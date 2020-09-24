In this May 14, 2019, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Shapiro announced that he has opened criminal investigations into several nursing homes in the state amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 2,600 residents of nursing homes and other facilities that care for older adults. The attorney general's office did not say how many facilities it is investigating, or reveal their names or provide any other details about the specific allegations.