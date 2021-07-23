Members of the Lawrence County Prison Board are forming an exploratory committee to research the potential benefits, disadvantages and options of privatization of the county jail.
The subject was broached Wednesday by Commissioner Morgan Boyd, a prison board member, at the board's regular meeting. The board voted in March 2020, to create a three-member panel to outsource the jail, but the committee never was formed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The intent of the prison board at that time was to create a panel to evaluate whether the county should privatize the jail, pay other county prisons to house inmates or resolve internal staffing issues. The prison board includes the three commissioners, the county controller, the president judge, the sheriff and the district attorney.
Reported harassment problems that have arisen among the corrections officers and other jail staff prompted Controller David Gettings, a former prison board chairman, to suggest creating the panel. The board approved the idea by a 5-1 vote at the time, with Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, current prison board chairwoman, voting against it.
"I'm still opposed," Spielvogel said Thursday.
Her reasoning is because there's only one county in Pennsylvania — Delaware County — that has been privatized, and the others have not, she said, and she has seen reports of discontent by Delaware County officials about the management company. Known as the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, the Delaware County jail remains county-owned, but is privately managed.
"I would not give up the role of that type of facility to an outside organization, when it affects our county so directly, including our employees and the inmates themselves," she said.
Gettings had suggested the committee’s formation after several jail workers aired complaints against management and other corrections officers at last year's board meeting. He said at the time that moving county inmates to other jails and paying those jails could potentially save Lawrence County about $3 million in salaries, benefits and jail operations, plus it could resolve the ongoing conflicts. He added that the county had been talking about a lack of funding, and a possible $3 million savings could help resolve some of its financial issues.
When Boyd broached the subject again Wednesday, Gettings and District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa agreed to serve on the committee with Boyd. However, if President Judge Dominick Motto as a board member wants to serve, Lamancusa and Gettings both said they would offer him one of their seats. Motto did not attend yesterday's meeting, when the discussion took place.
"I want to revisit it and send an email to the judge," Boyd said.
Votes in favor of the panel’s creation a year ago were by Gettings, Motto, Boyd, Commissioner Dan Vogler and Sheriff Perry Quahliero. Lamancusa, who is a voting member, was not in attendance at that meeting.
"A year ago, I did support the proposal," Commissioner Dan Vogler commented Wednesday, "but my constant position has been that the operations of the facility are a core function of county government."
Boyd said he brought up the matter Wednesday because "coming out of COVID, we're revisiting all the old issues that were put off as we dealt with the pandemic.
"I think it's important that we explore every option as it relates to the largest county taxpayer expense in Lawrence County," he said, in reference to the jail. "There are constant problems and issues coming out of the jail, and if the private sector is able to solve those at a lower price for taxpayers and more efficiently, I think it's something worthy of consideration."
Boyd said the committee will explore every available option as it relates to jail management and operations.
"We're not making decisions one way or another through this committee, but the majority of the board feels this is an important option, he continued. "I'm excited about it. I think it will be a very interesting process."
"At the conclusion of this process, we might come back and say it makes no sense, economically and operationally, for the county to control the full operation," he said. "It might make sense to go to a model like Delaware County, or do something different through the private sector."
He added that conversations with Delaware County officials about how its jail operations are working will be part of the research of the committee.
An online article published in April by WHYY, a PBS affiliate, explained the Delaware County's Jail Oversight Board is now taking steps toward deprivatizing the George W. Hill facility and moving away from the services of its contracted management company.
Delaware County, which borders the city of Philadelphia in eastern Pennsylvania, is governed by a Home Rule system with a five-member council and a hired full-time executive director. Its population is 565,000.
