoon.
The procession traveled from Noga Funeral Home on South Mill Street thorugh the downtown and over the Columbus Inner Belt to Madonna Cemetery on the city’s West Side. Included in the lineup — organized by Noga Ambulance employees Mark Sodersten and Luke DeRosa — were the New Castle police, the New Castle Fire Department, the Lawrence County Coroner’s office, about 15 Noga Ambulance vehicles and a lineup of fire trucks and police cars from throughout the county.
Noga, 76, died the morning of April 26, leaving a legacy in ambulance and emergency medical service in the community.
He had served as the county coroner for 17 years, and was succeeded in the office by his son, Russell S. Noga, who served until 2019. The elder Noga had retired after 53 years of service as a funeral director and owner and operator of the Noga Funeral Home Inc., where he was a third-generation funeral director.
New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe, who has been a Noga Ambulance employee for many years, explained that coronavirus restrictions have prevented anyone from paying their respects to the Noga family at the funeral home, so the procession was planned as a way to pay homage to him.
“You have to go back a little way,” Kobbe said. J. Russell and his wife, Emma Lou, took controlling interest in Noga Ambulance years ago, “and they made a strong commitment to the community to provide emergency medical services to us.
“The business grew exponentially in size and he’d been a staple in this community for a long time for emergency services personnel,” Kobbe said. “He’s been a part of the emergency services family, and we wanted to show our respect. We’re not allowed to show ourselves in uniform at the funeral home to pay our respects to the family, so this way, we are participating and sharing our condolences at the same time.”
Kobbe has worked for Noga Ambulance since 1991. He explained that the procession only went as far as the cemetery entrance.
Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson, who joined the procession, became coroner in January when Russell S. Noga chose not to run for the position. Johnson has known the Noga family well for many years.
“I’ve known the family since I was 18 and I started working on the ambulance,” he said. “Russell was like a grandfather to me. It’s very sad. He’s dedicated his whole life to this community.”
