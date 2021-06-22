The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will sponsor a virtual program, “Prison Gerrymandering, Mass Incarceration and Political Representation” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
When the Census Bureau counts people every 10 years, people in prison are counted as part of the electoral districts in which they are incarcerated rather than in their home communities. This distorts representation at local and state levels, the league says, giving prison districts undeserved strength in the state legislature and reducing the influence of communities whose populations are most affected by incarceration
A formerly incarcerated individual directly affected by mass incarceration and loss of representation will share his story during the league’s program, while other speakers from the Abolitionist Law Center, Free the Ballot and Fair Districts PA will provide background to put his story in context.
Listeners will learn how this practice can be ended, bringing fair political power back to the communities most affected by mass incarceration in Pennsylvania.
To register for the program go to https://actionnetwork.org/events/prison-gerrymandering-mass-incarceration-and-political-representation?source=direct_link&
A Zoom meeting link will be sent by email before the event to those who have registered.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.