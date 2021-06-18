The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will sponsor a virtual program, “Prison Gerrymandering, Mass Incarceration and Political Representation” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
When the Census Bureau counts people every 10 years, people in prison are counted as part of the electoral districts in which they are incarcerated rather than in their home communities. This distorts representation at local and state levels, the league says, giving prison districts undeserved strength in the state legislature and reducing the influence of communities whose populations are most affected by incarceration
A formerly incarcerated individual directly affected by mass incarceration and loss of representation will share his story during the league’s program, while other speakers from the Abolitionist Law Center, Free the Ballot and Fair Districts PA will provide background to put his story in context.
To register for the program go to https://actionnetwork.org/events/prison-gerrymandering-mass-incarceration-and-political-representation?source=direct_link&
A Zoom meeting link will be sent by email 24 hours before the event to those who have registered.
