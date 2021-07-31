After an pandemic-induced absence in 2020, the annual Light and Candle for Life observance returned Friday night to Kennedy Square.
“We are People Concerned for the Unborn Child,” Marilyn Wagner explained, “and we are lighting 1,000 candles in memory of the children who are aborted every day, which actually is approximately four times that amount.”
Participants assemble luminary bags and light the candles, which are then left to light up the night on the square.
“All the bags are marked with names of children who could have been aborted,” Wagner said.
“There are quite a variety of names here. We just pray people will come by and see our signs. We’ve had people honk the horns in solidarity with us. And we’ll keep doing it as long as we have to.”
The local PCUC chapter also is looking to assemble an entourage to travel to Harrisburg on Sept. 27 for Pennsylvania’s first official March for Life. On the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ first day back in session, marchers will rally at the steps of the state Capitol to call on legislators to protect unborn children.
The Pennsylvania March for Life will start with an 11 a.m. rally at the Capitol, followed by followed by a march at noon.
Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, is scheduled to speak at the rally.
Anyone interested in going or getting more information may contact Wagner at (920) 379-8221 or by email at ronwagner084@gmail.com
