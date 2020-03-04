A contingency of Lawrence County jail employees have told the local prison board that they have been treated badly and harassed by their fellow corrections officers.
County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, chairwoman of the Lawrence County Prison Board, said three corrections officers spoke at the board’s recent meeting and asked its members to facilitate a solution to the problem.
Some prison board members spoke in defense of the jail management team.
Spielvogel, who assumed chairmanship of the board in February, said Warden Brian Covert, Deputy Warden Thomas Hilton and some of the captains also attended the meeting, along with the full prison board.
“It falls to management,” she said. “My response was that there is a difference between hearsay and a specific report being made to address it.”
But the workers are protected under a labor contract through Teamsters Local 261, which could complicate an examination of the corrections officers’ allegations.
Spielvogel said she believes that the workers should make formal reports about any incidents so they can be addressed.
“I’m trying to see what policies have been established so we have procedures to follow,” she said. “Based on things that have happened in the past, I want to follow all of the policies and procedures for the jail moving forward.”
“I was surprised to see so many of them there,” Spielvogel said of the jail workers.
“I heard what I heard, and I’m very disturbed by it,” said controller David Gettings, who previously served as prison board chairman and sits as a regular member. “We need to get everyone on the same page and get people working, and consequently, we need to stop this kind of behavior.”
He said most of the problems reported among the corrections officers involve threats to their employment and verbal abuse by other officers.
Discord among employees is not the only problem to arise at the jail in recent years.
Jail workers had problems with their former labor union, Construction and General Laborers Union Local 964, which declined to continue to represent the jail employees in 2017, citing mistrust as an issue.
The workers were without a union for four months until they subsequently joined the Teamsters in April 2017. From then until Jan. 31, they worked without a contract until one was agreed upon through arbitration. The commissioners and the jail employees both ratified the bargaining agreement under those terms earlier this month.
The new contract is only in effect for this year, so the commissioners, who also comprise a portion of the prison board, will have to begin new negotiations soon for a new contract.
Other members of the prison board, in addition to Spielvogel and Gettings, are Commissioners Morgan Boyd and Dan Vogler, President Judge Dominick Motto, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Sheriff Perry Quahliero.
Lamancusa, who also has served a stint as the prison board chairman, said that overall, the jail is performing well with grants for programs for inmates, adding “the jail administration continues to do an excellent job.”
The jail has received 100 percent certification on its state inspections the past three years, and on its Prison Rape Elimination Act inspection, a program that is put into jails to address any type of sexual misconduct, he said.
“We were one of the few jails in state to still receive the technical parole violators as inmates,” Lamancusa said.
